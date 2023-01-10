Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.
wgxa.tv
Lineman killed while cleaning up fallen trees after storms in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — A third person has died after tornadoes, and severe storms moved through much of Georgia on Thursday. According to his family, 32-year-old Jesse Maxwell, a lineman with Georgia Right of Way, three, was killed while working to restore power to his community. Family members say...
wgxa.tv
Spalding County EMA reports widespread damage in Griffin area
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Numerous buildings lost roofs and widespread power loss resulted from severe weather in the Griffin area Thursday evening, according to the Spaulding County Emergency Management Agency. However, EMA adds the full extent of the damage will not be clear until daybreak. EMA officials urge residents to...
wgxa.tv
Severe weather injures 9 in Jasper County
MONTICELLO, Ga. (WGXA) -- The clean-up is on after severe weather swept through Jasper County. According to Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope, the severe weather left nine people injured and their conditions are unknown. He says it even left one woman trapped in her house but crews were able to rescue her safely. Patricia Woods' nephew's mother lives in Jasper County as well and she says several things were destroyed.
Bibb County Sheriff's Office searching for missing older man with medical issues
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a man with medical issues who went missing Friday morning. According to a news release, 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his home in the 1500 block of Burton Avenue after 8:30 a.m. Ford suffers from medical issues that he may need treatment for.
Overnight curfew lifted in Griffin after severe weather, tornado damages stores and roads
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The City of Griffin sustained significant damage due to Thursday afternoon’s storms and possible tornados. The city issued a curfew for residents that expired Friday morning. The statement reads as follows:. “Local State of Emergency- A curfew is imposed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
Neighbors picking up the pieces after the Newton County community was struck by storm, tornadoes
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — If Thursday’s storm was like a dream, Friday’s reality was definitely like a nightmare for people in West Covington. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington drove around the area and found tree after tree down, along with debris, twisted metal, broken branches and much more.
WMAZ
A man was arrested after shooting at the RCI Collision in Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after shooting at a business on Corder Road, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. A man fired multiple shots at the RCI Collision located at 810 Corder Road. Investigators found shell casings in the road at Corder Road and Nelson Drive.
Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods
MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server
MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
wgxa.tv
Investigators say Shot Spotter registered 15 shots at location where teen was found dead
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The night before the body of 15-year-old Ashton Roberts was found, a Shot Spotter alert registered 15 rounds being fired on the road where the body was found. In documents obtained from the Sheriff's Office by WGXA, an investigator states that while on the way to...
wgxa.tv
Investigators: Warner Robins man shot in leg following argument
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man was taken to the hospital after a gunfight on Arnold Boulevard. Following a call to 911 about two men shooting at each other, Warner Robins Police Officers responded and found one man had been shot. Investigators say that there was an...
Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures
MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
wgxa.tv
Two men arrested in Warner Robins for firing shots, striking sleeping woman in the neck
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two men have been arrested after a group fight outside of an apartment at Randall Heights in Warner Robins led to a woman being shot in the neck while she slept. Tyquavious Crowder and Elijah Brinson are both being held without bond after being found...
'Being treated unfairly': Vineville Christian Tower tenants unable to come home after flooding
MACON, Ga. — On Christmas Day, we reported Vineville Christian Towers evacuated almost 55 residents because an exposed pipe burst. With the help of Bibb County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Leon Jones, they moved those people to two different hotels in Macon. Since we first reported, we have tried...
wgxa.tv
'It looked like a movie scene': Griffin residents reflect on surviving severe storm
GRIFFIN, Ga. (WGXA)-- When you wake up, you expect the dreams to stop but, Friday morning, Griffin residents woke up in a nightmare. "It looked like a movie scene outside," says Griffin resident Felecia Taylor. After four confirmed tornados tore through the area, much of the cityscape has been transformed...
WALB 10
Sheriff’s office: South Ga. homeowner shot with toy gun in drive-by shooting
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WALB) - A Houston County homeowner was shot with a BB gun or Orbeez-type gun on Jan. 3, according to a Facebook post from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was shot by two men in a black van that is believed to be a...
wgxa.tv
Bibb County School District cancels afterschool activities ahead of severe weather
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Afterschool programs and activities in Bibb County are canceled for Thursday. A Facebook post from the Bibb County School District states that the decision was made in an "abundance of caution" for the potential severe weather expected this afternoon. The District asks that parents pick up...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death
UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
