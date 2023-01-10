UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart: 'It's human nature to relax...but it wasn't this team's nature'

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
College Football Star Dies at 20OnlyHomersAthens, GA
UGA football players from West Forsyth talk about life as National College Football ChampsMichelle HallAthens, GA
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekendThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia football player made young fan smile hours before dying in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. - A viral tweet showed Georgia Bulldogs football player Devin Willock taking time to make a young fan smile by letting him wear his championship ring. The photos were posted on Twitter hours before police identified Willock as one of the victims of a deadly Athens car crash.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs football player, staff member killed in car crash
ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police said two people killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. The University of Georgia athletics department confirmed the victims are a Georgia Bulldogs football player and staffer. Police said 20-year-old Devin Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on Barnett...
fox5atlanta.com
Photos: Georgia Bulldogs 2023 championship celebration ceremony in Athens
ATHENS, Ga. - Thousands of people packed Sanford Stadium in Athens ready to cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs football team. The sold out event was the last organized celebration for the champion team after finishing a perfect record season with a big win. The Dawgs beat the TCU Horned Frogs...
fox5atlanta.com
"How about them Dawgs?" Gov. Kemp delivers speech at UGA celebration ceremony
Gov. Brian Kemp addressed the University of Georgiaa football team of national champions during a celebratory ceremony at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. At the end of the speech, he proclaimed Jan. 14, 2023 Georgia Bulldogs' National Championship Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia Bulldogs parade: Thousands gather in Athens to celebrate back-to-back national titles
ATHENS, Ga. - The Georgia Bulldogs are celebrating back-to-back national championships with fans on Saturday in Athens. Georgia became the first major college football program in a decade to repeat as champs with a victory over the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. Thousands of fans made the pilgrimage to Athens...
fox5atlanta.com
State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms
ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
fox5atlanta.com
Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia
After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
fox5atlanta.com
Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall
Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
fox5atlanta.com
Storm damage | Deadly tornado-warned storms impact South
At least six people were killed during violent storms that moved across the Southeast, including Georgia. In Butts County, a 5-year-old died after a tree fell on the vehicle they were in. The National Weather Service confirmed numerous tornadoes ripped through areas of Alabama and Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
Severe weather | Woman recounts tree going through mobile home
Violent storms rocked parts of North Georgia. FOX 5 spoke with one woman who recounted a tree going through a mobile home in Lilburn, Gwinnett County, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
"You didn't tell me last year we were going 'Back 2 Back'"
The Athens crowd goes wild as 2x National Championship Coach Kirby Smart approaches the microphone. He spoke about an emotional moment he had with his team.
fox5atlanta.com
Stockbridge non-profit provides relief to Griffin residents amid power outages
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - In Griffin, thousands of people are still without power days after a deadly tornado ripped through the area—leaving destruction in its path. For some of the city’s most vulnerable residents, no power means no heat amid freezing cold temperatures, and many are struggling to find food.
fox5atlanta.com
Student cut by knife in fight at Duluth High School, officials say
DULUTH, Ga. - A fight at Duluth High School ended with one student injured and another facing criminal charges. According to a letter sent by Duluth High School principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened shortly before first period Thursday outside the school's cafeteria. Officials say during the fight, one of...
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County mobile home residents describe Thursday's storm: 'I was going to die'
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - Crews are working to clean up in Henry County after fallen trees crushed multiple mobile homes. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75. The hum of chainsaws filled the air in Locust...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County re-brands transit system
The transit system has seven local routes and five commuter routes. There are also several park and ride locations.
fox5atlanta.com
Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at Lilburn home
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for the deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man in Lilburn. Police said Miguel Rodriguez is wanted for the felony murder and aggravated assault of Felipe Velasco. Gwinnett County police responded at 12:40 a.m. to a home...
fox5atlanta.com
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Rockdale County kidnapping, police say
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Rockdale County deputies are searching for a man they believe kidnapped a woman on Saturday. The victim has since been located in DeKalb County. Officials say Aric Nigel Flemister is armed and should be considered dangerous. He was last seen driving a 2017 Nissan Sentra with the license plate SAE7105.
Comments / 0