Protests against Peru’s government spread with new clashes in Cusco
LIMA, Peru (AP) — Protests against Peruvian President Dina Boluarte’s government that have left 48 people dead since they began a month ago spread through the south of the Andean country on Wednesday with new clashes reported in the tourist city of Cusco. Health officials in Cusco said...
Brazil Supreme Court authorizes probe of Bolsonaro for Jan. 8 riot
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian Supreme Court justice on Friday authorized including former President Jair Bolsonaro in its investigation of who incited the Jan. 8 riot in the nation’s capital, as part of a broader crackdown to hold responsible parties to account. According to the text...
What the attack in Brazil says about far-right movements around the world
Laís Martins, a Brazilian freelance journalist, was on vacation. She had been covering a sharply contested presidential election, followed by tense protests and unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud. On Sunday, she started to get text messages: Supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro had attacked government buildings in Brasília,...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
msn.com
Trump, in newly released deposition, explains what he meant by 'swooned her': 'It's a nicer word than the word that starts with an F'
In an October 2022 deposition, Trump was asked about a post he wrote about E. Jean Carroll. In the post, Trump denied that he had ever "swooned" Carroll, who accuses him of raping her. Trump said he used the term because "it's a nicer word than the word that starts...
WATCH: AG Garland makes remarks amid reports of classified documents found in Biden’s possession
WASHINGTON (AP) — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday appointed a special counsel to investigate the presence of documents with classified markings found at President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, and at an office in Washington. Watch Garland’s remarks in the player above. The announcement followed...
Report warns the cost-of-living crisis may overshadow climate change
LONDON (AP) — Climate change is the global economy’s biggest long-term challenge but one the world is least prepared to tackle because of short-term problems led by a cost-of-living crisis, the World Economic Forum said in a report Wednesday. The group’s Global Risks Report, released ahead of its...
Somalia launches military offensive against al-Shabab extremist group
MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Enough was enough. For 13 years, extremists with al-Qaida’s East Africa affiliate had controlled Mohamud Adow’s village in central Somalia, imposing harsh ideology and arresting local teachers and traditional leaders. Then, word came that Somali forces in a surprising national offensive had expelled...
Greta Thunberg joins climate activists protesting coal mine expansion in Germany
ERKELENZ, Germany (AP) — Thousands of people demonstrated in persistent rain on Saturday to protest the clearance and demolition of a village in western Germany that is due to make way for the expansion of a coal mine. There were standoffs with police as some protesters tried to reach the edge of the mine and the village itself.
Biden, Japan PM agree to boost military spending and presence in Asia to counter China
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
UK to supply tanks as Russian missiles hit cities across Ukraine
LONDON (AP) — U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Saturday promised to provide tanks and artillery systems to Ukraine, amid renewed missile attacks by Moscow targeting multiple Ukrainian cities for the first time in nearly two weeks. Five people were killed and 39 wounded in the southeastern city of...
UK, Japan sign defense agreement amid rising concerns about China
LONDON (AP) — The leaders of Britain and Japan signed a defense agreement Wednesday that could see troops deployed to each others’ countries. The two countries are strengthening military ties amid growing concern about China’s increasing military assertiveness and designs toward Taiwan, which it considers a renegade province.
Supreme Court lets New York enforce law banning guns in some settings while lawsuit plays out
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is allowing New York to continue to enforce a sweeping new gun law banning guns from “sensitive places” such as schools and playgrounds for now while a court challenge plays out. The justices on Wednesday turned away a plea by the...
WATCH: U.S. joins UK in decrying planned execution in Iran
The United States echoed Great Britain in calling for a halt to the execution of Ali Reza Akbari, a British-Iranian dual national and former senior defense official in Iran. Akbari was sentenced to death after being convicted on charges of spying for Britain, according to Iranian state-linked media. Watch the...
WATCH: U.S. fully committed to U.S.-Japan alliance, Biden tells PM Kishida
President Joe Biden warmly welcomed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the White House on Friday, as the two leaders were prepared to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action.
World Bank warns of looming global recession
WASHINGTON (AP) — The global economy will come “perilously close” to a recession this year, led by weaker growth in all the world’s top economies — the United States, Europe and China — the World Bank warned on Tuesday. In an annual report, the...
68 dead, 4 missing after plane crashes in gorge near Nepal resort town
POKHARA, Nepal (AP) — A plane making a 27-minute flight to a Nepal tourist town crashed into a gorge Sunday while attempting to land at a newly opened airport, killing at least 68 of the 72 people aboard. At least one witness reported hearing cries for help from within the fiery wreck, the country’s deadliest airplane accident in three decades.
Inflation eases across U.S., may need less action from Fed to control it
WASHINGTON (AP) — Rising U.S. consumer prices moderated again last month, bolstering hopes that inflation’s grip on the economy will continue to ease this year and possibly require less drastic action by the Federal Reserve to control it. Inflation declined to 6.5 percent in December compared with a...
Arms supplied by UK, U.S. killed civilians in Yemen, report says
CAIRO (AP) — Weapons supplied by the United Kingdom and the United States and used by a Saudi-led coalition fighting in war-torn Yemen killed at least 87 civilians and wounded 136 others in just over a year, a new report said Wednesday. The report by the Oxfam charity found...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
