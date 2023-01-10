ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

41nbc.com

77-year-old Macon man with medical issues reported missing

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office needs help locating a missing person. A sheriff’s office news release says 77-year-old Carl Isiah Ford left his Burton Avenue home around 8:30 Friday morning and didn’t return. Deputies were contacted around 4 p.m. and tried unsuccessfully to locate Ford, who they say suffers from medical issues for which he may need treatment.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Spalding County EMA reports widespread damage in Griffin area

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- Numerous buildings lost roofs and widespread power loss resulted from severe weather in the Griffin area Thursday evening, according to the Spaulding County Emergency Management Agency. However, EMA adds the full extent of the damage will not be clear until daybreak. EMA officials urge residents to...
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Severe weather injures 9 in Jasper County

MONTICELLO, Ga. (WGXA) -- The clean-up is on after severe weather swept through Jasper County. According to Jasper County Sheriff Donnie Pope, the severe weather left nine people injured and their conditions are unknown. He says it even left one woman trapped in her house but crews were able to rescue her safely. Patricia Woods' nephew's mother lives in Jasper County as well and she says several things were destroyed.
JASPER COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man arrested after Warner Robins business is shot up

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after deputies responded to a call at RCI Collision on Corder Road to find the place had been shot up. Deputies say that several vehicles, the business office, and a nearby home were struck by gunfire. Investigators were able to...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Folks fed up with commercial vehicles in Bibb County neighborhoods

MACON, Ga. — We told you recently that Macon Bibb's Planning and Zoning has started to enforce the countywide ban on commercial vehicles parked in residential areas. Some folks in Bibb County say there are still trucks and commercial vehicles parked in front yards, or on the side of the street just like any regular car. They want them out.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

'Just started hitting me': Woman recalls alleged assault by Macon Applebee's server

MACON, Ga. — A Macon woman says a long wait for food at an Applebee’s on Riverside Drive ended with her being assaulted by a server. "I have torn tendons in my shoulder is what the doctor told me at the hospital last night, I have a bruise on my cheek and a cut on my eye where she constantly just started hitting me and hitting me,” Venica Cofield said about her injuries.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Investigators: Warner Robins man shot in leg following argument

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A Warner Robins man was taken to the hospital after a gunfight on Arnold Boulevard. Following a call to 911 about two men shooting at each other, Warner Robins Police Officers responded and found one man had been shot. Investigators say that there was an...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Daybreak in Macon offers shelter from cold temperatures

MACON, Ga. — Central Georgia is seeing low temperatures this weekend, and Daybreak shelter in Macon is opening their doors to make sure no one freezes. They opened last night to provide warmth with the help of the Warner Robins warming center. Sister Theresa Sullivan tells us they wanted...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: Arrest made in connection with teen’s shooting death

UPDATE (9:30 p.m.) – A 57-year-old man is in custody following the shooting death of a juvenile Tuesday. A Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release says 57-year-old Algie Frankar Bryant was identified as the suspect and taken in to be interviewed. He was then taken to the Bibb...
BIBB COUNTY, GA

