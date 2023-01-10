Read full article on original website
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
What to Watch Sunday: CNN’s Giuliani documentary series concludes
The first two installments aired last Sunday and the final two air tonight.
Everything New on HBO Max in January
HBO Max is starting 2023 off with one of its biggest shows of the year: The TV adaptation of the hit video game The Last of Us. The series, inspired by the PlayStation franchise, stars Pedro Pascal as Joel, with Bella Ramsey as Ellie, Gabriel Luna as Tommy, and Anna Torv as Tess. As in the games, the characters are struggling to survive in a world beset by zombie outbreaks.
‘Poker Face’ Trailer Introduces Rian Johnson’s New Mystery Series
Just a couple weeks removed from Glass Onion’s big debut on Netflix, Rian Johnson already has a whole new mystery TV series on a rival streaming series. Peacock’s Poker Face, which Johnson wrote, directed, and created, follows Charlie Cale, played by Natasha Lyonne, who has a unique ability that helps her solve mysteries: She instinctively knows any time someone is lying. It’s kinda like the flip side of Ana de Armas’ character in Knives Out, who was physically incapable of telling a lie.
‘House of the Dragon’ Wins Best TV Series at Golden Globes
In its eight season run on HBO, Game of Thrones won 0 Golden Globes for Best TV Series, Drama. House of the Dragon has already topped it. This year’s Golden Globe for Best TV Series, Drama, went to House of the Dragon, the Game of Thrones prequel that recently concluded its first season on HBO and HBO Max. The show was a ratings smash, critically acclaimed, and now it is a Golden Globe winner. The series beat out fellow nominees Better Call Saul (AMC), The Crown (Netflix), Ozark (Netflix), and Severance (Apple TV+).
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Disney+ 2023 Teaser Features First Looks at ‘Loki,’ ‘Ahsoka,’ And More
Disney+ doesn’t have a ton of new shows and movies in January, but they’re planning a pretty substantial rest of the year. They just unveiled a teaser for their 2023 highlights today, and it includes new footage of a whole bunch of highly-anticipated series and films. The highlights...
Why ‘Loki’s He Who Remains Was Right About the Multiverse
The ultimate villain of Loki turned out to be He Who Remains, a “variant” of the even bigger Big Bad Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. It turned out that the Time Variance Authority wasn’t some benevolent police force maintaining order in the “Sacred Timeline,” it was a group created by He Who Remains to maintain the timeline that he wanted to keep safe and secure. In order to do so, the TVA would eliminate variants who threatened to branch the Sacred Timeline into alternate paths — i.e. the multiverse.
Rian Johnson Is ‘Pissed Off’ He Had to Put ‘Knives Out’ in ‘Glass Onion’ Title
The #1 movie on Netflix right now is Glass Onion, Rian Johnson’s follow-up to his hit mystery film Knives Out. Pointedly, the movie is not called Knives Out 2. It does feature Daniel Craig as master detective Benoit Blanc, but otherwise Glass Onion has a totally different cast of characters amidst a totally different mystery. Technically, you could watch the two movies in either order and it would make very little difference.
Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming Debut
Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Returns in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.
The Best Reviewed Movies of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick was also the winner of the Golden Tomato Award for Best Wide Release Movie of 2022. (The French film Happening was the site’s pick for Best Limited Release of the year.) The top-rated streaming film of the year was Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, while House of the Dragon was chosen as both the Best TV Series of 2022 and Best New Series. (Better Call Saul earned the Best Returning Series prize.)
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon’s New Netflix Rom-Com
Sometimes I look at what Netflix is producing and I think “Who would want to see this, especially at home on streaming?” But this I get. A romantic comedy starring two of the genre’s more popular actors — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — in a film by the writer of 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. This is a no-brainer. People are going to watch this on Netflix.
‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for Season 2 on Disney+. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite Clone Troopers — and even longer since the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which this series spun out of. If you’ve forgotten any of what’s come before in the story, we are here to help.
‘Avatar’ Set to Dethrone ‘Top Gun’ As the Biggest Film of 2022
James Cameron, that old cinematic maverick, is king of the movie world yet again. After Tuesday’s box office grosses, Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water has now grossed more than $1 billion overseas, making it the only 2022 release to accomplish that feat. And that number doesn’t include its grosses in the U.S., where it has already made over $450 million dollars. All told, the movie is hours away from crossing $1.5 billion worldwide — putting it ever so slightly ahead of 2022’s previous box-office champion, Top Gun: Maverick.
Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Superhero Movie
Batman Returns was a divisive movie on its initial release in 1992. It was the third-highest-grossing film of the year, but it also generated some complaints from fans (and especially parents) who felt the movie was way too dark for its primary audience of kids. Today, it’s more well-liked — but we think it’s still the most underrated Batman movie — and perhaps the single most underrated superhero movie in history.
Marvel Phase 4: A Full Recap of Every Movie and Show
Between all the movies and Disney+ series, Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe clocks in at around 51 hours of content. That’s more than two full days if you tried to marathon them all in one extremely exhausting sitting. But no one (except us dorks) have time for...
The Price of HBO Max Just Went Up
If all the overwhelmingly positive reviews of HBO’s new The Last Of Us TV series has you considering getting a subscription to HBO Max, take note: As of today, the price of a monthly subscription is going up. Starting on January 12, the cost of HBO Max for the...
James Gunn Denies the DC Universe Is Being Totally Recast
With some major films still on the horizon written and shot before James Gunn stepped in as co-CEO of DC Studios, it's impossible to know what the future of DC movies will look like. Fortunately, Gunn himself hopped onto Twitter to update the general population as to whether or not a complete recast is happening. With films that have long been in development hanging in the balance like The Flash or Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, it would be rather strange just to scrap everything.
