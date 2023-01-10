Read full article on original website
Medical professional honored for his passion in caring for the people of Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Dr. Henry Thompson is a true jack-of-all-trades, but his passion is caring for the people of Staten Island. Originally from Miami, Fla., Thompson got his first taste of the Northeast when he received a full athletic scholarship to play football for the University of Connecticut. While living out his dream of playing football at the college level, Thompson also pursued a major in fine arts with hopes of attending architecture school. However, after graduating, Thompson started his first full-time job at Coca Cola, and then returned to Florida, where he discovered that he didn’t want to limit himself to architecture.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
Community Board meetings to be held virtually this week
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Two of the Island’s three Community Boards will hold virtual public meetings this week. As part of Community Board 1, there will be a virtual meeting of the Mariners Harbor/Port Richmond Committee on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be held...
The Mills at Jersey Gardens | Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
If we talk about the best outlets in the United States, we inevitably had to start talking about The Mills at Jersey Gardens. It's our favourite! We have been lucky enough to step on a lot of outlets in the country, but we have not liked any of them as much as this one.
‘Ride 4 Peace’ kicks off on Staten Island as NYC Peace Week honors Martin Luther King
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Community partners from across New York City gathered in Stapleton on Saturday to embark on a citywide “Ride 4 Peace,” kicking off the city’s 13th annual Peace Week. LIFE Camp, Inc., which organized the week of events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King...
Mother, young child die in Hazlet house fire
Flames swept through the home early Friday morning on Brookside Ave in Hazlet.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from...
‘If you support freedom, join our cause’: Staten Island-based nonprofit provides prosthetics, rehab to Ukrainian soldiers
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches its grim one-year milestone, one Staten Island-based nonprofit is doing its part to help support the soldiers of the sovereign nation. Kind Deeds brings Ukrainian soldiers who have lost limbs in the war to New York City, where...
3 Staten Island men charged in attack on N.J. high school student in front of school
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Four men — including 3 Staten Islanders — have been arrested in connection with a brazen attack on a New Jersey high school student. The incident occurred in front of Sayreville War Memorial High School Thursday afternoon. Initially, the incident resulted from a dispute between two male high school students, according to a press release by the Sayreville Police Department.
Arrest made in fatal Staten Island stabbing incident
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives have identified the killer wanted for stabbing 37-year-old Nicholas Nelson Wednesday night. A 37-year-old man was stabbed and killed in front of a Staten Island home on Wednesday. Police responded to 25 Elizabeth Street in Staten Island at around 7:55 pm after a 911 caller reported the incident. Upon their arrival, they found the 37-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to the neck, He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. He suffered from a single stab wound to the neck. 26-year-old Eric Wilson, of Staten Island, The post Arrest made in fatal Staten Island stabbing incident appeared first on Shore News Network.
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
NYC civil service exam: Here are the salaries for positions open in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for January, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Jan. 4. Exam applications currently open include: auto mechanic; auto mechanic (diesel); child welfare specialist; correction officer; deckhand; dental...
NYPD: New photos of thieves who allegedly stole $300,000 from armored truck outside Brooklyn bank
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — The NYPD has shared additional photos of three suspects wanted in connection with the theft of $300,000 from an armored truck outside a Brooklyn bank. The daytime burglary happened January 6 around 1 p.m. in the vicinity of a Chase Bank at 5423 8th Ave., police said.
Williamsburg street sign blunder fuels old rumors, gentrification fears
The dually named Graham Av-Av of Puerto Rico sign hangs over the Moore Street intersection in Williamsburg after briefly being removed on Jan. 13 by city crews. Officials said the sign change was an error. City transportation officials say removing “Avenue of Puerto Rico” sign was a mistake [ more › ]
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
In 1987, Staten Island bid heartbreaking farewell to hero NYPD officer who ran into flaming building to save lives. | From the vault
This is the digitized version of an article that appeared in the Jan. 14, 1987 edition of the Staten Island Advance, marking the funeral of NYPD officer Francis LaSala. The Great Kills resident died at 33 after he suffered fatal injuries running into an inferno in a Manhattan building in an attempt to save tenants.
Staten Island father reunited with daughter following fear of deportation: report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A Staten Island father has been reunited with his daughter after spending months in custody following an arrest, according to several reports. According to NY1, Julio Patricio Gomez, 37, fled to the United States from Ecuador when he was 16. Since then, he has worked as a construction worker and lived on Staten Island for over a decade, raising his 6-year-old daughter, Aliya, as noted by PIX 11.
‘Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico’ Street Sign Was Changed to ‘Graham Ave,’ Then Quickly Restored
Williamsburg residents awoke to a surprise today: The “Graham Ave-Ave of Puerto Rico” street sign that hangs above traffic on corner of the busy thoroughfare and Moore Street was removed and replaced with a sign simply reading “Graham Ave.”. Alarm spread on social media after Instagram account...
How NYC rigs speed camera system to rip off drivers (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The system is rigged when it comes to New York City speed cameras and how they vacuum money out of the pockets of drivers. No, this isn’t a conspiracy theory. It’s what the numbers tell us. Advance traffic and transportation reporter Erik Bascome...
JCC Association of North America recognizes JCC of Staten Island’s chief of communications | Inside Out
STATEN ISLAND -- The JCC Association of North America has recognized Allison Cohen, the chief of communications & external affairs at the Joan and Alan Bernikow JCC, where she maintains a high level of professionalism and fulfills an exemplary role at the Sea View facility. The association strives to develop...
