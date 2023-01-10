Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids vs. Detroit: Which city reigns supreme in Michigan?"Noah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids Police Department (GRPD) Under ScrutinyNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Becoming a Millionaire in Grand Rapids, MichiganNoah KeenerGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries to Grand Rapids’ Uptown
Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids’ Uptown with their new patisserie. (Jan. 14, 2023) Bienvenue! Chartreuse Sisters brings Paris pastries …. Two sisters from Grand Rapids are bringing the flavors of France to Grand Rapids’ Uptown with their new patisserie. (Jan....
WOOD
Irish on Ionia festival will be back in March
Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023) Popular St. Patrick's Day celebration Irish on Ionia will return this year for the first time since the start of the pandemic. (Jan. 13, 2023)
WOOD
Maranda Samaritas Land Family
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. To The Point: Democrat control in Lansing. “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan....
WOOD
Black Pigeon studios expands to new location
A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023) A film studio co-founded by a Grand Rapids native held its reopening Friday. Black Pigeon studios moved to the border of Grand Rapids and Walker. (Jan. 13, 2023)
WOOD
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. …. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County …. Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County...
WOOD
Here’s what’s going on this weekend in West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We wanted to take a look today at some of the happenings around the area this weekend. First up — celebrity chef Robert Irvine will be making a stop in Grand Rapids tomorrow. He’s in town to promote his new line of alcohol called Irvine’s Spirits. The meet and greet and bottle signing is taking place at Total Wine on 28th street from noon until 2. Earlier this week, our WOOD TV Digital Team got a chance to interview Irvine about the event and his new line of spirits, you can see that here!
WOOD
7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding
Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) 7 West Michigan housing projects get state funding. Seven affordable housing projects across West Michigan are getting money from the state. (Jan. 13, 2023) Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 011523
Quiet weather continues for the second half of the weekend. (Jan. 15, 2023) Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County …. Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County will gather for a candlelight vigil Sunday. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr. …. Events happening in Grand...
WOOD
Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games
Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
WOOD
Mayor Bliss talks new commission, budget, World of Winter
Kicking off a new year, Mayor Bliss joins News 8 to talk about new City Commission members, what's happening with the budget and fun winter events happening around Grand Rapids. (Jan. 12, 2023) Mayor Bliss talks new commission, budget, World of …. Kicking off a new year, Mayor Bliss joins...
WOOD
Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch outage
Following an outage earlier this week at multiple dispatch centers around Michigan, the network system that provides enhanced data sharing and connectivity to 911 centers statewide announced it is investing $6 million for upgrades. (Jan. 13, 2023) Peninsula Fiber Network to invest $6M after dispatch …. Following an outage earlier...
WOOD
Supporting love and family at Samaritas
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas works hard to ensure and hopes that foster children can stay together with their families when they are adopted. That is why they are so happy to share this touching story of Ralph and Linda Land who were able to keep 10 siblings together and connected for the rest of their lives. Working with the Samaritas, Ralph and Linda were able to adopt 6 out of 10 siblings and create a special connection with the other two families who adopted the other 4 siblings.
WOOD
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers
8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
WOOD
Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors in Grand Rapids
A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids Thursday. (Jan. 12, 2023) Nonprofit opens new affordable living for seniors …. A local nonprofit housing corporation cut the ribbon on a new affordable living senior center in downtown Grand Rapids...
WOOD
2023 HS class eligible for more college scholarships
Many high schools seniors who are applying for trade schools and traditional state universities now qualify for additional scholarships. (Jan. 12, 2023) 2023 HS class eligible for more college scholarships. Many high schools seniors who are applying for trade schools and traditional state universities now qualify for additional scholarships. (Jan....
WOOD
Winter Wheat celebrates local music & dance
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Michigan is home to great summer and fall music festivals and this weekend that you can escape the winter blues with 12 hours of great music at the Intersection in Grand Rapids! It’s time for Winter Wheat and we have Banjo-Jim in studio to tell us all about it.
WOOD
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
An early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids resulted in the death of a man. (Jan. 14, 2023) Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County …. Family friends of missing woman in Kalamazoo County will gather for a candlelight vigil Sunday. Events happening in Grand Rapids to remember Dr....
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
WOOD
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue
Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions against women and girls in Afghanistan continue. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at …. Afghan women in Grand Rapids will hold a rally at Rosa Parks Circle as Taliban restrictions...
Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?
Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
Comments / 0