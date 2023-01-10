College Football National Championship odds 2024: Early favorites, sleepers, long shots to win the national title

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The injury-depleted Dolphins felt that few people gave them a chance to beat the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday. But despite the challenges, they almost pulled off the upset. Led by rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, and playing without several offensive starters, the AFC’s seventh-seeded Dolphins rallied from an early 17-0 deficit before falling short in a 34-31 loss. “You could tell there was no quit in us,” Thompson said. “Walking out for this game, nobody gave us a chance at all. We had a chance to win it, and that’s what you want. It speaks volumes about the fight in this team, the guys we have in this locker room, the people we have in this organization, from top to bottom.”

