HOLAUSA

Who is Millie Corretjer, Oscar de la Hoya’s ex wife?

Millie Corretjer and Oscar de la Hoya are getting divorced. The couple, which split up over six years ago, will be proceeding with their separation after de la Hoya filed for divorce this past week. They married in the year 2001, and had three kids together. Here’s...
worldboxingnews.net

Roy Jones Jr. to battle IFBBPRO bodybuilder in Metaverse fight

World Boxing News has been informed of a Roy Jones Jr. return to action in combat sports this spring but not as we know and love him. Following his exhibition with Mike Tyson in 2020 and the fact that he’s getting a bit long in the tooth to punch others, the former pound-for-pound king is entering the Metaverse.
worldboxingnews.net

Boxing News: Naoya Inoue drops undisputed / WBC 130 belt set

Naoya Inoue is moving in weight and relinquishing his undisputed status as the ultimate ruler in the bantamweight division. The Japanese fighter has notified the World Boxing Council that he will vacate its title to move up to the super bantamweight division. He also intends to inform the IBF, WBO,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Complex

Dave Bautista Covered Up Manny Pacquiao Tattoo When Boxer Made Homophobic Comments

Dave Bautista isn’t tolerant of people who are homophobic. The Glass Onion actor told GQ that he had to cover up a tattoo after a former friend made derogatory remarks about the LGBTQIA+ community. The 53-year-old described how the tattoo was a logo for Manny Pacquiao’s team, though Bautista didn’t mention him by name.
Washington Examiner

Roll over, Muhammad

Sports fans demand superlatives. It is not enough to agree that a particular hometown hero is among the all-time greats — if you don’t admit he or she is the best to ever play the game, you might wind up losing a friend. That said, there are a handful of inarguable GOATs plying their trades among us: NFL quarterback Tom Brady, NBA forward LeBron James, Portuguese soccer forward Cristiano Ronaldo, and WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, to name four.
worldboxingnews.net

Anthony Joshua retreats from top-level heavyweights after losses

Former two-time champion Anthony Joshua is set to go into a heavyweight retreat following two defeats against the formidable Oleksandr Usyk. AJ, the last decade’s British Pay Per View star, fought his first legacy opponent since Wladimir Klitschko in Usyk but came up short twice. Heavyweight levels. Now, the...
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather is Mike Tyson’s ‘Greatest fighter in 100 years’

Mike Tyson believes five-weight world titleholder and complete boxing legend Floyd Mayweather is the greatest boxer of the century. The former undisputed heavyweight champion, and youngest to ever claim the crown, laid the most significant praise possible on the ex-pound-for-pound king. ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet,’ who staged a...
worldboxingnews.net

Michael Buffer embarrassed on stage as DAZN report huge losses

Financial reports stating that DAZN has lost six billion dollars since its inception were written all over the face of legendary MC Michael Buffer on Friday. At a weigh-in, a “little person” played out a fake scenario on stage against a man who’s never seen a boxing glove before this week as Buffer visibly winced on stage.
worldboxingnews.net

Lean David Haye drops to 10% body fat, looks like a middleweight

Former two-weight world champion David Haye looks more like a middleweight nowadays as the one-time heavyweight ruler keeps in shape. Haye, who retired following two losses against Tony Bellew in 2017 and 2018, could go a few rounds with titleholder Gennadiy Golovkin. Despite being 42, Haye has been drinking from...
worldboxingnews.net

Gervonta Davis vs Ryan Garcia PPV on the verge of collapse

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia will not be meeting this year if a deadline laid down by Oscar De La Hoya expires in the next 48 hours. The Golden Boy promoter stated no contract had been received for a massive Pay Per View clash between the pair in the first half of 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Dmitry Bivol Backing David Benavidez In Caleb Plant Clash

Caleb Plant vs. David Benavidez hasn't formally been announced, but that hasn't stopped both boxers from claiming that their showdown is signed, sealed, and delivered. By and large, outside of Canelo Alvarez, both Plant and Benavidez are regarded as the two most skilled fighters in the entire super middleweight division. With the winner of their 168-pound clash ostensibly next in line to face Alvarez, and considering their long-running feud, countless names outside of their division are patiently waiting for the final outcome.
bjpenndotcom

Stephen A. Smith hits back at critics stating ESPN is protecting Dana White: “Deserves the same punishment he would hand down to one of his fighters”

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith wants to make clear that he’s not happy with UFC president Dana White. Earlier this month, the UFC president was spotted in a Cabo, Mexico nightclub, alongside his wife, Anna. The pair were seemingly in an argument in a video that was captured by TMZ. In the video, White was slapped by Anna, who then responded with several of his own.

