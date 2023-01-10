AFL star Gary Ablett Jr lands remarkable basketball trick shot

AFL great Gary Ablett Jnr has shown off his remarkable athletic ability in a new video.

Appearing to be practising on a basketball court, the former Geelong star, 38, can be seen landing a perfect basket after bouncing the ball off a side wall with a carefully aimed kick.

The video, shared on Instagram by wife Jordan, begins with Gary punt kicking a basketball at a stone wall, with the hoop to his back.

After the ball hits the wall, Gary then watches it sail over his head, before it drops straight through the net.

Jordan captioned the footage, 'Don't smile', as Gary looked on quite pleased with his kicking ability.

Gary and Jordan share two children, son Levi, three, and daughter Grace Honour, one.

Jordan has been outspoken about the family's heartbreak after it was revealed that Levi was diagnosed with a degenerative illness in 2021.

In an interview with the podcast The Significant Others , Jordan said it took a long time for Levi to be diagnosed with the unspecified disease.

She detailed the devastation she and Gary felt after learning the condition was 'life threatening'.

'I just remember sitting with Gaz in that meeting and when they said it I just remember absolutely breaking down,' she said.

'There is a very short life expectancy, which is why I constantly say to people when they ask about Levi that we are literally just taking it day by day because we have no idea what the future holds,' she continued.

After seeing a series of paediatricians, Jordan said it was the Geelong Football Club's team doctor who finally put them in contact with the right person.

She said this new paediatrician 'got the ball rolling', and after months of concerns, the couple, who married in 2016, finally had some answers.

Jordan said she and Gary first became concerned after noticing Levi wasn't reaching the same milestones as other children his age.

They decided to go public with the little boy's condition because they didn't want to have to lie when people asked about their son.

The eldest son of Aussie Rules legend Gary Ablett Sr. - who was so skilled he was nicknamed 'God' - Gary Jr. was an all-time great for AFL teams Geelong and the Gold Coast from 2002 to 2020.

The midfielder won two premierships with Geelong and took out the 2009 and 2013 Brownlow Medals as the best player in the game.

He was forced into retirement from first class football after a bad run with injury with 357 matches under his belt.