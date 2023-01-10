Read full article on original website
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
Sierra Sun
No residential, commercial vegetation burning on MLK holiday
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District, which includes Nevada, Sierra and Plumas counties, is reminding all residents that there is no residential or commercial burning of vegetation allowed on designated holidays, including Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 16. “Please respect your neighbors...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe ski resorts receive about 2 feet of snow; More on way
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow fell through the day on Saturday at Truckee-Tahoe with area resorts reporting more than 2 feet of powder Sunday morning with possibly more on the way. The National Weather Service in Reno has a winter storm warning in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday for the Truckee-Tahoe region. The updated warning is calling for 8 to 18 inches of snow at lake level and 1 to 3 feet above 7,000 feet.
Sierra Sun
Chain controls in effect with snow dumping at Truckee-Tahoe; Travel, resort ops to be impacted
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Snow is falling at Truckee-Tahoe Saturday morning and most highways around the lake and through town have chain controls in effect. The snow is expected to be heavy throughout Saturday with at least a couple of feet falling above 7,000 feet with lower areas in the region receiving up to a foot of snow, the National Weather Service in Reno said, and added that there may even be the occasional rumble of thunder around the Lake Tahoe Basin.
Sierra Sun
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With yet another winter storm dumping feet of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
Sierra Sun
Truckee youth wrestlers claim pair of 1st-place finishes in league opener
RENO, Nev. — The Truckee youth wrestling program bookended the new year with a number of podium finishes, closing 2022 by pinning the competition at the Sierra Nevada Classic Youth Tournament, and then posting nine top-three finishes at last weekend’s Sierra Wrestling Association’s Kickoff Tournament. The Truckee...
Sierra Sun
Postal Service says winter storms impacting delivery, urge customers to pick up mail
TRUCKEE, Calif. — The United States Postal Service said on Friday that severe winter storms have impacted access to some postal delivery routes, including in Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe and Truckee. Due to what the service is calling limited access set in by severe winter weather to routes...
Sierra Sun
Law review: Ode to the Golden State
Lawyers need law. Shoot. It’s right there in the name. Without law, lawyers would be cast upon the public as a rudderless group of insufferable pontificators – arguing ad nauseum without direction or restraint. They would, in essence, become politicians. Wait…nearly a third of the members of Congress have a law degree? You don’t say? Well, that may partially explain the spectacle on display last week in the United States House of Representatives.
Sierra Sun
Wolverine boys, girls sweep Nordic opener
SODA SPRINGS, Calif. — The Truckee Nordic boys and girls’ teams pulled off a first-place sweep during last Friday’s season opener at ASC Training Center. Wolverines freshman Quinn Holan skied to first place in the boys’ race by a minute at the annual Foothill Classic, finishing with a time of 16 minutes, 29.6 seconds.
Sierra Sun
Freeriders shred Sugar Bowl to open season
NORDEN, Calif. — The Tahoe Junior Freeride Series opened its season last weekend at Sugar Bowl Ski Resort, bringing more than 250 skiers and riders from around the region to compete on the mountain’s iconic Disney Nose run. The 12-14 age group opened the first of two days...
Sierra Sun
Obituary: Cathy Bixler
Beautiful Cathy Bixler, longtime beloved Truckee resident, passed away in October, at her home on the Clark Fork River in Idaho. Cathy led an independent, adventurous life of learning and creativity, engaging her powerful personality and wonderful sense of humor, with all people she met. Moving from South Lake Tahoe to Truckee in the early 1980’s, Cathy worked hard in many occupations -construction, TFH surgery scheduler, and as a welcoming librarian at Truckee library. She obtained her hot air balloon pilots license and volunteered many years with Project Mana. Cathy converted a run down Truckee cabin into a charming home with an amazing garden. She brought notoriety to the “Polaris Wildlife Refuge” across the road from her home. Pink flamingos flocked to this refuge every spring, a delight for Glenshire drivers and residents. Cathy was an advocate for education and social justice. She was extremely well-read, and did not tolerate willful ignorance or prejudice. In 1993, she joined the Mountain Women’s Book Society. Without Cathy, there is a gaping hole in the fabric of our club. She was always the member to read the book , having insight into meaning and story. Ready for change, Cathy moved to Clark Fork, ID in 2003. There she created a serene retreat for bird and river lovers. Her daughters Sarah and Erin, and granddaughter Isabella, were precious to her and visited often, as did her extended family every summer. The Mountain Women’s Book Society visited Cathy several times in Clark Fork, over the years – always memorable for laughter , music, outdoor nature therapy, good food, and book discussions. We miss Cathy, the memories fill us with gratitude to have known her. In memory of Cathy, donate to Friends of the Truckee Library.
Sierra Sun
Obituary: William Joseph Keane III
William Joseph Keane III (Bill), age 77 passed away peacefully in his sleep. Bill is survived by his two daughters and five grandchildren, he will be greatly missed. Bill served in the Navy and enjoyed many years as a reservist. He enjoyed being a part of the HAM radio community in Truckee and camping. The family would like to give special thanks to the Truckee American Legion #439 for the outstanding care and support given to our father in his last weeks of life. Donations are being accepted in place of flowers and should be sent to Truckee American Legion Post #439 10214 High Street Truckee CA P.O. Box 2892.
