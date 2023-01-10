ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas mayors outline legislative priorities for the 88th Legislature

AUSTIN, Texas — In the first week of the Texas Legislature kicking off, the Texas Big City Mayors held a news conference discussing the priorities they want addressed by state lawmakers. One of the biggest issues emphasized by each mayor was maintaining local control. Their agenda is to oppose...
Here's a look at some odd Texas laws that are still on the books

AUSTIN, Texas — When the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature opened this week in Austin, it was another case of our law-making body facing 21st-century problems under a state constitution that’s 147 years old. The legislature meets only every other year while most state legislatures in the...
Texas could expand legalized gambling in 2023

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan said he's open to resort-style casinos in Texas. He said he thinks voters would approve the expansion of gaming in the Lone Star State. Casinos and sports betting companies are making another big push this year. They've done it...
Texas bills look to ban LGBTQ-related lessons, discussions until high school

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state lawmakers have filed bills that would ban discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools until high school. The proposed laws are part of a handful of legislation surrounding LGBTQ+ Texans filed by conservative lawmakers in the weeks leading up to the state's 2023 legislative session, which began Tuesday.
What does the bird flu mean for consumers?

AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing. Inflation plays a role in this, but the other reason comes down to the avian flu affecting birds across the world. It's a problem spanning nearly all 50 states in the U.S. "There...
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise

AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
Sen. John Cornyn, other bipartisan senators visit US-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas — Senators from Texas, Delaware and Arizona are participating in a bipartisan trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this week to help support the immigration system. Multiple state senators from across the country are visiting the southwest border on Monday and Tuesday to see "the crisis" firsthand. This bipartisan trip comes a day after President Joe Biden visited the border in El Paso for the first time since he was elected two years ago.
Texas AG joins petition to protect consumers from spam texts

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday joined a multistate letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prevent consumers from receiving spam text messages. According to Paxton's office, the letter is in support of the FCC's proposed rule to require mobile wireless providers to block...
What does the standstill in the US House mean for Texans?

AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday marked the third straight day the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for the night without picking a House speaker. Until they choose a speaker, nothing can get done. Eleven rounds of voting have failed so far and now a tight majority decision from the House...
Can you cedar-proof your home? Here are some tips for keeping pollen outside

AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar pollen season is here, and many Central Texans are wondering: Is there a way to "cedar-proof" a home?. Greg Yamin, one of the owners of A+ Air Conditioning and Home Solutions, said typically you need a one-inch filter for your air conditioner. He said there are four to 6-inch filters as well, but they aren't compatible with all air conditioning systems.
