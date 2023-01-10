ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Recently sworn-in Gainesville official faces complaint over dual office holding

By Andrew Caplan, The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
The Gainesville Sun
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GPv2Y_0k9j0Mb900

A complaint has been filed with the state's Attorney General's Office against a recently sworn-in Gainesville commissioner that could result in his removal from office or risk losing his full-time job and benefits.

The complaint raises questions about whether the elected official is allowed to hold two public office positions simultaneously. It also has been forwarded to the Florida Secretary of State and Alachua County Supervisor of Elections offices for review.

Commissioner Ed Book , who took office last week, is accused of violating the state's dual office holding prohibition, as he is still employed as Santa Fe College's chief of police and serving on the Gainesville City Commission, both of which are sworn positions.

The 59-year-old, who has nearly four decades of experience in law enforcement and has served as chief since 2011, argues the matter has already been settled.

"This is a non-issue," Book said Tuesday.

Under new leadership: Gainesville commission takes step to bring back single-family zoning

Earlier coverage: City candidate Ed Book receives backlash for attending event despite COVID diagnosis

Investigation concluded: Ex-Alachua County school superintendent cleared in police investigation

Book was questioned about the legality of serving in two public office positions multiple times along the campaign trail by the Gainesville Sun and others. He said he received an opinion on the matter − prior to qualifying to run for office − that it would be appropriate for him to do so.

That opinion, however, is from the Florida Commission on Ethics and only discusses ramifications for voting on potential conflicts of interest. The Feb. 9 letter, which states he doesn't appear to have a conflict, gives no legal determination on Book's candidacy, occupation or dual office holding, and further states that such an opinion must come from the state attorney general or Division of Elections.

"(The ethics commission) is the highest authority in the land for issues like this," Book said.

Records show the complaint was filed by Gainesville resident Austin Kee, who says Book is illegally holding two positions, one of which gives him "police powers inside not just the City of Gainesville generally but within blocks of City Hall."

While typically employees of state colleges in Florida aren't necessarily considered officers of the state, Book's position gives him legal authority in the state, which classifies him as an officer.

By law, Book has the legal authority to arrest individuals within the district that employs him and within 1,000 feet of Santa Fe College, which extends into the heart of downtown Gainesville, Kee argues.

There are numerous past rulings from the Attorney General's Office that have forbidden people from simultaneously holding two public offices. In many cases, it's not even necessary for someone to be a police chief to meet the threshold. Simply being a sworn officer is sufficient for disqualification, rulings show.

It's not the first time the matter has impacted an Alachua County leader.

Sheriff Clovis Watson was once in a similar predicament. Prior to being a state representative, Watson served as city manager for Alachua while also serving on the city's police force.

Watson ultimately stepped down as police commissioner after receiving a warning from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that said it violated state law due to the conflict.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Recently sworn-in Gainesville official faces complaint over dual office holding

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCJB

Newberry Street Organization is receiving statewide recognition

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A group in Newberry is receiving statewide recognition for their work promoting the community’s main street. The Newberry Main Street Organization was named the Florida Main Street Program of the Month. The program is an initiative by the Bureau of Historic Preservation part of the...
NEWBERRY, FL
WCJB

Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new CEO

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Early Learning Coalition of Marion County has new leadership. Carrie Theall is settling into her new role as CEO of the organization which provides families access to early learning programs and prepares them for school. Theall is returning to North Central Florida after spending decades...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

University of Florida builds $300,000 pool at President’s House before Sasse moves in

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Incoming University of Florida President Ben Sasse will get to use a brand new $300,000 pool when he moves into the President’s House. According to UF spokesperson Steve Orlando, the pool is funded through private donations to the home. He said plans for the new pool were made in 2014, however, they were put on hold until outgoing UF President Kent Fuchs announced he is stepping down.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

FDOT year-end report reiterates decision to halt Florida Turnpike extension

In a year’s end status report on the proposed Florida Turnpike extension, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) reiterated its decision to temporarily halt the project without a route recommendation and improve Interstate 75. That decision, announced in August, bowed to strong opposition from residents of Wildwood’s historically black...
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

University of Florida to students, staff: Delete TikTok app from your phone

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The University of Florida is "strongly discouraging" students, faculty, and staff from using the popular social media app TikTok. In a Thursday letter to the UF community, Vice President and CIO Elias G. Eldayrie told the UF community that the university has been monitoring developments regarding the app, particularly growing concerns over the security risks it poses. "
GAINESVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December

The situation between Florida and quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada has received national attention this week after a report said Rashada was asking for the Gators to release him from his letter of intent to the school. Now we have more information on the matter. On Thursday, we learned that Rashada had a $13 million name,... The post Report: Florida pulled $13 million NIL deal from Jaden Rashada in December appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

UF to spend $300,000 on new pool for incoming university president

The University of Florida is making sure its newly hired president, former Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska, can dive into the job: It is spending $300,000 to build a new swimming pool behind the stately mansion where Sasse will live with his family, the school confirmed. Construction on the expensive...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

A Wendy’s restaurant in Marion County caught fire

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The inside of a fast food restaurant in Marion County is left partially burnt after a fire on the night of January 14th. A small fire started in the Wendy’s on 31-55 North Pine Avenue in Ocala around 7 p.m. Ocala Fire Rescue units put...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Demetric Jackson resigns as Columbia football coach

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia high school football coach Demetric Jackson has resigned after two seasons on the job, including a state semifinal appearance this past fall. Jackson is a Columbia alum who moved quickly when given the chance to take over the position following Brian Allen’s resignation in the summer of 2021.
LAKE CITY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Five Jonesville projects moving forward in 2023

Alachua County’s urban cluster continues filling in with approved development projects coming around Jonesville and Tioga. The following five projects could see shovels in the ground this year, and more could always come. Extension of Parker Road. The county has eyed expanding Parker Road (122nd Street) for decades. Chris...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Newspapers failed Rosewood 100 years ago. Here’s how it’s different today

To understand the Rosewood massacre, first we must remember its impact. This month marks 100 years since the event that destroyed a thriving predominantly Black community in the Jim Crow South. As an injustice to Black Floridians statewide, its importance strikes relevance today more than ever. A hundred years ago,...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology Accepting Applications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Santa Fe College Academy of Science and Technology, the high school opening this fall on the college’s Northwest Campus, is now accepting applications for the 2023-2024 academic year. Students who successfully complete the Academy will have the opportunity to earn their high school diploma, an Associate in Science degree in either health science or information technology, and a minimum of two industry certifications, all at no cost to the student or their families.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Gainesville Sun

The Gainesville Sun

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
675K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Gainesville, FL from Gainesville Sun.

 http://gainesville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy