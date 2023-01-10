ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

whdh.com

Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay

BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Millis firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver

MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Millis Fire Department weres reunited on Saturday with a baby they helped deliver in October. On Oct. 18, the firefighters received 911 call from the Johnson family reporting an imminent birth and within minutes of arrival she delivered a healthy baby girl. Those...
MILLIS, MA
whdh.com

‘I was overwhelmed with emotion, with joy’: Organizer describes the meaning and impact of statue honoring MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King

BOSTON (WHDH) - After careful planning, creativity and construction work, a 20-foot-high bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King will be unveiled on the Boston Common Friday, honoring the King family and more, according to organizers. When it comes to the legacy of the King family,...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Construction lift tips in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Allston on Thursday after a construction lift toppled and became wedged between two balconies. The incident on North Beacon Street took several hours to clear because the basket of the lift became caught against the building. There...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

whdh.com

Head of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea off the job

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The head of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea is off the job, according to Gov. Maura Healey’s office. Healey said Eric Johnson is no longer leading the home and there is a new active superintendent. Johnson has faced scrutiny over a bad COVID-19 outbreak...
CHELSEA, MA
whdh.com

Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries

BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fire tears through home in Holbrook

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:30 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof. Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland. The State Fire Marshal...
HOLBROOK, MA
whdh.com

Police asking for help in search for missing East Boston woman

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 fett, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
WORCESTER, MA

