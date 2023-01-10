Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montana X-Games Gold Winner Back In The Spotlight
The 2023 Winter X-Games are coming up in Aspen Colorado January 27th-29th,and Montana's very own Quinn Wolferman will be competing again this year in the men's "Knuckle Huck" ski competition. He is the is the defending gold medal winner in the event. He Learned To Ski When He Started Walk.
Listener Complaint Leads to a Look at JEDI Funding in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - KGVO recently received a request from a listener and reader of our KGVO Mobile App asking us to look into the funding of the JEDI program in Missoula. This individual, who asked to remain anonymous, was concerned about the sheer amount of time and money...
Community Winter Welcome Activities Coming to U of Montana Campus
Spring semester begins this Tuesday (January 16) on the UM campus. Spring?. Well, yeah, the word gets played with kind of fast and loose around here in the dead of winter. But there is still much reason to celebrate, as University of Montana students and community members are invited to Welcome Back Winter events on campus and elsewhere this coming week.
Forget Finland, Montanans Would Love NASCAR Ice Racing
If Finland doesn't work, there's always Montana. That's what I'm hoping NASCAR realizes sooner or later, after more headlines this week that the idea of racing stock cars on Scandinavian ice is being postponed indefinitely. NBC Sports, and other outlets, were reporting Wednesday that NASCAR was shelving the idea of...
Graphic Designers, You Need To See This Huge Missoula Opportunity
The River City Roots Festival in Missoula has become a huge event drawing thousands every year. If you're a graphic designer, you could be a big part of its success in 2023. The Missoula River City Roots Fest has fast become a Montana favorite each summer. It brings together a ton of live music, various entertainment for children and families, and a 4-mile run right through the middle of the Missoula. Last year they had over 15,000 people attend, and the best part about all of it is that it's completely free!
Missoula Local Government Academy Returns After COVID Hiatus
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic, the city of Missoula is bringing back the popular Local Government Academy, for an opportunity to learn how the city and other elected officials make decisions, develop a budget, observe law enforcement and fire departments, and more.
New Grizzly Basketball Jerseys Honor Montana’s Native Americans
If turquoise is the happiest stone, its color must bring much joy. And so it is honored among many Native American cultures. And while we Montana Grizzly basketball fans bleed maroon and silver, a couple of very special events will transform the look of both the Griz and Lady Griz, at least for one night. Help recognize and celebrate the University of Montana's close history with Native American and Indigenous peoples.
Plug in Pepperoni? You Won’t Hear This Montana Pizza Coming
You might not be ready to own your own electric car yet in Montana. But chances are if you order a Domino's pizza it's going to be arriving via battery power. That's because Domino's has completed a major upgrade of its delivery vehicles, putting 30 electric cars on the road for its Western Montana stores. Franchise owner Jeremy McMillan says the new delivery cars started coming online at the end of November.
Fog and Black Ice Cause Crash Between Missoula and Lolo Saturday
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Just after 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, KGVO News witnessed several Missoula County Sheriff’s Office vehicles, a Montana Highway Patrol cruiser and other emergency vehicles racing south from Missoula on U.S. 93 responding to an injury accident. Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Andrew McFarland spoke to...
‘Huge Increase’ in Hospitalizations and Flu Cases in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Without more people getting the flu vaccine, when the flu season reaches its apex in February, according to Pam Whitney, Infectious Disease Nurse at the Missoula City-County Health Department, ‘we’ll see numbers higher than we’ve ever seen’. A Dire Prediction about...
Missoula Weekly Crime Report: Grandmother Assaulted Young Kids
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The Missoula County Attorney’s Office charged 13 new criminal complaints this week, which is five less than last week and closer to what the weekly average used to be. According to Couty Attorney Kirsten Pabst, four of those cases involved some form of violence.
Why Am I Being Charged A Fee To Use My Card At Montana Merchants?
The other night I was out for a quick bite to eat and one of my favorite local Missoula places. I've been there over a hundred times, but when my bill came this particular evening, it had an extra charge. I was being charged a fee for card processing. Literally, a fee to spend my own money. I needed to find out why and to see if this was even legal.
Huge Success: A Recap of The Missoula Wedding Fair 2023
There's a lot that goes into a wedding, so it can be a real challenge to find everything you need— unless you were at the Missoula Wedding Fair yesterday (01/08/2023) that is. The Missoula Wedding Fair, in its 35th year, featured a variety of exhibitors that covered all the...
Missoula Robber Beats Victim, Gets Arrested the Next Day
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On January 9, 2023, at approximately 6:04 p.m., Missoula Police Department Officers were dispatched to a report of a disturbance on Hawthorn Street. When the officers arrived, they spoke to the male victim. The victim said he met a male named Ross earlier in the...
What is Swatting and Why is it Happening in Missoula?
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 9, 2022, Montana law enforcement responded to several hoax calls about an active shooter in multiple parts of the state, but there was no evidence of an active shooter and no actual threats found. “This is likely an orchestrated hoax tactic called swatting,”...
$402,000 Annual Budget for TSOS Now Falls on Hope Rescue Mission
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The new hard-sided TSOS (Temporary Safe Outdoor Space) shelter is officially open for business in its new location in front of the Trinity Affordable Housing complex under construction just off West Broadway in Missoula. During last week’s press conference that previewed the grand opening, KGVO...
Montana is Bud 4 Business: Which County is Buying the Most Weed?
Going into Montana's first year of legal recreational marijuana sales, most residents would have probably assumed Missoula, with its left-leaning political climate and general love of things liberal would easily buy the most pot in 2022. At year's end that's not only NOT the case, but not by a long...
Man Charged With Felony Aggravated DUI in Missoula
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on January 10th, 2023, a Montana Highway Patrol Trooper responded to a vehicle crash located at mile marker 126 on Interstate 90. While responding, the trooper observed a silver vehicle driving slowly on the shoulder with its hazards on. When the...
New Missoula Sheriff Focuses on Dismantling Drug Traffickers
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Newly elected Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen gave his first press conference on Wednesday afternoon in the Sophie Moiese Meeting Room in the Missoula County Courthouse. Sheriff Petersen Gives his First Press Conference. Petersen, a 21-year veteran of the Sheriff’s Office, also spent 17 years...
There’s A Better Opportunity For Art In Missoula Than ‘Tagging’
My family and I were able to go to spend some time in London over the holidays. It was a trip that was a long time in the making and it was great to finally be able to get a chance to make it happen. We enjoyed a lot of the sites of London. We saw the clock tower where they house “Big Ben”. “Big Ben” is actually the big bell that chimes and not the actual tower. We also saw, the Parliament building, “The London Eye” (the big Ferris Wheel) and so much more.
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0