Knicks Reportedly Interested In Trading Wing, Should Celtics Consider Deal?

The Boston Celtics have been the best team in the NBA so far this season, but there are always ways to improve.

Boston currently sits atop the NBA leaderboard with an impressive 29-12 record through 41 games. The Celtics are one of the deepest teams in the league, but after dealing Noah Vonleh to the San Antonio Spurs now have an open roster spot.

The New York Knicks reportedly are considering trading 2019 first round draft pick Cam Reddish, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto and the Celtics should at least take a second look.

"The Cam Reddish era appears to be nearing an end roughly one year after New York traded a first-round pick to acquire the former Duke standout," Scotto said. "Reddish hasn’t played in 18 games and counting for the Knicks as the team looks to find a new home for the former No. 10 overall pick. The Knicks are willing to part with Reddish for two second-round picks, league sources told HoopsHype."

Reddish hasn't been able to truly get his footing in the NBA, but has shown glimpses of brilliance at times. The 23-year-old has a knack for scoring and if the asking price is just two second-round picks, that wouldn't be much of a lift for the Celtics at all.

Boston already is in great shape, but adding more depth wouldn't hurt. Reddish could come in and be an option for Joe Mazzulla off the bench with a low cost, but extremely high potential.

Reddish wouldn't necessarily move the needle for Boston, if the Celtics were to acquire the wing, it could just help.

