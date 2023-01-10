Jayson Tatum's jacket draws Cookie Monster comparison after Celtics game on social media and now we can't unsee it

The Los Angeles Lakers clearly need to make an upgrade to the roster, but without a trade their options are limited. The Lakers have several needs they to address, primarily perimeter defense and outside shooting but they could also use more size in the frontcourt with Anthony Davis out. It sounds like they’re trying to fix the latter as they reportedly have workouts set up for DeMarcus Cousins and Meyers Leonard.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO