ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camarillo, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding

The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
NOVATO, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop

VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
VALLEJO, CA
SFGate

Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search

SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Santa Rosa Grocery Store Roof Catches Fire

Santa Rosa firefighters battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store. The fire call came in at 12:24 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 390 Coddingtown Center, for a fire located on the roof of the store. Employees evacuated the supermarket, which was open at the time of the fire.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Man Injured In Early Morning Mission District Shooting

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Friday morning left a 22-year-old man injured, police said. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of 19th and Capp streets. The victim flagged down officers and said he had been shot, but was unable to provide further details, according to police.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy