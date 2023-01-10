Read full article on original website
Why did Marco Marriot worker allegedly mow down shorebirds? 'That's the million-dollar question'
Renardo Stewart isn't the only person to have been in direct contact with one of the five threatened black skimmers he's charged with killing Monday. Witnesses saw the 24-year-old JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort employee gun his golf cart through a flock of black skimmers resting on the sand near the hotel, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Detained by the Marco Island Police, the Bonita Springs man admitted to the crime, and now faces five misdemeanor violations from the state agency.
Now You Know: Big weekend in Everglades City
Everglades City, Collier’s first seat of government, celebrates the county’s 100th birthday with a music festival on Saturday. Several Southwest Florida musicians will be donating their time and talents at the historic Rod & Gun Club to help raise funds for the restoration of the Bank of Everglades Building, completed in 1927 as part of Barron Collier's entrepreneurial empire.
Gardening: Tips for the challenges of January
January is here and we will still experience cold temperatures since it is the second coolest month of the year. The average temperatures are in the 65-degree range with highs in the 70s or low 80s and lows in the 40s or 50s. Frost is always a possibility and has...
Collier business leaders share how they deal with affordable workforce housing crisis
Collier County’s largest business leaders carried a clear message at a workforce housing forum Wednesday: Measures they are taking to hire and keep employees can’t go far enough because affordable housing has evaporated. Other advice they provided: Local residents who don’t want to see their quality of life...
‘Watts for Dinner’: Breakfast all day and a feast for a king
Greetings fellow food lovers. I’ve been working all week to try and top that CJ’s on the Bay (Marco Island) review, and that yummy baloney sandwich! (see review, marconews.com.) It likely can’t be done. So instead, I decided to focus on a couple of recent experiences that were...
