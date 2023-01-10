Read full article on original website
Coyote spotted in Boston’s Back Bay
BOSTON (WHDH) - A coyote was recently photographed running along a busy sidewalk in Boston’s Back Bay. The man who snapped the photo said he contacted animal control about the daylight sighting. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or...
Millis firefighters reunited with baby they helped deliver
MILLIS, MASS. (WHDH) - Members of the Millis Fire Department weres reunited on Saturday with a baby they helped deliver in October. On Oct. 18, the firefighters received 911 call from the Johnson family reporting an imminent birth and within minutes of arrival she delivered a healthy baby girl. Those...
‘I was overwhelmed with emotion, with joy’: Organizer describes the meaning and impact of statue honoring MLK Jr. and Coretta Scott King
BOSTON (WHDH) - After careful planning, creativity and construction work, a 20-foot-high bronze sculpture honoring Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King will be unveiled on the Boston Common Friday, honoring the King family and more, according to organizers. When it comes to the legacy of the King family,...
Police investigating shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
Construction lift tips in Allston
ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an apartment complex in Allston on Thursday after a construction lift toppled and became wedged between two balconies. The incident on North Beacon Street took several hours to clear because the basket of the lift became caught against the building. There...
JUST ONE STATION: Booking photo of husband released amid search for Cohasset woman
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Brian Walshe’s booking photo was released Friday as investigators continue to lookin to the mysterious disappearance of his 39-year-old wife, who hasn’t been seen since New Year’s Day. The booking photo was released as friends of his wife, Ana Walshe, work to make...
Dorchester shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
Head of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea off the job
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The head of the Soldiers’ Home in Chelsea is off the job, according to Gov. Maura Healey’s office. Healey said Eric Johnson is no longer leading the home and there is a new active superintendent. Johnson has faced scrutiny over a bad COVID-19 outbreak...
Friends working to keep Walshe children together as investigation continues
COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A close friend of Ana Walshe, the Cohasset mother of three who has been missing since New Year’s Day, says she’s working to keep her children together while the investigation unfolds. The three boys, ages 2, 4, and 6 have been in state custody...
WATCH: Sudbury police release video of pedestrian hit-and-run as they search for driver
SUDBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Sudbury police released a video Friday that shows a hit-and-run crash last week that left a pedestrian injuries. Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Concord Road around 5 p.m. last Friday determined a delivery driver who was trying to cross the road had been hit by a passing vehicle.
Eversource facing more than $300K in fines for deadly underground explosion in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - Eversource is facing over $300,000 in fines for a deadly underground explosion in Boston. OSHA cited the company for five violations of workplace safety standards. In July, employees were doing maintenance work on electrical equipment near the State House when there was an explosion. One worker suffered...
Resident of Swampscott condo complex shocked to learn of connection to missing Cohasset woman
SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a quiet housing complex in Swampscott are reeling after learning that an investigation into a dumpster near their home may be connected to the search for a missing Cohasset mother of three. “I knew something was up when the helicopters started flying around,” said...
Brighton crash leaves driver with critical injuries
BOSTON (WHDH) - An early morning crash in Brighton left a driver hospitalized with critical, life-threatening injuries, police said. Troopers and officers responding to a reported crash in the area of Nonantum Road and North Beacon Street around 3 a.m. Saturday found a car that had slammed into a pole.
Fire tears through home in Holbrook
HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire tore through a three-story home on Belcher Street in Holbrook early Friday morning. Firefighters remained on scene as of 6:30 a.m. to put out hot spots, focusing on the roof. Multiple communities responded to the blaze, including Weymouth and Rockland. The State Fire Marshal...
Residents evacuated after major water main break floods neighborhood in Jamaica Plain
BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a major water main break in Jamaica Plain on Saturday morning that flooded streets and forced some residents to evacuate their homes. Boston fire crews responded to the water main break around 6 a.m. and it led to the closure of Heath, Walden,...
Police asking for help in search for missing East Boston woman
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in efforts to locate Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston. She is described as a Hispanic female who is 5 fett, 5 inches tall, weighs 145 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. Morales Rojas was...
Police looking to identify suspects in downtown Boston beating
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they work to identify the suspects involved in a New Year’s Day beating in the area of 540 Atlantic Ave. that left a male victim hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect descriptions available at this time...
Residents rattled after Worcester shooting leaves 2 adults, baby injured
WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents of a neighborhood in Worcester are grappling with a shooting Wednesday night that left two adults and one infant injured. Officers responded to Harlem Street around 10:45 p.m. for a report of a ShotSpotter alert, according to police. Police were informed that a 25-year-old man,...
UPDATE: Boston PD cancels Missing Person Alert after 13-year-old girl safely located
BOSTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl who was reported missing on Thursday has been safely located, according to Boston police. The police department announced Able Ebbi had been found safe after she was originally reported missing on Jan. 12. No further details were given. Originally posted at 7:57 a.m. on...
Activists renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall
BOSTON (WHDH) - Activists are renewing calls for city leaders to change the name of Faneuil Hall. Faith leaders and protestors started their protest at Faneuil Hall then marched across the street to the Mayor’s Office. Demonstrators staged a sit-in at City Hall, demanding Mayor Wu meet with them...
