4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Olivehurst man dies in crash after losing control of car, CHP says
(KTXL) — A 32-year-old man from Olivehurst died on Friday when he lost control of his car and ended up in the wrong lane, the California Highway Patrol said. The CHP said he was driving northbound in a Honda on state Route 65 at an unknown speed. A 55-year-old woman was driving a Subaru southbound, […]
2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
Fox40
One injured, occupied home struck by gunfire in separate overnight shootings in Stockton
(KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said two separate shootings took place overnight Friday in Stockton. In one shooting that took place around 1 a.m. on Saturday, the victim, a 36-year-old male, was on Pacific Avenue when he was shot and drove himself to the hospital, police said. According...
CBS News
Three people arrested after 2 pursuits in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Several people were arrested after two separate pursuits involving sheriff's deputies on Thursday. The first pursuit happened on Thursday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Mariposa Rd. and Highway 99 for having no license plate and driving recklessly.
Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to...
Sierra Sun
Tahoe homeowners, businesses urged to monitor snow loads, propane tanks, gas lines
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — How much snow is too much for Lake Tahoe homeowners?. With yet another winter storm dumping feet of snow at Tahoe, public safety agencies are advising residents and businesses to monitor buildings, propane tanks and natural gas lines for signs of excessive loading due to heavy snow.
4 men arrested after $2K worth of items stolen from grocery stores in Oakley: police
OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Four suspects were arrested after being accused of stealing $2,000 worth of items from two grocery stores Wednesday night, the Oakley Police Department announced on Facebook. According to police, $1,000 worth of items were stolen around 8:46 p.m. from the Raley’s at 2077 Main St. The suspects are also accused of […]
Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Grand theft, receiving stolen property, driving while high
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 3. Matthew Dylan Tester, 27, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of Northstar Drive...
Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says
(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
Suisun City murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico
SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City. Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and […]
Social media posts lead to the recovery of $70,000 in stolen jewelry in Placer County
(KTXL) — A Granite Bay family’s former dogsitter and his girlfriend are in custody in connection with the theft of $70,000 worth of jewelry that belonged to the family, according to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. •Video Above: Tornado touches down in Northern California Zachary Gillman, 32, was hired to watch the family’s pets while […]
51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing
SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
KCRA.com
Sacramento body shops turn drivers away as tree-smashed cars make their way for repairs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Several days of storms wreaked havoc on Sacramento, once known as the city of trees. Hundreds of trees have been uprooted, falling and smashing cars and trucks all across town. Now, body repair shops are starting to see the aftermath of the storms, with damaged vehicles...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Pedestrian Accident Caused by Fleeing Driver in Fairfield
Fleeing Driver Causes Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Highway 12. A fatal pedestrian accident on January 11 in Fairfield appeared to involve a fleeing driver. Fairfield Police Department officers found the body along Highway 12 close to Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:19 a.m. The injuries found on the pedestrian’s body appeared to indicate that person had died in a traffic-related incident. No additional details were provided except that an investigation was underway to determine more information.
Fox40
Man detained after making a bomb threat at government building, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A government building in Sacramento was temporarily evacuated Friday morning in response to a bomb threat and people were allowed back inside after receiving an “all clear” from law enforcement around 12:30 p.m., the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office said a SWAT...
Fox40
Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County
(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
abc10.com
Central Stockton neighborhoods, streets flood
Streets near March and West lanes flooded. Officials strongly discourage traveling through roadways with this much water in them.
vallejosun.com
Body camera video shows Solano deputy kill Vallejo man who allegedly fired gun in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD – The Solano County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video Wednesday of a fatal shooting from November that shows a deputy chase down a man in Fairfield and kill him moments after the man apparently fired a gun. The footage was released in response to a public...
