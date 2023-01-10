Read full article on original website
General Hospital Spoilers: Willow Is Horrified To Learn Nina Is Her Mother
General Hospital spoilers reveal shocking revelations, secret machinations, parental fears, and so much more. You won’t want to miss a moment of this heart-stopping episode. Now that Nina (Cynthia Watros) finally knows that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter, she is determined to make sure the foolish young woman doesn’t die. She also needs Willow to know the truth. As expected, Willow doesn’t take the news very well.
Days of our Lives Hot Seat: Should EJ DiMera Have Protected Johnny?
Stefan wanted answers on Days of our Lives, and he demanded Johnny give them to him. Stefan wanted to know how Johnny found out about Dr. Rolf brainwashing Stefan, and then Johnny stammered and stuttered and lied…while his dad, EJ DiMera, the person Johnny was lying for, stood by and did…nothing.
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Hot Takes, Hard Truths, And A Heart Breaks
DAYS spoilers photos for Friday, January 13, 2023, are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. DAYS Spoilers. Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is on the warpath, and Chanel Dupree (Raven Bowens) is her target....
General Hospital Spoilers Two-Week Breakdown: Decisions, Desperation, Danger
General Hospital spoilers reveal two weeks of high-stakes plays for your Port Charles pals as secrets are revealed, life-changing choices are made, and mysteries deepen. Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) is absolutely stunned to know that Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen) is her daughter and she is the one to stun a pregnant, dying Willow and let her in on the news. Nina immediately gets tested to see if she is a bone marrow match for Willow as Willow lets Nina know she still doesn’t like her no matter how they are related.
Out Of the Days of our Lives Past: Will Philip Kiriakis Return To Salem?
We’ll admit it, we kind of forgot all about Philip Kiriakis on Days of our Lives. After he tried to frame Brady for his own murder, parents Kate and Victor decided to stash him in a mental institution rather than risk their precious boy going to prison, we kind of put him out of our minds. Until Lucas blabbed to Rex about their missing brother and urged him to tell Philip about Kate’s untimely death. Is this first mention of the prodigal son in over a year the first clue to Philip’s ultimate return?
Burn It All Down: What’s Next For Tucker McCall on Young and the Restless?
Tucker McCall came back to The Young and the Restless, claiming all he wanted was to reconnect with his ex-wife and son, not to mention meet his new grandson. He was also plotting to take over either Chancellor-Winters or Jabot. Maybe both. Y&R Polling. Well, now, neither Ashley (Eileen Davidson)...
DAYS Spoilers Photos: Xander Cook Gets Himself Into Even Deeper Trouble
DAYS spoilers photos for Monday are here! Catch a glimpse of your favorite Salemites stirring up drama. This is going to be an episode you will not want to miss. Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) is one very sad — and very drunk — man. He just can’t cope after his showdown with Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) and misses his wife, a lot. He gets a ray of hope when there’s a knock at the door, but alas, not his beloved Sarah. But, it is his ex, Gwen (Emily O’Brien).
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Finn’s News Stuns The Logan Sisters
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease moments of shock and rising emotions as the news about Dollar Bill Spencer’s blackmail plot spreads like wildfire. Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Katie (Heather Tom) are quite curious about all the She-Devil goings-on. It’s all very disheartening and confusing, and they want answers. They won’t have to wait long. They’ll hear it all from Finn (Tanner Novlan) before the day is done.
It May Be Too Late For Nina To Save Willow Tait
The General Hospital recap features a grim outlook for Willow Tait as doctors hope they can find a bone marrow match in time to save her. In this episode, Michael’s family gathered at the hospital to support him after learning the news about Willow as Drew tried to convince Carly to do the right thing. Brook Lynn and Chase took over babysitting duties from Sonny and Nina, so they headed over to the hospital while Chase and BLQ spent some time bonding. Cody and Sasha also had bonding time over at the main house, where Cody was surprised to hear all about Sasha’s mother-in-law. Finally, Cameron told Elizabeth all about his breakup, and she had some sage advice. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
The Bold and the Beautiful Recaps: Sheila’s Saga Takes A Twist
The Bold and the Beautiful recaps for January 9 – January 13, 2023, featured a serious failure on the part of the judicial system. Deacon Sharpe (Sean Kanan) visits a jailed Sheila Carter (Kimberlin Brown). Sheila hints that she’ll soon be a free woman. A dubious Deacon thanks Sheila for keeping quiet about the assistance he offered her and swears that he’ll visit as often as possible…Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor Hayes (Krista Allen) gather at Forrester Creations. Their chit-chat is peppered with compliments for one another and praise for Bill Spencer’s (Don Diamont) heroism.
