ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Pedestrian crash in front of a busy market

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Sunday, Jan. 15 around 2 p.m. a crash involving a pedestrian took place on East Johnson Avenue in front of the University Market. The pedestrian was airlifted to Memphis and is in critical condition.
JONESBORO, AR
neareport.com

Fire crews battle blaze late Friday in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. – A home sustained heavy damage from a house fire Friday night in Jonesboro, as detailed in a release from the fire department. On Friday at 9:48 PM, Battalion 2, E2, T2, E6, E5, T4, and Battalion 1 responded to a report of a residential fire in the area of Gee St and W. Cherry. Battalion 2 arrived on scene and advised heavy fire showing from a well-involved residence. E2 checked on scene and began fire suppression.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Report: Jonesboro crews fought more fires in 2022

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – 2022 was a busy year for the Jonesboro Fire Department. The agency posted its year-end report for 2022, breaking down its incident responses by several categories, including total incidents compared to 2021, and the total number of incident runs per year since 2018. In 2022,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Levee closed in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Emergency crews respond to structure fire

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are responding to an early morning structure fire in Craighead County. According to Jonesboro dispatch, a call came in around 3:00 a.m., Friday, Jan. 13, about an active fire at 3312 County Road 531 in Monette. Details are limited. There are no reports of...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Evergreens not so green after chilly weather

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’ve noticed a lot of plants that usually stay green turning brown, you are not alone. The phenomenon is happening to many plants after temperatures dropped extremely fast in December. “We had a temperature of -2, which is not that much of a problem,...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Mountain Home

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - While no one won the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday, at least one player won a big cash prize. According to the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, a ticket purchased at the Snappy Mart in Mountain Home was worth $10,000 after the player matched four of the numbers along with the Mega ball.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Kait 8

Jonesboro police investigate overnight shooting

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured. A Jonesboro police sergeant said they received a call Thursday, Jan. 12, just after 3 a.m. about shots fired at an apartment complex in the 3700 block of Kristi Lake Drive just off Harrisburg Road.
JONESBORO, AR
whiterivernow.com

Man charged after pedestrian struck

An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Woman sentenced for attacking Buffalo River park rangers

A Perry County woman has been sentenced in federal court for attacking park rangers at the Buffalo National River. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Arkansas, 30-year-old Kristie Hudson of Bigelow will serve one year and one day in prison followed by two years of supervised release on one count of assaulting, resisting and impeding a federal officer.
PERRY COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Luncheon to honor historic hero

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - On Monday, Jan. 16, Lyon College students, faculty, and staff will honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. with a celebration and luncheon. The event will take place in the Patterson Dining Hall of Edwards Commons on the Lyon College campus at...
BATESVILLE, AR
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
Kait 8

TRAFFIC ALERT: Semi-crash causes tie-ups on Hwy. 67

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A semi-truck crash caused traffic troubles on U.S. Highway 67 in Craighead County. According to IDriveArkansas, the crash happened around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, on the off-ramp onto State Highway 226. The crash affected westbound travel, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation. As...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Another car theft attempted in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man they said was trying to steal cars at Cavanaugh Hyundai. According to a police report it happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 12. An officer said a witness on the scene told them that the suspect, Joseph Lawrence, was still...
JONESBORO, AR
KYTV

Popular fish house reopening following fire

MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KAIT) - More than a year after a fire destroyed it, a popular Mountain Home restaurant is reopening. Fred’s Fish House in Mountain Home announced Tuesday it will reopen on Monday, Jan. 16, at 11 a.m. On the morning of Dec. 29, 2021, the restaurant went...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy