Health Systems and Telemedicine Adoption for Diabetes and Hypertension Care
Small practices reduced their use of telemedicine during early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Technical support may help expand and maintain telemedicine in small practices. Objectives: The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated telemedicine use nationally, but differences across health systems are understudied. We examine telemedicine use for adults with diabetes and/or hypertension across 10 health systems and analyze practice and patient characteristics associated with greater use.
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
What We're Reading: NYC Nursing Strike Ends; Hospital Volunteers and Labor Laws; Most Long COVID Symptoms Ease
Nurses in New York City reach agreement and end strike; hospitals benefiting from volunteer staff may be breaking labor laws; most lingering COVID symptoms will heal on its own, study finds. New York City Nursing Strike Ends After 3 Days. A nursing strike at 2 of New York City’s’s largest...
Adding Social Factors to Risk Adjustment Not Enough to Reach Health Equity, Paper Says
To best improve health equity, population-based payment models should both incorporate social goals and increase payment for historically marginalized communities, a recent study has found. Population-based payment models can help promote health equity, but only if risk adjustment supports increased resource allocation to historically marginalized groups. A study published in...
Differences in Telehealth During COVID-19 Between Commercial and Medicaid Enrollees
Differences in use of telehealth between commercial and Medicaid populations during the COVID-19 pandemic are associated with managed care enrollment. Objectives: To compare how in-person evaluation and management (E&M) visits and telehealth use differed during the COVID-19 pandemic between commercially insured and Medicaid enrollees, and to assess how insurance plan type—fee-for-service (FFS) vs managed care (MC)—and enrollee characteristics contributed to these differences.
Immediate Relatives of Patients With T1D Have Increased Individual Risk of T1D, Major Depression, ADHD
Individuals with a direct relative with type 1 diabetes (T1D) were 46 times more likely to have T1D and 17% more likely to have major depression, compared with individuals without. Individuals may have increased individual risks of type 1 diabetes (T1D), major depressive disorder (MDD), and attention-deficiency/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), if...
Hospitals’ use of volunteer staff runs risk of skirting labor laws, experts say
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. — Most of the 30 volunteers who work at the 130-bed, for-profit East Cooper Medical Center spend their days assisting surgical patients — the scope of their duties extending far beyond those of candy stripers, baby cuddlers, and gift shop clerks. In fact, one-third of...
Prioritize Paxlovid for Unvaccinated Patients at High Risk of Severe COVID-19: Cost-effectiveness Analysis
A new analysis has determined the cost-effectiveness of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid), granted emergency use authorization by the FDA, across various scenarios of vaccination status and risk for severe disease. Use of nirmatrelvir/ritonavir (Paxlovid) should be prioritized for unvaccinated patients at high risk for severe infection with COVID-19, say researchers of a...
AJMC® in the Press, January 13, 2023
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. An article by Becker's Payer Issues cited a study published in the October 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care®. The study, “Turnover Among New Medicare Advantage Enrollees May Be Greater Than Perceived,” showed that of 6,520,169 new Medicare Advantage (MA) enrollees, 15.6% had changed insurance within 1 year after enrollment in MA and 49.2% had changed insurance by 5 years.
What We’re Reading: Expanding Naloxone Access; US Childhood Vaccinations Drop; New COVID-19 Booster Reconsidered
Greater availability of naloxone spray, including over the counter, may reduce opioid overdoses; vaccination rates drop once again for US children; some experts question the necessity of the updated COVID-19 booster shot. Naloxone Access Could Increase With Policy Shifts. In response to increasing rates of opioid overdoses, particularly fentanyl, federal...
Data Can Be Used to Improve Patient Decision Making and Address Disparities, Says Dr Ken Cohen
Initiatives to address social determinants of health are likely to positively change the health care landscape, and better patient education can contribute to more favorable care choices says Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care. Initiatives to address social determinants of health are likely to positively change...
With 2 Biosimilars Available, Use Remains Low Among Ophthalmologists
Two ranibizumab biosimilars launched in the United States in 2022, but a new report shows comfort and familiarity with biosimilars has gone down compared with a year ago. In 2022, there were 2 ophthalmology biosimilars launched in the United States, but ophthalmologists’ comfort and familiarity with biosimilars is down compared with 2021, according to a new report.
Greater Effect of HF Rehab Intervention Seen Among Frail vs Prefrail Patients
Patients included in this subanalysis of data from the REHAB-HF trial were 60 years and older and had been hospitalized for acute decompensated heart failure. Worse baseline frailty status did not prevent older patients who had been hospitalized for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) from seeing significant improvement in their physical functioning and quality of life (QOL) following a 3-month tailored and multidomain rehabilitation intervention.
From Lymphomas to Myeloma, Bispecific Antibodies Make a Big Splash at ASH
At the 2022 annual meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH), customized cancer immunotherapy treatments now share the limelight with bispecific antibodies, which made news across disease states from large B-cell lymphoma to follicular lymphoma to multiple myeloma; as their name suggests, these treatments aim at 2 targets, increasing their potency against cancer.
