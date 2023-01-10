Battle Motors, business expansions bring $700K bump to New Philadelphia tax revenues

NEW PHILADELPHIA ‒ The city collected $708,486.73 more in income tax revenue last year, an increase Mayor Joel Day attributes to the expansion of Battle Motors and other businesses in the city.

"When you get that kind of a bump and with the number of jobs Battle has added, that's got to be a direct correlation," he said. "But not only Battle Motors, Freeport Press, Gradall, a lot of our small businesses have added employees, so it has that cumulative effect. That's an indication that the economy in New Philadelphia is growing, as well as the city. That's very encouraging."

In 2022, Battle Motors completed an addition that expanded the plant at 1951 Reiser Ave SE from 125,000 square feet to 325,000 square feet. Battle Motors added 220 employees over the past year and a half.

The company is a leader in the vocational truck industry, providing custom and purpose-built vehicles for the refuse and recycling, infrastructure maintenance, ground support, multi–stop distribution, agriculture, and oil and gas markets.

With additional tax revenue, New Philadelphia can do such things as make upgrades to the city water plant, more road paving, replace equipment and make park improvements, Day said.

"There's just all sorts of improvement to city services that we can do when you have that kind of income," the mayor said. "And, of course, paying people, too. We're in competition with other employer in this town. That has to be factored into it also.

"The way I like to grow the city is not through more taxes, it's by expanding your tax base. That's what's happening here. Our employers are growing, they're adding more jobs, and so as a result, we're collecting more payroll tax and more net profits tax."

In his mayor's report to city council on Monday, Day also noted:

National retailer Petco is working through the permitting process to build its new store on Bluebell Drive NW on the Menards northern outlot. Construction is expected to begin this year.

Two other proposed business developments are planned ‒ a car wash on the southern Menards outlot at 611 Bluebell Drive and a dental clinic at 175 Marketplace Commons SW behind Buffalo Wild Wings.

This week, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency will begin a phase two environmental study on the former Puritan Laundry property on the east side of Mill Avenue SW. The site had been used to dispose of dry cleaning fluid for the laundry, which closed after it burned on Aug. 30, 1985. The study is necessary so the city can take ownership of the property once the study is completed. Demolition of buildings on the west side of Mill Avenue should be done this month. The city is awaiting a report on an asbestos abatement survey.

Tuscarawas County's Transportation Improvement District Board has completed interviews and will be selecting a consultant to study a redesign of the Interstate 77/U.S. Route 250 interchange in New Philadelphia. The study's findings will be used to apply for construction funding from the Ohio Department of Transportation and the federal Department of Transportation.

