Beautiful Cathy Bixler, longtime beloved Truckee resident, passed away in October, at her home on the Clark Fork River in Idaho. Cathy led an independent, adventurous life of learning and creativity, engaging her powerful personality and wonderful sense of humor, with all people she met. Moving from South Lake Tahoe to Truckee in the early 1980’s, Cathy worked hard in many occupations -construction, TFH surgery scheduler, and as a welcoming librarian at Truckee library. She obtained her hot air balloon pilots license and volunteered many years with Project Mana. Cathy converted a run down Truckee cabin into a charming home with an amazing garden. She brought notoriety to the “Polaris Wildlife Refuge” across the road from her home. Pink flamingos flocked to this refuge every spring, a delight for Glenshire drivers and residents. Cathy was an advocate for education and social justice. She was extremely well-read, and did not tolerate willful ignorance or prejudice. In 1993, she joined the Mountain Women’s Book Society. Without Cathy, there is a gaping hole in the fabric of our club. She was always the member to read the book , having insight into meaning and story. Ready for change, Cathy moved to Clark Fork, ID in 2003. There she created a serene retreat for bird and river lovers. Her daughters Sarah and Erin, and granddaughter Isabella, were precious to her and visited often, as did her extended family every summer. The Mountain Women’s Book Society visited Cathy several times in Clark Fork, over the years – always memorable for laughter , music, outdoor nature therapy, good food, and book discussions. We miss Cathy, the memories fill us with gratitude to have known her. In memory of Cathy, donate to Friends of the Truckee Library.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO