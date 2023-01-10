IONIA, Mich. — It was a battle of two teams undefeated in the CAAC-White, Ionia hosting Charlotte. The Bulldogs came into play a perfect 6-0. It was a back-and-forth game all night long. Ionia led at the break 27-24. Charlotte would take the lead late, but Lance Atkinson had a putback to tie the game at 43 and send it to overtime. In overtime, Miles Gregory nailed a three-pointer to secure the win for the Bulldogs.

