Columbia, SC

carolinapanorama.com

Former City Councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman dies

Brian DeQuincey Newman, who made history as the youngest person ever to be elected to Columbia City Council, died on January 3, 2023. He was 40 years old. Newman was a member of a prominent local family. He was the great nephew of the late state Senator I. DeQuincey Newman, who was also a prominent South Carolina civil rights leader. I. DeQuincey Newman United Methodist Church is named in his honor. His father, Clifton Newman, and sister, Jocelyn Newman, are state Circuit Court judges.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Officials in South Carolina say an infant has been surrendered peacefully this week at a hospital in the Columbia area. WIS reports the baby was surrendered to the Prisma Health Richland Hospital on Monday and accepted under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Event honors Lowcountry families who adopted children in 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Social Services Lowcountry Adoptions team celebrated all the families who finalized adoptions in 2022 on Saturday. Officials say 91 families finalized adoptions in the region last year. The celebration was held in North Charleston at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church....
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
News19 WLTX

Woman wounded Saturday in Sumter shooting

SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter Police say a woman is in the hospital and stable after a shooting that happened on Saturday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Wright Street. There, they found a 35-year-old woman who was wounded. Police said that...
SUMTER, SC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is South Carolina’s Best BBQ

South Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for South Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Jackie Hite’s in Leesville South Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

Richland Two announces early dismissal for high schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Tomorrow, Jan. 12, all Richland Two high schools will have a half day. The district made the announcement on its Twitter page. The Tweet states that schools will be dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream. The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.
GREENVILLE, SC

