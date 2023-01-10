Read full article on original website
WRBI Radio
William Randall Peters 67, Laurel
William Randall Peters, age 67, of Laurel, Indiana died Friday, January 6, 2023 at his residence after a long battle with cancer. Born October 10, 1955 in Connersville, Indiana he was the son of William C. & Gladys (Harding) Peters. He was a Veteran of the United States Army. He...
WRBI Radio
Jimmie Dale Gilbert, 74, Dillsboro
Jimmie Dale Gilbert, 74, of Dillsboro passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at his home with his loving family by his side. Jimmie was born on Saturday, November 20, 1948 in Whitesburg, Kentucky; son of Henry and Eva (Day) Gilbert. Jimmie married the love of his life, Janetta “Jan” (Lacey) Gilbert on June 5, 1970 and have been married for 52 years. Jimmie retired from Seagram’s where he worked as a machinist for 26 years. Jimmie was a member of the Dearborn Baptist Church where he was the Sunday School superintendent and church clerk. Jimmie enjoyed wood working, working on railroad models, and was known as the family handyman. He also enjoyed golfing, playing guitar, spending time outdoors, and traveling. Jimmie most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
WRBI Radio
Robert “Bob” Witsken, 84, Dillsboro
Robert “Bob” Witsken, age 84 of Dillsboro, IN passed away peacefully on January 9, 2023, surrounded by his wife and three daughters. Robert lived a full and happy life with the love of Jesus in his heart, was adored by his family, and loved dearly by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His warm smile, big hugs, and the twinkle in his crystal blue eyes will be missed more than one could imagine.
WRBI Radio
Dolores J. “Toots” Enneking
Dolores J. “Toots” Enneking, 95, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 in Oldenburg, Indiana where she lived her entire adult life. Dolores was born on May 15, 1927 in Franklin County to Augusta (Schwegman) and Albert Knecht and was the oldest of ten siblings. After graduating high school,...
WRBI Radio
Ewing Shelby Crabtree, Jr. – 85 formerly of Westport
Ewing Shelby Crabtree, Jr. 85, of Meadview, Arizona died at 2:39 a.m. on Saturday, December 31, 2022, at the University Medical Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was born on June 17, 1937, in Middletown, Indiana the son of Ewing Shelby, Sr. and Lela (Stamps) Crabtree. Most of his life spent residing in Westport until he retired to Arizona. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking. He was a veteran having served with the U.S. Navy. He married Lucille Marie Leach on April 18, 1959, in Indianapolis. She preceded him in death April 17, 1997. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy M.(Robert) Anderson of Edinburgh; his sons, Michael A.(Janey) Crabtree of Gray, Tennessee and Jay D.(Michelle) Crabtree of Columbus; his eight grandchildren, Brenda, Robbie, Clay, Amanda, Lyndsay, Dustin, Christin and Collin; his thirteen great grandchildren, Skylar, Serinity, Harmony, Wyatt, Brody, Cooper, Cason, Kynnedy, Brayden, Sophia, Lucy, Raegan and Haiden; his sisters, Joyce, Judy, Sheila, Ruth and Debbie. He was preceded in death by his wife; Lucille Crabtree; his parents: Lela and Ewing S. Crabtree Sr.; his brothers, Chuck and Jimmy; his sister, Opal. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Bass & Gasper Funeral Home with Pastor Jay Vanderbur officiating. Burial will be at the Westport Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association through the funeral home. Online condolences can be made the family at www.bassgasper.com.
WRBI Radio
Joyce Ann Wahl, 52, Versailles
Joyce Ann Wahl, 52, of Versailles passed away at 12:30p.m., Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Columbus Regional Hospital. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 17, 1970, the daughter of Ray and Jeanette Arvin Cox. She was married to George Wahl III on September 30, 1988 and he survives. Other survivors include one son Lance Cox of Versailles; two daughters Sarah Wahl and Rebecca Wahl both of Versailles; two brothers Richard Cox of Hamilton, Ohio and James Cox of Broadhead, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her parents. Mrs. Wahl was a 1988 graduate of Hamilton (Ohio) High School. She was a full time Mom and Grandma and her family was first priority in her life. Joyce also enjoyed crocheting, along with keeping an eye on the political landscape in America. After raising her children, her eight grandchildren, Aiden, Braydon, Christopher, Damian, Eli, Ellie, Zoey, and Rylee became the focus of her life. Joyce was a member of the Hilltop Baptist Church in Versailles. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 13 at 11am at the Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home in Versailles with Rev. Carter Corbrey officiating. Burial will be in the Cliff Hill Cemetery in Versailles. Visitation will also be on Friday beginning at 9am. Memorials may be given to the donor’s choice in care of the funeral home.
WRBI Radio
Betty Jo Mitchell, age 73 Versailles
Betty Jo Mitchell, age 73 of Versailles passed away late Monday evening at Norton King’s Daughter Hospital in Madison. Betty was born in Evansville, Indiana on August 28, 1949 the daughter of the late Clarence and Louise (Westerman) Jordan. Upon graduation of high school from Jac-Cen-Del High School Class...
