Here's when rain is expected to pick back up in the Bay Area
Two rounds of rain are forecast to soak the Bay Area, bringing even more precipitation to an already water-logged region.
Evacuation orders issued in Monterey County as flooding continues
Creeks and rivers are reaching moderate to major flood stages across Alameda, San Mateo, Monterey, Mendocino and Santa Cruz counties.
Evacuation orders issued again for Santa Cruz County neighborhood
The San Lorenzo River in Santa Cruz County is forecast to spill its banks again and cause flooding in Felton Grove on Saturday.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Both Directions Of Highway 37 Closed Saturday Night Due To Flooding
The eastbound and westbound directions of state Highway 37 in Novato are closed Saturday evening due to storm-related flooding. A Caltrans spokesperson said the full highway closure went into effect ay 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The closure will remain in effect until further notice, at which time Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol will determine if the highway is safe to travel.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
This legendary San Franciscan had a secret shortcut for rainy days
Caen admits the route involves "a lot of jaywalking."
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Bay Area Whole Foods store evacuates after minor structure fire
The Santa Rosa Fire Department had the fire under control by early Thursday afternoon.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
Pac-12 relocating San Francisco headquarters to East Bay shopping center
The conference announced plans to leave its San Francisco headquarters and shift its staff to remote work in May.
Update: All Lanes Open, Sig-Alert Canceled In I-80 Fatal Crash Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) All lanes have reopened and a Sig-alert has been canceled in the fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday afternoon. The crash happened just west of the rest stop around 11:55 a.m., closing lanes of I-80 and...
Fatal Crash On I-80 Near Hunter Hill Rest Stop
VALLEJO (BCN) Traffic has backed up about a mile in the wake of a fatal crash on westbound Interstate 80 near the Hunter Hill rest stop in Vallejo, the California Highway Patrol reported Saturday. The left three lanes are blocked and a Sig-alert has been issued, the CHP said on...
Michelin-starred Manresa chef David Kinch to open 3 new Bay Area restaurants
The acclaimed chef shared his next move after his restaurant shuttered.
Police Allegedly Find Unregistered Ar-15 After Search
SANTA ROSA (BCN) Two men were arrested on Friday in Santa Rosa for allegedly possessing multiple firearms and narcotics for sale. Santa Rosa police officers stopped a vehicle for a code violation at about 1:30 p.m. near Farmers Lane and Sonoma Avenue, and searched the vehicle after smelling burnt marijuana, according to a statement from Santa Rosa Police.
San Francisco Burger King owners ordered to pay $2.2 million in fines
Golden Gate Restaurant Group plans to appeal the decision.
Santa Rosa Grocery Store Roof Catches Fire
Santa Rosa firefighters battled a fire Thursday afternoon at a grocery store. The fire call came in at 12:24 p.m. at Whole Foods Market, 390 Coddingtown Center, for a fire located on the roof of the store. Employees evacuated the supermarket, which was open at the time of the fire.
SF tech company DocuSign sheds office space, but there's good news too
Another San Francisco tech company's headquarters are shrinking.
Man Injured In Early Morning Mission District Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A shooting in San Francisco's Mission District early Friday morning left a 22-year-old man injured, police said. The shooting was reported around 1 a.m. in the area of 19th and Capp streets. The victim flagged down officers and said he had been shot, but was unable to provide further details, according to police.
‘Skeletonized’ human remains discovered at UC Berkeley campus
It's unclear how long they've been there for or who they belong to.
