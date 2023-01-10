Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. The pedestrian was airlifted to Memphis and is in critical condition.
neareport.com
Fire crews battle blaze late Friday in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. – A home sustained heavy damage from a house fire Friday night in Jonesboro, as detailed in a release from the fire department. On Friday at 9:48 PM, Battalion 2, E2, T2, E6, E5, T4, and Battalion 1 responded to a report of a residential fire in the area of Gee St and W. Cherry. Battalion 2 arrived on scene and advised heavy fire showing from a well-involved residence. E2 checked on scene and began fire suppression.
Kait 8
Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
KTLO
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
Kait 8
Evergreens not so green after chilly weather
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve noticed a lot of plants that usually stay green turning brown, you are not alone. The phenomenon is happening to many plants after temperatures dropped extremely fast in December. “We had a temperature of -2, which is not that much of a problem,...
Kait 8
Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
Kait 8
Sheriff’s office to bring ‘much needed’ upgrades to radio equipment
ASH FLAT, Ark. (KAIT) - A sheriff’s office in Northeast Arkansas is hoping some new equipment will make it easier to communicate across the board. Sharp County is a staple for curves and hills. Between some of those hills, sheriff’s office employees cannot communicate via radio. That issue...
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
Arkansas man picks up new ride after winning national contest
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It's not often that someone has the opportunity to win a new SUV in a national contest, but an 83-year-old Mountain Home man just picked up his new ride after winning a Mitsubishi Motors sweepstakes. Bob Saylor is a retired widower and says this is his...
Kait 8
REGION 8 INVESTIGATES: First responders discuss plan for blocked railroad crossings
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Delays at train crossings can be frustrating when you need emergency assistance and are on the wrong side of a train. Lawrence County has a handful of railroad crossings that can block heavily traveled roadways when a train passes through. Office of Emergency Management Coordinator...
Kait 8
Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
KTLO
Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers
A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
Kait 8
Luncheon to honor historic hero
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, Lyon College students, faculty, and staff will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a celebration and luncheon. The event will take place in the Patterson Dining Hall of Edwards Commons on the Lyon College campus at...
KTLO
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)
Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck crash caused traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County. According to IDriveArkansas, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the off-ramp onto State Highway 226. The crash affected westbound travel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As...
Kait 8
Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
KYTV
Popular fish house reopening following fire
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
