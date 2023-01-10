ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com

Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future

At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
TAMPA, FL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy

Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
defpen

Mike Williams Out 2-3 Weeks with Back Fracture

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams will miss the next two to three weeks due to a fracture in his back. Head Coach Brandon Staley has come under fire for playing Williams and other starters in the team’s Week 18 matchup. The Chargers were locked into their seed and could not improve or lose seeding in the game. Because of this injury, Williams will not play in the team’s Wild Card matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That game is scheduled for Saturday at 8:15 p.m. EST. Wiliams would also be doubtful for the team’s Divisional Round game should they win Saturday.
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv, food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy