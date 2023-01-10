ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Teen girl dies after collapsing while playing flag football

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OmmDr_0k9j2gz900

LAS VEGAS — A report from the medical examiner’s office said that a 16-year-old girl who collapsed while playing flag football died from a rare congenital abnormality.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office ruled that Ashari Hughes, 16, died from a congenital heart condition called anomalous origin of right coronary artery from left coronary sinus of Valsalva, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

Hughes, a sophomore, was playing flag football for Desert Oasis High School on Jan. 5 when she collapsed and was taken to the hospital, KVVU reported.

A witness described seeing Hughes receive chest compressions and the use of an external defibrillator before the teenager was taken to the hospital, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Hughes had been previously diagnosed with a heart defect, but had been cleared by doctors to play football, Hughes’ father, Enttroda, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

In a statement to The Associated Press, Las Vegas schools Superintendent Jesus Jara said that the district was grieving with Hughes’ family, friends and loved ones.

“The loss of this young life deeply saddens us,” Jara said. “When a tragedy occurs, it affects not only that school but the entire Clark County School District family.”

A GoFundMe established by Hughes’ family had raised more than $56,000 by Tuesday morning.

A vigil is planned at Desert Oasis High School on Wednesday, KVVU reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Rhonda Mitchem
3d ago

She was such a beautiful young lady, and I can't imagine loosing one of my children so young...prayers to the family and friends of this young soul!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

High School Senior Dies of Cardiac Arrest After Being Found Unresponsive in Bathroom After Gym Class

A family is grieving the loss of a high school senior after he suffered cardiac arrest and was found unresponsive in the school bathroom, they say. Jordan Brister, 18, died Sunday, Jan. 8, after suffering a cardiac arrest on Jan. 3 during the school day at Amplus Academy in Las Vegas, according to a statement by the school shared by NBC affiliate KSNV. He was found unresponsive in the school bathroom after attending gym class, his family told KSNV.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Sunday afternoon. Dayton police and medics were called to the 1700 block of West Grande Avenue to reports of a man shot around 2:45 p.m., according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. >> Search underway for...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man hospitalized in fifth Dayton shooting over weekend

DAYTON — A man was hospitalized after a shooting in a Dayton residential neighborhood Sunday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the 2100 block of Ravenwood Avenue at around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of shots fired, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed to News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man shot, transported to Miami Valley Hospital

DAYTON — A man was transported to a local hospital after he was shot Saturday overnight. Dayton Police, Fire, and EMS were called to the intersection of West 5th Street and South Main Street at around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being shot, a Montgomery County Regional Dispatch spokesperson told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive in Warren County

MASON, Ohio — Crews are responding to a report of a crash with injuries on Terra Firma Drive, near Kroger, in Warren County. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's...
MASON, OH
Fox 19

Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County

HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
108K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy