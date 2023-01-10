College Football National Championship odds 2024: Early favorites, sleepers, long shots to win the national title

Read full article on original website
2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears trade down from No. 1 pick for a haul
The Chicago Bears have wrapped the 2022 season, where, in a pleasant turn of events, they’ve landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.
saturdaytradition.com
B1G assistant weighs in on how Ohio State could look in 2023
One coach in the B1G believed that Ohio State could take a step back in 2023. In 2022, Ohio State reached the College Football Playoff and finished the season with an 11-2 record. Ohio State’s 2 losses came in the last 2 games of the season against Michigan and Georgia. For the 2023 season, Ohio State will need to replace several players at key positions.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: As transfer portal window narrows, Kyle McCord's stock at Ohio State rises
If Ohio State felt it needed any of the top quarterbacks sitting in the transfer portal, wouldn’t he already be in Columbus?. The Buckeyes will be any quarterback’s dream next season. As they have been in every season of Ryan Day’s tenure. The combination of Marvin Harrison...
Ohio State Defensive Lineman Announces Transfer Destination
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste has found a new home. According to Tom Loy of 247Sports, the former Buckeye is transferring to Notre Dame. Jean-Baptiste, a former four-star recruit, appeared in 13 games for the Buckeyes this season. He finished the year with 19 total tackles, ...
Sporting News
Kentucky's John Calipari grabs ESPN reporter Holly Rowe by the shoulders during uncomfortable interview
John Calipari and Kentucky basketball scored a huge win on Saturday, upending No. 5 Tennessee on the road 63-56, ending a two-game skid for the Wildcats. The outcome of the SEC quickly became secondary news, however, after Calipari was part of an awkward and uncomfortable halftime interview with ESPN sideline reporter Holly Rowe.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LSU increases security after Olivia Dunne fans disrupt gymnastics meet
see also Olivia Dunne asks fans to ‘be respectful’ of gymnastics community after wild scene After influential LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne called out fans’ behavior following an incident last week, the school is now stepping up security around its meets. During the team’s season opener last Friday at the University of Utah, unruly fans carrying signs and cutouts of Dunne chanted for her throughout the meet, despite her not even being in the lineup. The antics disrupted other athletes’ routines. Afterward, video circulated of a large group of males lined up outside the arena chanting “We want her,” and Dunne’s name repeatedly while waiting...
Star college quarterback announces huge return
This season, Kansas Jayhawks star quarterback Jalon Daniels emerged as one of the most electric playmakers in all of college football before a shoulder injury derailed his stellar 2022 campaign and put a damper on what was a magical season for the Jayhawks. But it looks like Daniels is ready to run it back this Read more... The post Star college quarterback announces huge return appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Georgia Coaches hit Ground Running as Recruiting Contact Period Begins
Although the 2023 National Championship is barely a week old, the Georgia coaching staff has already turned its attention to the future.
For the Next Big Ten Commissioner, a Lesson From Penn State
Kevin Warren helped curb potential labor action at Penn State. But the issue isn't going away.
Dolphins fall just short in wild-card playoff upset of Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The injury-depleted Dolphins felt that few people gave them a chance to beat the three-time defending AFC East champion Bills in a wild-card playoff game on Sunday. But despite the challenges, they almost pulled off the upset. Led by rookie third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson, and playing without several offensive starters, the AFC’s seventh-seeded Dolphins rallied from an early 17-0 deficit before falling short in a 34-31 loss. “You could tell there was no quit in us,” Thompson said. “Walking out for this game, nobody gave us a chance at all. We had a chance to win it, and that’s what you want. It speaks volumes about the fight in this team, the guys we have in this locker room, the people we have in this organization, from top to bottom.”
Sporting News
Warriors vs. Spurs score, results, highlights: Golden State dominates Alamodome game in front of record-breaking crowd
So much for that theory about large stadiums impacting shooters. The Warriors shot 54.5 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc as a team against the Spurs on Friday night, capturing a 144-113 win inside of the Alamodome. Golden State had eight different players hit double-figures,...
saturdaytradition.com
Jake Pinegar, Nittany Lions K, makes decision on football future
Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar announced Saturday that he would be forgoing his final year of eligibility at Penn State and entering the NFL Draft. Pinegar is a 5th year senior with the Nittany Lions, made his announcement via Twitter a few weeks following Penn State’s Rose Bowl victory over Utah.
Sporting News
Where is Urban Meyer now? A retreat to Fox Sports followed controversial NFL stint, firing by Jaguars
What a difference a year has made for the Jaguars. This time last season, Jacksonville was more worried about who it would take first overall in the 2022 NFL Draft as the franchise ended up with the No. 1 pick for the second time in as many years. Now, the Jaguars are AFC South champs and the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs.
Watch: Kirby Smart Talks Leaked Audio from Pre Game Speech
There were many great moments that occurred this past weekend for the Georgia football program. For starters, they became the first team to win back-to-back national titles in the college football playoffs, but not all of these great moments happened on the football field. At some point on ...
Kentucky State knocks off rival Central State in SIAC
Kentucky State took care of business against Central State in Wilberforce, OH on Saturday night. The post Kentucky State knocks off rival Central State in SIAC appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Sporting News
Kliff Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, telling NFL teams he's 'not interested in returning,' report says
Sometimes NFL coaches need a change of scenery. Kliff Kingsbury took that a bit to heart. Kingsbury lost his job on Black Monday, one of the few NFL head coaches to actually get axed on the day after the NFL regular season. While the former Cardinals coach is remains a hot commodity in coaching searches, particularly offensive coordinator jobs, interested employers will have to cross international borders to track him down.
Seini Hicks fitting right in with pack at West Clermont
After transferring from North Carolina, Hicks is averaging 13.2 points and 9.7 rebounds per game for the Wolves
College Football News
AP College Football Poll, Rankings: Greatest Programs Of All-Time
According to the AP college football polls, where do all of the teams rank? Here are the top programs of all-time utilizing the AP’s final rankings. The AP college football rankings have been the most consistent and reliable since 1936. No other ranking system provides a better historical snapshot of the last 90+ seasons. They just keep on marching along.
