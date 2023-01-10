Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Lana Del Rey Bares It All In Stunning Cover Art For Upcoming Album
Lana Del Rey is definitely lookin' "Young and Beautiful" on the cover of her upcoming album!. On her private Instagram account Friday (January 13), the "Summertime Sadness" singer revealed the tracklist and cover art for her new album, Did You Know That There's A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The cover art featured a scantily clad Lana wearing a button-down shirt that's open and exposes her chest as she holds a cassette tape.
iheart.com
‘Skinamarink’ Called Scariest Horror Film Of All Time [ TRAILER ]
'“Skinamarink,” a microbudget horror film that has received buzz online after debuting at this year’s Fantasia International Film Festival, has been acquired by horror streamer Shudder and will receive a theatrical run via IFC Midnight, starting Jan. 13. It will debut on Shudder later in 2023' more via VARIETY.
Comments / 0