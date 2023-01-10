Read full article on original website
Clouds are stubborn Syracuse west bound tonight
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – January chill slowly eases for the end of the holiday weekend. Details are below…. Chill eases & stubborn lake clouds slowly break up into Monday. There is likely more sun showing up across CNY on Monday probably filtered at times through high clouds during the...
Champions Birthdays: January 15, 2023
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The NewsChannel 9 team is wishing our Sunday, January 15, 2023 Champions a very happy birthday!. If you’d like to be on the Champions billboard, email your picture to champions@localsyr.com at least two weeks before your birthday.
Early morning house fire in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 7:46 a.m. on January 14, Tompkins County 911 received a report of “smoke billowing from a large house in the 700 block of South Aurora St. in the City of Ithaca,” said Ithaca Fire Department. According to the first units to arrive,...
Your Stories Q&A: Is Pizza Hut returning to Cortland?
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – You ask, we answer!. If you live in the Cortland area and have been stuck in a rut without Pizza Hut — You will like this Your Stories Q&A!. The YS Team has received a few questions when it comes to Pizza Hut in different areas of Central New York. Most of the time, the viewer wants to know if a closed Pizza Hut will reopen or if another business will move into the vacant building.
Great Northern’s closure leaves no place to cheer for Pop Warner
CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The parking lot is all the Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheer team can access at Great Northern Mall these days. “We used to have a location inside here at Great Northern,” explained Baldwinsville Pop Warner Cheerleading Commissioner Michelle Dautrich. “It is of course since closed. We have some very specific guidelines we need for practice facility.”
Fire on Lodi Street in Syracuse left two with injuries
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Around 1:25 p.m. on January 12, Syracuse firefighters were notified of a possible fire in a high-rise structure at 710 Lodi Street via 911 Center. Station 9 firefighters arrived at the scene after a few minutes. There, they found a 12-story, multiple occupancy, high-rise apartment building.
Friday morning crash involving New Hartford patrol car
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On the morning of January 13, around 6:15 a.m., New Hartford Police Officer Patrick Sacco witnessed a two-car crash. Officer Sacco was helping a disabled driver on Burrstone Road near the intersection with French Road when a two-car accident happened while he was in his patrol car.
First construction contract signed for I-81 project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thursday, January 12, the Office of the State Comptroller approved the first construction contract for the I-81 viaduct project. The $295.4 million contract was awarded to Salt City Contractors, LLC. Salt City Contractors is a combination of three contractors:. Lancaster Development. Tully Construction Co. Cold...
High egg prices impacting local restaurants
CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Local restaurant owners say they’re frustrated after having to shut down during the pandemic, and now they’re dealing with the rising cost of items like eggs. Marty Richardson owns Chelsea’s Restaurant and Bar, Nestico’s Too, Rise and Grind Café in Camillus, and Rise and Grind...
A ukulele group supports those with upper limb disabilities
(WSYR-TV) — The ukulele may seem like the simplest of instruments, but Deb Guarnieri’s uke has resonated around the world. She’s found ways to adapt the instrument so even people without hands can play all from right here in Central New York. Deb has beginners classes Saturday...
Arresting deputy claims Syracuse Police officer ‘interrupted’ attempts to test sister for DWI
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County deputy sheriff who charged a woman with DWI on New Year’s Day claimed her brother, a Syracuse Police officer, “interrupted” field sobriety tests before her arrest. The arresting deputy’s version of events is part of court paperwork...
Second arrest made in Sunset Ave. murder case
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As of January 12, there has been an update to the homicide of Tyus Ogletree, with a second arrest being made. A 17-year-old male has been arrested and sent to Hillbrook Detention Center for:. One count of Murder in the Second Degree. One count of...
Syracuse police officer under investigation for possibly interfering with sister’s DWI arrest
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police Department has put one of its officers on administrative leave as it investigates accusations he may have interfered with his sister’s DWI arrest, the chief of police confirms to NewsChannel 9. Police Chief Joe Cecile said, “We have information...
Sheriff confirms ‘criminal investigation’ into Syracuse officer’s suspected interference with sister’s DWI arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office confirms the investigation into a Syracuse Police officer and ambulance company employee’s suspected interference with a DWI arrest of the officer’s sister. The possibly illegal actions of the officer and AMR EMT were first reported by NewsChannel...
Where to Watch: SU vs. Notre Dame
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish inside the JMA Wireless Dome Saturday evening. The Orange beat the Irish at Notre Dame by a point back in December 2022. Tip time Saturday inside the Dome is 7 p.m.
