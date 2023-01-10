ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefonte, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Man discovered on property drinking hand sanitizer

Williamsport, Pa. ­­­— A woman feared for her safety after discovering an unknown man lurking around the basement of her apartment building. A short time after calling the Williamsport Police, Thomas Daniel Ertel was found in the 500 block of Pine Street just before 6 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. Ertel, who allegedly urinated on himself, struggled to complete sentences, stand on his feet, and follow commands from officers, police said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man jumps on back of police officer during altercation

Jersey Shore, Pa. — Two State Police troopers were allegedly assaulted as they attempted to break up a dispute between neighbors. Adam Ray Worden started to yell at his neighbor as he tried to pay rent on the evening of Jan. 7, according to an affidavit. Corporal Travis Pena said as troopers arrived at the area near the 190 block of Whyne Road to investigate, so did the 44-year-old Worden’s brother, Kris Andrew Worden. ...
JERSEY SHORE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman accused of stealing $2,660 of groceries

Muncy, Pa. — A Muncy woman is accused of stealing more than $2,660 of groceries on at least 27 occasions. The most recent charge filed against Shelby Denea Hoffman, 30, was felony retail theft after investigators realized she had under-rang items at the Muncy Weis Markets at least 27 times from Sept. 1 to Nov. 14, 2022. Trooper Dylan Houser of state police at Montoursville took Hoffman into custody on...
MUNCY, PA
WTAJ

Two men charged for burglarizing Bellefonte car dealership

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Two men who burglarized a car dealership in Bellefonte during December are behind bars, according to the charges filed. Chris Slater 54 and Aubrey Williams, 34, both of Bellefonte, broke into Wally’s Auto Sales at 649 Pleasantview Boulevard after hours and tried to steal a vehicle from the dealership, Spring Township […]
BELLEFONTE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Shooter opened fire on group that included four-year-old

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — A Williamsport man was charged with attempted murder after police say he fired three to five rounds into a crowd last weekend. Coy Daniel Thornton told the group of five people, which included a four-year-old boy, that he would “show them crazy” after an argument on Jan. 7 just before midnight in the 1900 block of Walters Road, police said. After going into his home, Thornton returned with a handgun and fired at the crowd, according to the affidavit. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Local man goes on rampage through hospital

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who chased a nurse was finally stopped when several UMPC Williamsport Police Officers were able to subdue him. Senior Police Officer Michael Luna said he heard a disturbance in the Emergency Room at approximately 6:30 p.m. on the evening of Jan. 3, according to an affidavit. When he arrived in the area of the noise, Rhamir Hatcher, 21, of Williamsport was being taken down by...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Teen accused of threatening Pa. high school students, dance: report

A juvenile was arrested after police said he confessed to making threats to a Pennsylvania high school, according to a story from WJAC. Detective Paul Deffenbaugh of the East Taylor Township Police Department told the news station that officials were contacted Wednesday after hearing of threats made against students at Conemaugh Valley High School in Johnstown, Cambria County, and regarding an upcoming school dance.
JOHNSTOWN, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

DuBois Couple Face Criminal Trespass, Burglary Charges

WARSAW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A DuBois couple have been charged with criminal trespass and burglary after police found one of them in the basement of a vacant house. According to a criminal complaint filed on January 9, Pennsylvania State Police troopers have arrested 39-year-old Norman Edward Byerly and 22-year-old Paige Larue Pearsall, charging them with multiple counts following an incident the previous day inside a home on Egypt Road, Warsaw Township, Jefferson County.
DUBOIS, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: West Decatur Woman Sent to State Prison in Drug Case

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (GANT) – A West Decatur woman will be serving time in state prison for possessing a quantity of drugs. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) Dana Lorraine Krause, 42, pleaded guilty during sentencing court Tuesday to felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled...
WEST DECATUR, PA
WTAJ

Police investigating Centre County convenience store burglary

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Police are asking for the public’s help after a Centre County convenience store was burglarized. Officers from Patton Township police were dispatched for a burglar alarm at the Port Matilda Unimart along 5140 West Buffalo Run Road Thursday morning at about 1:30. During an investigation, police determined that someone broke into […]
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man falsely claimed ’63 Corvette was stolen from Carlisle Car Show; police

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Blair County man has been arrested for allegedly filing a false report that his 1963 Corvette was stolen at the Carlisle Car Show. On April 23, 2022, Carlisle Police responded for a stolen vehicle report after they say Joel Treece of Roaring Spring reported his Corvette was stolen while attending the car show.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man threatens to kill state police, blow up barracks

McClure, Pa. — A Snyder County man was jailed after he called 911 at least 12 times and threatened to kill state police. William L. Allen, 49, of McClure, made the calls to 911 early the morning of Jan. 4 following a domestic situation at his home. Trooper Dylan Tamecki of state police at Selinsgrove says Allen told the dispatcher he wanted state police sent to the home. Allen specified...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

2 jailed after multiple overdoses at Bedford County Sheetz

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people were arrested and another was hospitalized after police were called to a Sheetz for a report of multiple overdoses in the store Sunday. On Jan. 8 around 11:35 a.m., state police were called to the Sheetz on Business 220 in Bedford Township to help EMS with two men […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
