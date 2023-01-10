Read full article on original website
KVUE
Texas teacher association urges more investment into schools from state budget surplus
AUSTIN, Texas — Educators are eyeing the happenings of the 88th Texas Legislative session cautiously and optimistically, as bills surrounding public education are filed and have the potential to lift some burden off their career field. Among those is the Texas State Teachers Association, the biggest teachers union in...
KVUE
Texas mayors outline legislative priorities for the 88th Legislature
AUSTIN, Texas — In the first week of the Texas Legislature kicking off, the Texas Big City Mayors held a news conference discussing the priorities they want addressed by state lawmakers. One of the biggest issues emphasized by each mayor was maintaining local control. Their agenda is to oppose...
KVUE
Here's a look at some odd Texas laws that are still on the books
AUSTIN, Texas — When the 2023 session of the Texas Legislature opened this week in Austin, it was another case of our law-making body facing 21st-century problems under a state constitution that’s 147 years old. The legislature meets only every other year while most state legislatures in the...
KVUE
Texas could expand legalized gambling in 2023
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas House of Representatives Speaker Dade Phelan said he's open to resort-style casinos in Texas. He said he thinks voters would approve the expansion of gaming in the Lone Star State. Casinos and sports betting companies are making another big push this year. They've done it...
KVUE
Texas bills look to ban LGBTQ-related lessons, discussions until high school
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas state lawmakers have filed bills that would ban discussions on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools until high school. The proposed laws are part of a handful of legislation surrounding LGBTQ+ Texans filed by conservative lawmakers in the weeks leading up to the state's 2023 legislative session, which began Tuesday.
KVUE
Here are some strange Texas laws still on the books today
Over the years, legislators have passed some pretty odd laws. Here's a look at a few of them still on the books today.
Texas Comptroller releases broadband map to identify areas for funding in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Comptroller this week released a broadband map to show where in Texas there is access to high-speed internet from data collected by internet service providers. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hager released the Texas Broadband Development Map as a way to help identify the areas of...
Texas lawmakers will have $188.2 billion available for the next budget after record-breaking revenue growth
THE TEXAS TRIBUNE - Texas is projected to have $188.2 billion available in general revenue for funding the business of the state over the 2024-25 biennium — an unprecedented 26% increase from what lawmakers had during the last budget cycle, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar said Monday in his biennial revenue estimate to state lawmakers and leaders.
Here's how an oversight agency says Texas can improve how it regulates electric utilities
AUSTIN, Texas — A state commission tasked with eliminating government waste passed recommendations to lawmakers on how Texas can improve electric power regulation. This stems from the deadly February 2021 winter storm. It left millions without power for days as temperatures remained in single digits. Hundreds died. The Public...
What does the bird flu mean for consumers?
AUSTIN, Texas — When it comes to egg and poultry, you may notice prices are skyrocketing. Inflation plays a role in this, but the other reason comes down to the avian flu affecting birds across the world. It's a problem spanning nearly all 50 states in the U.S. "There...
Many Central Texans seeing car insurance rates rise
AUSTIN, Texas — Many KVUE viewers have reported that they are seeing an increase in their car insurance payments. Tim Saenz from Jarrell owns two vehicles. He said he was paying about $600 for both for a six-month period, but his recent renewal jumped to around $900 for six months.
Sen. John Cornyn, other bipartisan senators visit US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas — Senators from Texas, Delaware and Arizona are participating in a bipartisan trip to the U.S.-Mexico border this week to help support the immigration system. Multiple state senators from across the country are visiting the southwest border on Monday and Tuesday to see "the crisis" firsthand. This bipartisan trip comes a day after President Joe Biden visited the border in El Paso for the first time since he was elected two years ago.
Public Utility Commission expected to discuss, vote on market redesign plan following 2021 winter storm
AUSTIN, Texas — The Public Utility Commission of Texas (PUC) is holding its regular meeting Thursday to discuss a plan to redesign how the organization acquires power for the grid. The PUC proposed a plan toward the end of 2022 to incentivize power plants to produce electricity quickly whenever...
Texas AG joins petition to protect consumers from spam texts
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday joined a multistate letter to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to prevent consumers from receiving spam text messages. According to Paxton's office, the letter is in support of the FCC's proposed rule to require mobile wireless providers to block...
What does the standstill in the US House mean for Texans?
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday marked the third straight day the U.S. House of Representatives adjourned for the night without picking a House speaker. Until they choose a speaker, nothing can get done. Eleven rounds of voting have failed so far and now a tight majority decision from the House...
Teen girl who has moved 14 times looking for a forever family
SMITHVILLE, Texas — Moving around from place to place is a common reality for many children in the Texas foster care system. But for some children, it happens more often than for others. Barbara is 16-year-old junior in high school. She has been in foster care since she was...
TxDOT central I-35 expansion project puts businesses at risk of displacement, loss of 625 jobs
AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released the environmental impact statement (EIS) draft for its proposed Interstate 35 Capital Express Central project. The draft provides Central Texans their first look at how many residences and businesses could be impacted by the expansion, putting them at risk for...
Can you cedar-proof your home? Here are some tips for keeping pollen outside
AUSTIN, Texas — Cedar pollen season is here, and many Central Texans are wondering: Is there a way to "cedar-proof" a home?. Greg Yamin, one of the owners of A+ Air Conditioning and Home Solutions, said typically you need a one-inch filter for your air conditioner. He said there are four to 6-inch filters as well, but they aren't compatible with all air conditioning systems.
