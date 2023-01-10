Read full article on original website
Related
Bustle
Michelle Heaton’s Husband Is Her Biggest Supporter
Michelle Heaton was famously part of the pop band Liberty X, who gave us soulful bangers like “Being Nobody” and “Just A Little.” The band was formed when Heaton and four fellow musicians narrowly missed out on winning ITV’s popular talent show Popstars in 2001. While the band parted ways in 2007, Heaton has continued to be in the spotlight thanks to her TV appearances and social media presence. Now, she’s set to show off her skating skills on Dancing On Ice, but what do we know of the star’s life away from the cameras?
Bustle
The Last Of Us Star Bella Ramsey Almost Didn’t Take The Role Of Ellie
A decade after the award-winning release of The Last of Us video game, the TV adaptation is finally here. HBO’s The Last of Us will follow the familiar story of Joel and Ellie, two survivors trying to navigate a post-apocalyptic world. Pedro Pascal, who plays Joel, is no stranger to the world of guiding a child on a quest to safety (see: The Mandalorian), but who plays Ellie, his young charge?
Popculture
Christina Hall Opens up About How She Deals With Online Hate Amid Husband Josh's Former Career Reveal
Christina Hall is opening up about dealing with online hate. The Christina in the Country star, 39, is no stranger to criticism, whether it be over her relationships or parenting decisions, but told PEOPLE in a new interview that the harsh words have less effect on her the older she gets.
Bustle
Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About The All-Male BRIT Nominees
With awards season now in full swing, the 2023 BRITs nominations have officially been announced. Hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan, the star-studded ceremony will take place at London’s O2 on Feb. 11, during which fans can expect live performances from Sam Smith and Kim Petras, among many others. Meanwhile, chart-topping acts including Wet Leg, The 1975, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé dominate the show’s most prestigious categories. However, the nominees for one major category were announced as being entirely male — and fans have a lot to say about it.
Bustle
Siva Kaneswaran's Net Worth Shows The Value In Chasing The Sun
Siva Kaneswaran rose to fame in the British Irish boy band The Wanted, and is now set to show off his skating skills in Dancing On Ice. Opening up about his appearance on the series, the singer admitted he’s most wary of Joey Essex when it comes to eyeing up the competition. But away from the ice, how does Siva Kaneswaran make his money? We take a look at the popular star’s income, below.
Comments / 0