WRBI Radio
Sharon A. (Casson) Starkey, 79, Moores Hill
Sharon Ann Starkey, age 79, of Moores Hill passed away at her residence on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Sharon was born on Sunday, January 2, 1944 in Milan, Indiana; daughter of Omer and Sadie (Shedd) Casson. She married Richard Starkey on October 31, 1964 and he preceded her in death on December 1, 2020. Sharon was a homemaker and she enjoyed sewing, quilting, and fishing.
WRBI Radio
Arlene E. Wachsmann
Arlene E. Wachsmann, age 81 of Batesville, died Monday, January 10, 2023 at Margaret Mary Health. Born June 3, 1941 in Cincinnati, she is the daughter of Irene (Nee: Stahl) and William Klene. She married Ron Wachsmann July 15, 1961 at St. John’s United Church of Christ in Batesville and he preceded her in death February 23, 2007. She was a long time owner of Western Auto Sales with her husband and later worked in sales for Taff Furniture before retiring. She was a member of the Friends of the Library and the Batesville Historical Society.
WRBI Radio
Edwin Hunter
Edwin Hunter, age 86 of Batesville, died Monday, January 9, 2023 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati. Born September 26, 1936 in Franklin County Indiana, he is the son of Sarah Mae (Nee: Saylor) and Elgan Hunter. He married Marjorie Meyer July 13, 1963 at St. Anne’s Church in Hamburg. Ed served in the Air Force Reserves and was called to active duty during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was an Indiana State Trooper 27 years before mandatory retirement and would work 10 more years with Adult Protective Services.
WRBI Radio
Jobe sworn in as Greensburg Board of Works member
Greensburg, IN — Lindsay Jobe was sworn in Tuesday night as a Greensburg Board of Works member. Jobe replaces Dea Rust, who resigned last month after she and her husband Christian moved outside the city limits. The new Board of Works member is a native of the Tree City...
WRBI Radio
SLS announces 2nd Quarter Honor Roll
— St. Louis School has announced the students who qualified for the 2nd Quarter Honor Roll. First Honors: Nathaniel Fuentes, Katie Hammond, Norah Hermesch, Isla Padgett, Heidi Schneider, Nolan Wanstrath, Owen Wanstrath, Sadie Weberding, Hunter Youngman. Second Honors: Ben Boedicker, Greysen Farmer, Hannah Greiwe, Jacob Hillenbrand, Ben Kranz, Nicholas Lieland,...
WRBI Radio
OA Swimmer Schutte breaks school record
Oldenburg Academy sophomore Santiago Schutte broke a ten-year-old school swim team record for the 200-yd IM event with a. time of 2:09.59 during their meet last Saturday at Madison Consolidated High School. Submitted by the school’s athletic department.
korncountry.com
Columbus firefighter retires after nearly three decades
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) has announced the retirement of Battalion Chief Jeff Cain, a 28-year CFD veteran. He joined the department in 1994. During his career, Battalion Chief Cain rose through the ranks; earning officer promotions to Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain before being promoted to Battalion Chief in 2019. During his career, Cain obtained certifications as an Emergency Medical Technician, Hazardous Materials Technician, Rope Rescue Technician, Vehicle and Machinery Extrication Technician, and Fire Officer I.
WRBI Radio
Four new South Ripley School Board members sworn in
Versailles, IN — Four new members of the South Ripley School Board were sworn in at this week’s meeting. Brittany Bradley, Andy Comer, Kim Jolly, and Thomas Welch were elected to the school board in November. The 2023 board officers are President Jeff Cornett, Vice President Dr. Amy...
WRBI Radio
Decatur County, South Ripley schools awarded STEM Integration Grant funds
— The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) has announced that 48 school districts and charter schools across Indiana will receive nearly $2.2 million in STEM Integration Grant funding. This grant will support Hoosier schools in integrating science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) instruction and learning opportunities into the classroom, improving...
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $30,000 sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS – A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold in Indiana for Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing. Someone bought the ticket at Speedway #8036 located at 104 W. 30th St. in Connersville. The winning numbers for the Jan. 10 drawing were 7-13-14-15-18 with the Mega Ball of 9. The winning ticket matched four out of […]
eaglecountryonline.com
Sweet Beard Bakehouse Opens in Downtown Lawrenceburg
You'll find sweet treats and lunch items on the menu. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - There is a new place to enjoy sweet treats in downtown Lawrenceburg. Sweet Beard Bakehouse officially opened on Monday at 319 Walnut Street. The owners, Garrett and Tracy Uhlman, have...
WRBI Radio
Borns files to run for Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer
Greensburg, IN — Amy Borns has filed paperwork to run for a full four-year term as Greensburg Clerk-Treasurer in this year’s city election. Borns was appointed to the office by a Decatur County Republican Party caucus in June 2021 following Brenda Dwenger’s resignation.
WRBI Radio
Milan Senior Night Swim Results
Here are Tuesday’s results from Milan Pool. On Senior Night, Milan High School recognized four talented senior swimmers: Ariel Haessig, Taylor Williamson, Parker Sutherlin, and Abe Hudepohl. Team scores:. GIRLS. Centerville 95. Milan 83. Richmond Seton Catholic 63. Rising Sun 59. BOYS. Centerville 171. Milan 105. Rising Sun 11.
