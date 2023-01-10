ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Staten Island Advance

Medical professional honored for his passion in caring for the people of Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Henry Thompson is a true jack-of-all-trades, but his passion is caring for the people of Staten Island. Originally from Miami, Fla., Thompson got his first taste of the Northeast when he received a full athletic scholarship to play football for the University of Connecticut. While living out his dream of playing football at the college level, Thompson also pursued a major in fine arts with hopes of attending architecture school. However, after graduating, Thompson started his first full-time job at Coca Cola, and then returned to Florida, where he discovered that he didn’t want to limit himself to architecture.
tourcounsel.com

The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey

If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
The Staten Island Advance

3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
Shore News Network

Arrest made in fatal Staten Island stabbing incident

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives have identified the killer wanted for stabbing 37-year-old Nicholas Nelson Wednesday night. A 37-year-old man was stabbed and killed in front of a Staten Island home on Wednesday. Police responded to 25 Elizabeth Street in Staten Island at around 7:55 pm after a 911 caller reported the incident. Upon their arrival, they found the 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the neck, He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He suffered from a single stab wound to the neck. 26-year-old Eric Wilson, of Staten Island, The post Arrest made in fatal Staten Island stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
101.5 WPDH

Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
The Staten Island Advance

In 1987, Staten Island bid heartbreaking farewell to hero NYPD officer who ran into flaming building to save lives. | From the vault

This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Jan. 14, 1987 edition of the Staten Island Advance, marking the funeral of NYPD officer Francis LaSala. The Great Kills resident died at 33 after he suffered fatal injuries running into an inferno in a Manhattan building in an attempt to save tenants.
The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island father reunited with daughter following fear of deportation: report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island father has been reunited with his daughter after spending months in custody following an arrest, according to several reports. According to NY1, Julio Patricio Gomez, 37, fled to the United States from Ecuador when he was 16. Since then, he has worked as a construction worker and lived on Staten Island for over a decade, raising his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, as noted by PIX 11.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

