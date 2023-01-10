ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC10

2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS News

Three people arrested after 2 pursuits in San Joaquin County

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY - Several people were arrested after two separate pursuits involving sheriff's deputies on Thursday. The first pursuit happened on Thursday. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the area of Mariposa Rd. and Highway 99 for having no license plate and driving recklessly.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east to...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

Sacramento Sheriff not planning to release additional footage of in-custody death for now

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office is not releasing more body camera video for now in a case they’re calling an in-custody death. Sherrano Stingley died in the hospital after an arrest last month by Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies left him unconscious. The sheriff’s office said they were responding to a report of a man under someone’s truck in a Sacramento County neighborhood.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Highway 49 closed near Auburn due to rockslide, CHP says

(KTXL) — State Route 49 has been closed inside the Auburn State Recreation Area due to a rockslide near Lincoln Way in Auburn, according to the California Highway Patrol. The roadway has been closed since 5:01 a.m. between Old Foresthill Road and Lincoln Way and there is no estimated time of reopening, the agency. The […]
AUBURN, CA
KRON4 News

Suisun City murder suspect arrested, extradited from Mexico

SUISUN CITY, Calif. (KRON) — Wednesday, U.S. Marshals took a man into custody suspected of shooting and killing another man last month in Suisun City. Martinez resident Richard Klein, 51, was located in Rosarito, Mexico, and arrested on Wednesday around 11:15 a.m., according to Suisun City police. He was extradited back to the U.S. and […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
ABC10

51-year-old charged with homicide after Suisun City killing

SUISUN CITY, Calif. — Suisun City police worked closely with the Solano County District Attorney's Office and the Major Crimes Task Force to arrest 51-year-old Martinez resident Richard Klein on homicide charges. Law enforcement say he is a suspect in a Dec. 15, 2022 Suisun City killing in the...
SUISUN CITY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Caused by Fleeing Driver in Fairfield

Fleeing Driver Causes Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Highway 12. A fatal pedestrian accident on January 11 in Fairfield appeared to involve a fleeing driver. Fairfield Police Department officers found the body along Highway 12 close to Pennsylvania Avenue at about 8:19 a.m. The injuries found on the pedestrian’s body appeared to indicate that person had died in a traffic-related incident. No additional details were provided except that an investigation was underway to determine more information.
FAIRFIELD, CA
Fox40

Caltrans to hold ‘Dump Day’ for Yolo County

(KTXL) — On Friday, Caltrans District 3 has announced plans for its next “Dump Day” in Yolo County. Yolo County residents will be able to get rid of trash for free at the Woodland Maintenance Station on North East Street in Woodland on Jan. 28 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Brentwood drive-by shooting suspect, 19, arrested

BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A 19-year-old Brentwood man was arrested Saturday in connection to a drive-by shooting on Dec. 15, 2022, the Brentwood Police Department (BPD) said in a press release on Tuesday. The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. on the 100 block of Dunedin Drive where a home occupied by several residents was struck […]
BRENTWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy