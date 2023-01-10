Michelle Heaton was famously part of the pop band Liberty X, who gave us soulful bangers like “Being Nobody” and “Just A Little.” The band was formed when Heaton and four fellow musicians narrowly missed out on winning ITV’s popular talent show Popstars in 2001. While the band parted ways in 2007, Heaton has continued to be in the spotlight thanks to her TV appearances and social media presence. Now, she’s set to show off her skating skills on Dancing On Ice, but what do we know of the star’s life away from the cameras?

1 DAY AGO