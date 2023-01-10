ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

James Hawkes
5d ago

Speed cameras do not work. They cause more stress for drivers who worry more about cameras then the driving they are doing. Poor driving decisions and skill to operate a vehicle is the cause of accidents. Montgomery county uses the revenue to fund woke programs. They believe you can lead a horse to water and force it to drink. I do not even want to visit Montgomery County and fall into their traps to pay for policies that make no sense

Guest
4d ago

EVERYBODY KNOWS the speed cameras are 99% for revenue & 1% any excuse they can use to justify the cameras!!!

Guest
4d ago

here's a novel idea... get the cops that are relaxing & hiding behind buildings and sitting in coffee shops in the morning and have them drive these roads. b/c just that presence causes ppl to drive the speed limit. I mean they are being paid to work right!!??

WASHINGTON, DC

