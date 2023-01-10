ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moravia, NY

State Police arrest Oswego man for a disturbance

On January 9, 2023, State Police arrested Cody A. Thomas, 23, of Oswego, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd degree, Menacing 3rd degree, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Burglary 1st degree and Burglary 2nd degree. On January 2, 2023, at approximately 9:40 p.m., State Police were called to...
OSWEGO, NY
State Police arrest a Clyde resident on drug charges.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, troopers from SP Waterloo observed a vehicle failing to keep right on Black Brook Road in the town of Tyre. Troopers subsequently arrested Wayne A. Purnell, 25, of Clyde, for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd Degree, 2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 7th Degree, Criminal use of Drug Paraphernalia 2nd Degree, and 2 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child.
CLYDE, NY
Troopers arrest an Auburn resident for DWI and Resisting Arrest.

On Monday, January 9, 2023, troopers from SP Auburn observed a vehicle run through a red light on State Street in the city of Auburn. Troopers subsequently arrested Brad R. Vargason, age 40, of Auburn, for Driving While Intoxicated, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Administration 2nd Degree and traffic violations. All...
AUBURN, NY
Troopers arrest a Williamson resident for DWI.

On Sunday, January 8, 2023, troopers from SP Lyons observed a vehicle failing to maintain the lane of travel on State Route 14 in the town of Lyons. Troopers subsequently arrested Patrick J. Gillen, age 31, of Williamson, for Driving While Intoxicated and multiple traffic violations. All charges are returnable...
WILLIAMSON, NY
Man arrested for DWI after discovered in parked running vehicle

A man was arrested for driving while intoxicated (DWI) early Sunday morning after he was found “unconscious” in a running vehicle while parked in traffic, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report noted that county sheriff’s officers responded to the area of Fisher Avenue...
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
Suspect in Syracuse homicide investigation charged with murder

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Police department has determined the suspect in the murder of 27-year-old Tyus Ogletree. The suspect, 24-year-old Vladimir Fernandez, was charged with the murder of Ogletree as well as one count of burglary and criminal possession of a weapon. On Saturday, January 7, Syracuse Police responded to a shooting with injuries […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Stolen truck found abandoned in Schuyler County forest

CATHARINE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation reported a stolen vehicle was found abandoned on State land in Schuyler County. The DEC said around 2:23 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2023, a Forest Ranger on patrol found an abandoned truck without license plates in Connecticut Hill Wildlife Management Area in Schuyler […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
Drunk Man Found Asleep in Vehicle on Route 281

In the early morning hours of Sunday, January 8th. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a running vehicle that was stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious in the area of Route 281 and Fisher Ave. Through an investigation conducted by officer’s, it was determined that...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Tompkins County Deputies Make Narcotics Arrest

Tompkins County Sheriff Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Sheffield Road in the town of Enfield on January 8 after observing a vehicle operating without a valid inspection. In the process of questioning the driver during the stop, deputies were assisted by the Schuyler County Sheriffs Office and their narcotics canine. The questioning escalated to a search of the vehicle. During the search deputies found “approximately 4.9 ounces of crystal like substance.”
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Traffic stop in Newfield leads to fugitive of justice arrest

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WHCU) – An attempted traffic stop leads to a fugitive from justice arrest in Newfield. Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputies observed a car driving without a front license plate in the Town of Newfield around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, January 4th. Deputies initiated a traffic stop, but driver pulled into a gas station. 41-year-old Nicole Manwaring, of Elmira, was found in the bathroom. She was taken into custody and issued numerous traffic citations and infractions including operating without insurance, unregistered motor vehicle, no seat belt, illegal window tints, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license. She was also charged with misdemeanors of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended registration. Manwaring was held in custody as she was also found to have an extraditable warrant out of the state of Pennsylvania.
NEWFIELD, NY
Tioga County Sheriff's Blotter

Several people were arrested and charged for various incidents occurring in Tioga County, according to the Tioga County Sheriff's Office. Joseph A. Calla and Samuel J. Pierce were both charged after a vehicle larceny from a driveway. The office says Calla and Pierce became involved in a police pursuit after...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
Sidney Man Charged After Custody Dispute

The Delaware County Sheriff's Office says a Sidney man was arrested and charged after a custody dispute in the Town of Hamden. The office says the legal guardian of a child under the age of one year old had permitted parenting time for the biological father to see the child for a specified period of time in Sidney and the man, Tyler Morgan, refused to give the child back to his legal guardian.
SIDNEY, NY

