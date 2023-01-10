ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart: 'It's human nature to relax...but it wasn't this team's nature'

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia Bulldogs football player, staff member killed in car crash

ATHENS, Ga. - Athens-Clarke County police said two people killed in a car crash early Sunday morning. The University of Georgia athletics department confirmed the victims are a Georgia Bulldogs football player and staffer. Police said 20-year-old Devin Willock was a passenger in a Ford Expedition that crashed on Barnett...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State officials confirm at least 2 killed during devastating Georgia storms

ATLANTA - State officials confirmed at least two people are dead after storms left destruction in their wake on Jan. 12. Director of the Georgia Emergency Management Agency James Stallings said a 5-year-old was killed when a tree fell on a car and another person died elsewhere. The second person was a state employee. Both deaths were the result of falling debris.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Photos: Rainbows spotted after severe storm moved through Georgia

After severe storms moved over north and central Georgia, some residents walked outside to find sunshine after the ominous clouds passed. The conditions produced rainbows throughout the state, including Hall County, Henry County, and Coweta County. While some people escaped catastrophe, the storm was deadly and produced multiple confirmed tornadoes.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Extreme north Georgia sees light snowfall

Extreme north Georgia saw snow move through on Friday afternoon. Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Murray, Fannin, Gilmer, Union, Towns, Pickens, Dawson, Lumpkin, and White counties until 3 a.m. Saturday.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm damage | Deadly tornado-warned storms impact South

At least six people were killed during violent storms that moved across the Southeast, including Georgia. In Butts County, a 5-year-old died after a tree fell on the vehicle they were in. The National Weather Service confirmed numerous tornadoes ripped through areas of Alabama and Georgia.
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Student cut by knife in fight at Duluth High School, officials say

DULUTH, Ga. - A fight at Duluth High School ended with one student injured and another facing criminal charges. According to a letter sent by Duluth High School principal Eric Davidson, the fight happened shortly before first period Thursday outside the school's cafeteria. Officials say during the fight, one of...
DULUTH, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at Lilburn home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police are searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for the deadly shooting of a 45-year-old man in Lilburn. Police said Miguel Rodriguez is wanted for the felony murder and aggravated assault of Felipe Velasco. Gwinnett County police responded at 12:40 a.m. to a home...
LILBURN, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy