South Carolina Philharmonic Presents Sensory Friendly Family Concert at Koger Center for the ArtsPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, SC
South Carolina witness videotapes hovering fireballRoger MarshLexington, SC
FCSC Hosting Three Trainings for Families with Disabilities in JanuaryPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Meet a Creature from Where the Wild Things Are at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
live5news.com
McMaster asks SC legislature to invest $3.6M into creating school safety center
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Public safety is one of the top priorities at the South Carolina State House this year, including bolstering school safety. It has the backing of Gov. Henry McMaster, who is asking the General Assembly to put millions of dollars in the state budget to strengthen schools.
SC Democrats calling for investigation into Superintendent of Education
The chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party, Trav Robertson, is requesting a US Department of Justice investigation of Republican State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. Lee Rogers has details.
carolinapanorama.com
Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies
Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
WMBF
SC lawmaker, former candidate for governor to leave Democratic Party
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A South Carolina state senator announced Tuesday she has decided to leave the Democratic Party. Sen. Mia McLeod, who represents District 22 in Kershaw and Richland Counties, said she made the decision after “much-needed time to pray, rest, reflect and recharge.”. In a statement released...
WMBF
S.C. Democratic Party requests investigation into newly elected Superintendent of Education claiming fraud
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Democratic Party has requested an investigation into the election of the state’s Superintendent of Education, alleging conspiracy to commit fraud. In letters written to both the state Attorney General and the United States Department of Justice, SCDP Chair Trav Roberston, Jr. asked...
live5news.com
Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say an infant has been surrendered peacefully this week at a hospital in the Columbia area. WIS reports the baby was surrendered to the Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Monday and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
South Carolina Family Independence Program for needy families: Apply to get maximum benefits
When I am talking about so many programs for North Carolina, I thought of sharing details on South Carolina programs too. As the southeastern American state, South Carolina consists of many sea islands and subtropical beaches. It is home to some of the most exciting and wonderful destinations and has a rich history.
live5news.com
Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services Lowcountry Adoptions team celebrated all the families who finalized adoptions in 2022 on Saturday. Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year. The celebration was held in North Charleston at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church....
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
This South Carolina County Has The Shortest Life Expectancy
Stacker analyzed data to determine which county has the shortest life expectancy in South Carolina.
live5news.com
MUSC: New subvariant could be cause of increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - COVID-19 cases are spiking in South Carolina, and hospital officials say they are starting to feel the effects. According to the CDC, most of the state is in the high or medium levels for COVID-19 right now. Just last week, MUSC saw a 31% increase in...
Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ
South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
WJCL
South Carolina: Health officials say all but 2 counties have high or medium levels of COVID-19
Above Video: Govs. Kemp, McMaster request end to Covid-19 health emergency declaration. Health officials in South Carolina are urging residents to track levels of COVID-19 in their counties using the map provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and follow the masking recommendations for high and medium community levels.
WIS-TV
Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
WMBF
Leadership removed from Clarendon County HS after video of student fight on social media
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) -School leadership has been removed at Scott’s Branch High School after a video surfaced showing bullying. Footage of the fight circulated on social media. The brawl started in the boys’ bathroom and spilled into the hallway and it appeared no one attempted to intervene. A...
live5news.com
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
Autopsy shows former Johnston Mayor Terrence Culbreath died from heart attack
Former two-term Mayor of Johnston Terrence Culbreath died from a massive heart attack, autopsy results show.
Comments / 1