The ultimate villain of Loki turned out to be He Who Remains, a “variant” of the even bigger Big Bad Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. It turned out that the Time Variance Authority wasn’t some benevolent police force maintaining order in the “Sacred Timeline,” it was a group created by He Who Remains to maintain the timeline that he wanted to keep safe and secure. In order to do so, the TVA would eliminate variants who threatened to branch the Sacred Timeline into alternate paths — i.e. the multiverse.

11 DAYS AGO