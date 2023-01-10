ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'It was a perfect night.' How Roncalli junior honors dad through basketball, helping others

By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star
The night was everything Claire Lindsey hoped it would be and more.

Last January — shortly after her father, Seth Lindsey, died following a 21-month battle with colon cancer — the Roncalli junior pitched the idea of a cancer awareness night. Inspired by the volleyball program's Dig Pink game, the event would be dedicated to Seth, with all donations going to a family currently fighting the same battle.

Claire and her family had been overwhelmed by the outpouring of support they received, she said, and she wanted to do the same for another.

The idea was met with instant approval from coach Jason Sims and with some help from Claire's mom, Megan Davis, and several others, the Roncalli girls basketball team hosted its first Colon Cancer Awareness Night last Wednesday against rival Franklin Central.

The night before, which would have been Seth's 44th birthday, Claire learned the Indiana men's basketball team had recorded a special pregame message (Seth was a diehard Hoosiers fan and his nephew, Nathan Childress, is on the team).

Fab 15:First week of 2023 brings moving, shaking

The night of the game, Claire walked out to a packed gym, the stands filled with family members, a number of Seth's friends and nearly all of her AAU teammates (current and former), some of whom had driven in from as far as Bloomington and Jeffersonville.

"Everyone's really come together and helped us through everything, the highs and the lows," Claire said. "I'm so grateful to have everyone with us."

Between the donations-only bake sale (goods provided by the girls basketball team), a 50-50 raffle and donation buckets, they raised nearly $4,000, plus an additional $4,800 via GoFundMe. All funds, including the entire 50-50 pot, were given to the Moriarty family, whose patriarch, JJ, was also diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer shortly after Seth.

To say the night exceeded any and all expectations would be an understatement.

"It was better than what I imagined," Claire said. "It was a perfect night."

***

Claire can hear her dad's voice whenever she plays. He's in the back of her mind whenever she shoots a free throw — hold your follow through, be confident with the ball, drive the ball — and she knows exactly what he'd say when she misses one.

Seth would encourage his daughter to be herself and play her game, so before every game, when the teams line up and the National Anthem begins playing, Claire looks up and talks to her dad. "I ask him to be with me and to help me through everything," she said

"He taught me everything I know about basketball and it has been the way I can still feel really connected to him," Claire continued. "And it's the way I can release all my emotions, my anger, my grief, everything. … It's been my biggest escape."

Seth was Claire's No. 1 supporter. He introduced her to the game as a 3-year-old and maintained a special affinity for whatever team she played for, attending nearly all her games, even after he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in April 2020. When his health prevented him from attending in-person, Seth tuned into the livestream and cheered on the Royals from afar.

Basketball was their thing, Davis said, recalling a photo of the two during a youth game. Seth is explaining something to his players and there's Claire, right by his side … rolling her eyes with her hand on her forehead, clearly over the entire thing. "He was drawing up a play and I was just like, 'What are you doing?'" Claire laughed.

Claire admits it was difficult getting back to basketball in the time immediately after Seth's passing, but she persevered, fighting through a high-ankle sprain she suffered in early January to return in time for the start of sectionals. She wanted to finish and play that last game so badly, Davis said. "She loves this team. They're like her second family. She always wants to be on the court."

This year, she's averaging 12 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals through 16 games as a junior.

"It's been an adjustment to watch her not have (Seth). Sometimes I'm up there thinking, 'Gosh, I just wish he could see that,'" Davis said, fighting back tears as she continued. "It's definitely been a hard year, (but) she really just goes out there and plays for him. … It's a connection that she's kept with him."

***

It was truly a beautiful sight. Southside rivals brought together last Wednesday in support of a good cause.

"We have a healthy rivalry, Roncalli and Franklin Central, but there's a lot of respect there," Sims said. "Seth Lindsey was a Franklin Central graduate, loved by a lot of people on the southside of Indianapolis and I think a lot of people just wanted to give him the support he deserved. He was a great man who loved basketball. He's very missed."

There was never a doubt as to when Roncalli would schedule its inaugural Colon Cancer Awareness Night.

Not only was Seth a Franklin Central graduate, the last time he watched Claire play was against his alma mater, nearly a year ago to the date. As for the night's beneficiaries, the Moriarty family, JJ is a Roncalli alum whose sons attended Franklin Central. He received his cancer diagnosis shortly after Seth, and the two leaned on each other through treatments. When Seth entered hospice care, JJ's wife, Jodi Moriarty, a former hospice nurse, helped the family navigate the process.

"So many people helped us, we really just wanted to help someone else," said Davis, who hoped they could raise at least enough to cover the out-of-pocket cost of one scan (around $2,000).

They doubled that total on-site alone.

"We really want to try and make this something to do every year. Maybe pick a different family to help support and continue the tradition," Davis continued. "We want to continue to keep Seth's memory alive through helping others. … I think that will really help Claire as she's going through this, too. She's keeping his memory alive by helping other people."

