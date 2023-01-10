Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. FDA, CDC see early signal of possible Pfizer bivalent COVID shot link to stroke
Jan 13 (Reuters) - (This Jan. 13 story has been refiled with an edited headline to clarify that the link to a stroke is possible, not definite.) A safety monitoring system flagged that U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech's updated COVID-19 shot could be linked to a type of brain stroke in older adults, according to preliminary data analyzed by U.S. health authorities.
contagionlive.com
Convalescent Plasma Reduced Mortality in Immunocompromised COVID-19 Patients
As COVID-19 continues to mutate, immunocompromised persons need new, effective treatments. Convalescent plasma could be the answer. The continued mutating of COVID-19 has exacerbated the need for new treatments. While vaccines and antivirals like Paxlovid remain effective, this efficacy is significantly weakened by Omicron and its subvariants. This week, the...
contagionlive.com
Addressing the Decline in the Number of Infectious Disease Physicians
Recent numbers show a lack of new people entering the field combined with existing shortfalls in many US locations.These factors demonstrate a potentially dangerous reduction in this vital medical specialty. The infectious disease (ID) specialty has experienced quite a bit these last few years. And much of it has been...
contagionlive.com
Fluvoxamine vs Placebo Did not Decrease Recovery Time in Mild to Moderate COVID-19
A randomized trial found the antidepressant to be ineffectual in helping improve time to sustained recovery. The use of the antidepressant medication, fluvoxamine, for COVID-19 treatment in hospitalized patients has been reported to provide some benefits including decreasing the severity of the virus and improve outcomes in this patient population.
Comments / 0