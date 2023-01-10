ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Marlins' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Johnny Cueto

By Jack Vita
FanNation Fastball
The Miami Marlins added a valued veteran starting pitcher to their young rotation Tuesday morning, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with free agent Johnny Cueto. After signing Cueto, here's a look at the Marlins' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Miami Marlins added a valued veteran starting pitcher to their young rotation Tuesday morning, agreeing to terms on a one-year, $8.5 million contract with free agent Johnny Cueto.

Cueto joins a rotation that features 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, and rising stars Pablo Lopez, Trevor Rogers and Jesus Luzardo.

Cueto brings a veteran presence to a rather young pitching staff. Behind Cueto, Alcantara and Lopez are the eldest starting pitchers on the team, each of whom enters their age-27 season in 2023.

The Marlins have one of the stronger pitching rotations in all of baseball, and hope to move up in the National League East standings in 2023, despite playing in a loaded division.

As of Jan. 10, here's a look at seven potential starting pitchers the Marlins can use in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Sandy Alcantara: 14-9, 2.28 ERA, 32 starts, 228.2 IP, 0.98 WHIP, 4.14 SO/W, 178 ERA+

2) Pablo Lopez: 10-10, 3.75 ERA, 32 starts, 180 IP, 1.17 WHIP, 3.28 SO/W, 108 ERA+

3) Trevor Rogers: 4-11, 5.47 ERA, 23 starts, 107 IP, 1.51 WHIP, 2.36 SO/W, 74 ERA+

4) Jesus Luzardo: 4-7, 3.32 ERA, 18 starts, 100.1 IP, 1.04 WHIP, 3.43 SO/W, 123 ERA+

5) Johnny Cueto: 8-10, 3.35 ERA, 24 starts, 158.1 IP, 1.23 WHIP, 3.09 SO/W, 118 ERA+

6) Braxton Garrett: 3-7, 3.58 ERA, 17 starts, 88 IP, 1.25 WHIP, 3.75 SO/W, 114 ERA+

7) Edward Cabrera: 6-4, 3.01 ERA, 14 starts, 71.2 IP, 1.07 WHIP, 2.27 SO/W, 135 ERA+

NEW YORK CITY, NY
