Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

UNM to Face UNLV on FS1 Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— For the second time this season, the Lobos will appear on national TV when they take on UNLV Saturday evening on FS1. Tip is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT/ 7 p.m. MT. UNM enters the game 10-7 on the season, 2-2 in the MW after coming off...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Lobos to play #23 San Diego State on Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Lobo men’s basketball team is set to play one of the toughest games on its schedule on Saturday. The University of New Mexico travels to perennial Mountain West title contender San Diego State to take on the No. 23 Aztecs, and the Lobos know the type of challenge they are walking […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico

Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Monster trucks put on a show in Rio Rancho

The Toughest Monster Truck Tour made a stop in Rio Rancho Friday night. Six monster trucks and a freestyle motocross team competed and performed stunts for an excited crowd of about 3,000 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The night kicked off with a Pit Party that allowed fans on...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KOAT 7

BioPark: Tiger cub will only stay 30-days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark manager says the BioPark has a 30-day quarantine protocol for any new animal. A tiger in a dog crate is not a typical find in Albuquerque. “I've been here for, you know 20 some years," Lynn Tupa, ABQ BioPark Zoo manager said. "And...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Moose spotted near Santa Fe

A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco. Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque

This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho

Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan

See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. Albuquerque school fair happening soon. Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Story on...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Quieter weather into the end of the week

Strong winds from Wednesday afternoon will be dying down through the evening. Quieter weather will return to wrap up the week, but an active pattern returns late this weekend. Strong winds developed Wednesday as part of a storm system that scraped across New Mexico. Winds have relaxed now tonight. Eventually calm conditions will return by Thursday morning. Cooler weather will stick around Thursday, but winds will remain calm. A warming trend begins Friday and will continue into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

