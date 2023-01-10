Read full article on original website
Albuquerque, January 13 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 5 high school 🏀 games in Albuquerque. The Legacy Academy basketball team will have a game with Evangel Christian Academy on January 12, 2023, 18:00:00. The Sandia Preparatory School basketball team will have a game with Albuquerque Academy on January 12, 2023, 18:00:00.
UNM creating largest periodic table in New Mexico
If you've ever wanted to see a huge periodic table, UNM is working to fulfill your dream!
4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico
If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KRQE News 13
Multiple winter storms on the way to New Mexico
Mostly quiet and mild weather will continue into Saturday, but the first in a series of winter storms will move into New Mexico on Sunday. Heavy snowfall will be possible across parts of western and northern New Mexico. Another quiet day with warmer temperatures across the state Friday afternoon. Cirrus...
What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 13 – Jan. 19
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 13 – 19. Albuquerque Jan. 13-15 – Albuquerque Comic Con 2023 – The comic con is back in town at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Attendees can enjoy a star-studded lineup for a three-day event. Tickets range from $20 to $200+. Jan. 13-16 – MLK Dream […]
rrobserver.com
Monster trucks put on a show in Rio Rancho
The Toughest Monster Truck Tour made a stop in Rio Rancho Friday night. Six monster trucks and a freestyle motocross team competed and performed stunts for an excited crowd of about 3,000 at the Rio Rancho Events Center. The night kicked off with a Pit Party that allowed fans on...
KOAT 7
BioPark: Tiger cub will only stay 30-days
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The ABQ BioPark manager says the BioPark has a 30-day quarantine protocol for any new animal. A tiger in a dog crate is not a typical find in Albuquerque. “I've been here for, you know 20 some years," Lynn Tupa, ABQ BioPark Zoo manager said. "And...
KOAT 7
Moose spotted near Santa Fe
A moose was spotted near Ski Santa Fe last month, making this one of the southern most sighting of a moose in New Mexico. According to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish, there have been a dozen confirmed sightings of moose in the last 10 years. Last year, there were multiple reports of sightings in the north central part of the state.
Crews extinguish brush fire near Atrisco baseball fields
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue crews put out a tall, visible brush fire near a southwest park Friday morning, just outside the fence of several baseball fields. The fire sparked near Atrisco Park, west of the Rio Grande near Central and Atrisco. Fire crews responded to the scene before 11 a.m. A spokesman for […]
KOAT 7
Comic Con brings economic boost to Albuquerque
This is the 13th year of Comic Con in Albuquerque. The organizers say it’s the biggest yet. Jim Burleson is the promoter for Albuquerque’s Comic Con. “We've never had this many people and it shows. When we first started, we sold 10,000 tickets the first year and we've grown exponentially every year. We feel like this is definitely going to be a success for us and for the city of Albuquerque,” Burleson said.
Mountain lion behind string of dog attacks in New Mexico village, police say
"He's doing good," said the dog's owner.
ABQ BioPark new electric shuttles hit another obstacle
"Still a long timeline, but the exciting thing about having these two shuttles is that it reopens the transportation between the zoo and the aquarium and gardens."
rrobserver.com
Massive transformer delivered to Rio Rancho
Some drivers in Albuquerque, Bernalillo and Rio Rancho may have noticed some slowly moving traffic Friday afternoon. There was a big reason for the slow down: an approximately 112,000-pound shipment of electric gear being carted from Albuquerque to southwest Rio Rancho. PNM said an oversized truck carried a massive transformer...
KRQE News 13
New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt relief plan
See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. New Mexico attorney general in favor of student debt …. See here: https://www.krqe.com/news/new-mexico/new-mexico-attorney-general-in-favor-of-student-debt-relief-plan/. Albuquerque school fair happening soon. Public Charter Schools of New Mexico is hosting the Albuquerque School Fair on Saturday, January 21, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Albuquerque Convention Center. Story on...
kunm.org
FRI: No mask or vax needed for roundhouse, Leg aims to end abortion bans, + More
Health and safety measures to expect at the Roundhouse in 2023 - Austin Fisher, Source New Mexico. During the 2023 legislative session, it’s looking like there will be no requirement for vaccination against COVID-19 to enter the Roundhouse, nor any requirement to wear masks. Rules specific to the two...
KRQE News 13
Quieter weather into the end of the week
Strong winds from Wednesday afternoon will be dying down through the evening. Quieter weather will return to wrap up the week, but an active pattern returns late this weekend. Strong winds developed Wednesday as part of a storm system that scraped across New Mexico. Winds have relaxed now tonight. Eventually calm conditions will return by Thursday morning. Cooler weather will stick around Thursday, but winds will remain calm. A warming trend begins Friday and will continue into Saturday as a ridge of high pressure builds in overhead.