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Trio Back For Dramatic Story Arc
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL), this week, or in the not-too-distant future?. Here’s the latest casting news from the Peacock soap. Death and dire condition of loved ones and the ensuing drama bring a trio of favorites back to the Salem fold. Lucas Adams arrives back in town as Tripp Johnson on Tuesday, January 17 to deal with the aftermath of Kayla’s (Mary Beth Evans) demise.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Devon Wrestles With His Decision
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Devon Hamilton has something big to decide while Victor Newman treats his son terribly…again. It’s one huge episode you won’t want to miss. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) recently vowed to Nikki that he’d do whatever...
GH Spoilers Speculation: How Willow Will Respond To Nina’s Mom News
GH spoilers promised us that Nina Reeves and Willow Tait would finally learn that they were mother and daughter, and they finally delivered!. Carly Spencer’s house of lies is collapsing on a daily basis, but the big question still out there is how Willow will react to the news. What almost 4,000 voters are expecting to happen:
Taylor Hayes Wants To Confess Her Shooting Past To Neutralize Sheila
This Bold and the Beautiful recap features plenty of questions and no good answers being provided for them. In this episode, Taylor Hayes feared that her only recourse was to throw herself under the bus. Elsewhere, Sheila Carter sang Bill’s praises and Carter Walton delivered some very shocking news. Now, let’s take a deeper look into what went on.
Young and the Restless Spoilers: Diane Targets Nikki
The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Diane Jenkins moves against Nikki Newman as Victor Newman gets risky. Plus, Ashley Abbott lets Tucker McCall know where he stands. You won’t want to miss a bit of this dramatic episode. The Y&R Spoilers Highlights. Diane (Susan Walters) and Jack...
Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Taylor Takes On Sheila Carter
Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease Taylor Hayes facing the naughty nurse. As far as Taylor is concerned, Sheila Carter’s reign of terror is over! This is going to be an explosive episode you will not want to miss. Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers Highlights. Dearest evil She-Devil, oh...
A Critic’s Review Of Days of our Lives: Been There, Done That
When it comes to Days of our Lives, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of the Days of our Lives week that was.
Y&R Spoilers Weekly Update: A Painful Decision & Playing Dirty
Y&R spoilers weekly update for January 16 – 20, 2023, tease that the week ahead is full of a painful decision and playing dirty. Tune in next week so you can catch all of the action in Genoa City!. Y&R Spoilers Weekly Recap. This week was a busy one...
A Critic’s Review Of The Young and the Restless: Toxic Relationships & MVPs
When it comes to The Young and the Restless, every fan has their own opinion – and Soap Hub is no different. For five days, we sat and watched the good, the bad, and everything in between, and now we offer you a handy review, and a cheeky critique, of Y&R’s week that was.
Nina Reeves Reads Carly Spencer For Filth
The General Hospital recap features Nina Reeves finally learning the truth about Willow being her daughter and then calling it as she sees it with Carly. In this episode, Nina was stunned by Carly’s news, but that shock turned to fury. Michael also couldn’t believe his ears when Drew informed him who Willow’s mom really is, but Sonny was mad when nobody would tell him what the heck was going on. Josslyn was called down to the Port Charles Police Department and was forced to lawyer up as her BFF Trina defended Spencer to her mother. As for Spencer, he learned a few things from Cousin Alexis that really surprised him. Now, let’s dig a little deeper into the details.
