Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
BREAKING NEWS: One Occupant Needing Wreckage Extraction In Two Vehicle Crash, Shutting Down North St In SennettRidley's Wreckage
Related
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest Oswego man for a disturbance
On January 9, 2023, State Police arrested Cody A. Thomas, 23, of Oswego, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Burglary 1st degree and Burglary 2nd degree. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., State Police were called to...
nyspnews.com
State Police seek public assistance with identifying an individual captured on surveillance video
State Police in North Syracuse is attempting to identify an individual who might possess information regarding a burglary that occurred on October 15, 2022, at a commercial business Admar Sales and Rental located on Brewerton Road in the town of Cicero. If anyone recognizes the individual in the photo above,...
NewsChannel 36
Chemung County Sheriff's Police arrest suspect for criminal possession of stolen property
Elmira, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has arrested Alex J. Aumick, age 23, of 520 South Avenue in the City of Elmira, for Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 4th Degree- Motor Vehicle and Criminal Mischief in the 3rd Degree, both are Class E Felony offenses of the New York State Penal Law.
nyspnews.com
State Police arrest a Clyde resident on drug charges.
On Monday, January 9, 2023, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle failing to keep right on Black Brook Road in the town of Tyre. Troopers subsequently arrested Wayne A. Purnell, 25, of Clyde, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest an Auburn resident for DWI and Resisting Arrest.
On Monday, January 9, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle run through a red light on State Street in the city of Auburn. Troopers subsequently arrested Brad R. Vargason, age 40, of Auburn, for Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree and traffic violations. All...
nyspnews.com
Troopers arrest a Williamson resident for DWI.
On Sunday, January 8, 2023, troopers from SP Lyons observed a vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel on State Route 14 in the town of Lyons. Troopers subsequently arrested Patrick J. Gillen, age 31, of Williamson, for Driving While Intoxicated and multiple traffic violations. All charges are returnable...
cortlandvoice.com
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle
A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
Two charged with Arson following Owego explosion
Two have been charged with Arson following an explosion at a residence in the Village of Owego.
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest
CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
Two charged with stealing car, leading Tioga Co. pursuit
Two are charged with stealing a vehicle and leading police on a pursuit in Tioga County.
wxhc.com
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281
In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
Elmira man indicted on drug, weapons charges following November incident
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been indicted by The Chemung County Grandy Jury on multiple counts following an arrest in Nov. of 2022. According to the indictment, Cody J. Cade was indicted on nine counts, five for drug possession, and four for illegal weapons possession. The incident occurred on November 18, 2022, […]
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police officer not charged for damaging neighboring apartment with shotgun
A Syracuse Police Officer, while off-duty, fired a gun in his apartment, blowing a hole in his floor and striking the unit below. Onondaga County Sheriff's Deputies who investigated call it "accidental," and there are no criminal charges; some neighbors are left scratching their heads. On Wednesday January 4th at...
ithaca.com
Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest
Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
whcuradio.com
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest
NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter
Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
Elmira Heights Police investigating card skimmer at gas station
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Heights Police are investigating a card skimming device that was installed at a gas station in the Village. EHPD received a call about the device on January 7, 2023. Police said it was on a gas pump at the College Ave. Speedway in Elmira Heights. The device is designed […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute
The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
Syracuse man charged with murder in Northside shooting, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. - The 24-year-old man shot in the leg on the Northside of Syracuse Saturday was arrested and charged for the death of Tyus Ogletree, who was shot in the chest the same night, police said. Vladimir Fernandez, 24, of Syracuse was arrested Monday at the Public Safety Building...
Comments / 0