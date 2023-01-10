Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Sunday's transfer gossip: Madueke, Keita, Antonio, Gallagher, Depay, Bellingham, Elanga
Chelsea have made a 30m euro (£26.5m) bid for PSV Eindhoven's England Under-21 winger Noni Madueke, 20. (ESPN) Liverpool have ended contract talks with midfielder Naby Keita and will let the 27-year-old Guinea international leave on a free transfer in the summer. (Football Insider) Chelsea had a loan bid...
BBC
ITF ends $3bn deal with Gerard Pique's company to run Davis Cup after less than five years
Coverage: Daily radio commentaries on 5 Sports Extra/BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. The International Tennis Federation is to end its deal with ex-footballer Gerard Pique's company to organise the Davis Cup after less than five years. The...
