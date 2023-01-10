ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sierra Sun

Pine nuts: Mercury in retrograde

Mercury is in retrograde and will remain in retrograde until the 18th of January. So what does that mean? Well, three times a year, the planet Mercury appears to be floating backwards across the heavens. This mirage carries with it certain superstitions and suppositions that the same thing could be happening to your life, you could be living your life backwards.

