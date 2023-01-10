Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the next two to three weeks due to a fracture in his back. Head Coach Brandon Staley has come under fire for playing Williams and other starters in the team’s Week 18 matchup. The Chargers were locked into their seed and could not improve or lose seeding in the game. Because of this injury, Williams will not play in the team’s Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is scheduled for Saturday at 8:15 p.m. EST. Wiliams would also be doubtful for the team’s Divisional Round game should they win Saturday.

