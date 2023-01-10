Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by Becker's Payer Issues cited a study published in the October 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. The study, “Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived,” showed that of 6,520,169 new Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees, 15.6% had changed insurance within 1 year after enrollment in MA and 49.2% had changed insurance by 5 years.

