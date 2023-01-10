ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

Fox47News

The Davies Project - 1/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — Maria Churchill, Director of Engagement at The Davies Project, Marie Huber & Maddy Fowler, MSU Interns talk about the outreach taking place at The Davies Project. For more information please visit thedaviesproject.com or call (517) 515-5122. Want to check out other Morning Blend segments? Visit the...
EAST LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. - 1/12/23

LANSING, Mich. — Catina Lowe, Director of Customer Relations and Business Development at Lloyd Ganton Retirement Centers, Inc. talks about the first steps for help caring for a loved one and what family resources are available. For more information please visit GantonRetirement.com or call (517) 750-2700. Want to check...
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Consumers Energy - 1/13/23

LANSING, Mich. — Brian Wheeler, Spokesperson for Consumers Energy talks more about one group of customers, in particular -- military veterans -- who might be receiving a helping hand as Consumers Energy is helping Michiganders with heating bills this winter. For more information please visit consumersenergy.com or call (800) 477-5050.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Ionia remains perfect beating Charlotte in overtime

IONIA, Mich. — It was a battle of two teams undefeated in the CAAC-White, Ionia hosting Charlotte. The Bulldogs came into play a perfect 6-0. It was a back-and-forth game all night long. Ionia led at the break 27-24. Charlotte would take the lead late, but Lance Atkinson had a putback to tie the game at 43 and send it to overtime. In overtime, Miles Gregory nailed a three-pointer to secure the win for the Bulldogs.
IONIA, MI

