Monroe, MI

Monroe seeks football coach as Mifsud leaves after one year

By Niles Kruger, The Monroe News
The Monroe News
The Monroe News
 5 days ago

Monroe High is looking for a football coach again.

Dave Mifsud, who took the job last year, has resigned after one season.

“When I was hired, I certainly never expected to be one and done,” Mifsud said Monday night.

He declined to give concrete reasons for his departure.

“I am kind of leaving for some personal reasons,” he said. “I am keeping it low-key. My family and I decided that this is what is best for me right now.”

Monroe athletic director John Ray stressed that this was entirely Mifsud’s decision.

“He didn’t get fired. He quit,” Ray said. “You could just see how it wore on him. He was non-stop work. He worked from the time he got up to the time he went to bed. He carried the weight of the program on his shoulders.”

Mifsud says he will be back on the sidelines.

“I am not done coaching,” Mifsud said. “I don’t have any plans yet. I just wanted to make this tough decision that was weighing on me."

Ray says he will be rooting for Mifsud.

“I hope he does (coach again) and I hope he’s successful,” he said. “I really like the guy. He has a lot to bring.”

Monroe was hamstrung by injuries during Mifsud’s year in charge, finishing with a 3-6 record.

“I feel like we made some good progress,” Mifsud said. “We did some good things. Hopefully, whoever takes over will keep it moving forward.

“These kids are very hard working. I appreciate all of the hard work the kids put in.”

Ray says that Monroe already has posted the opening in several places. One complication is that he does not know yet whether there will be a teaching position to go with the coaching job.

Ray met with the football coaching staff Monday night and they assured him they will take care of offseason activities while the coaching search is being conducted.

“I’d like to get this done in a month or six weeks,” Ray said. “The staff is well in place. They’re keeping it going, digging deep keeping the kids lifting and motivated.”

