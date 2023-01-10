Renardo Stewart isn't the only person to have been in direct contact with one of the five threatened black skimmers he's charged with killing Monday. Witnesses saw the 24-year-old JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort employee gun his golf cart through a flock of black skimmers resting on the sand near the hotel, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Detained by the Marco Island Police, the Bonita Springs man admitted to the crime, and now faces five misdemeanor violations from the state agency.

