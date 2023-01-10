Read full article on original website
Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP
PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
State of the Tribes Address: "We must address and correct the dynamics of our relationship."
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The focus at the capital building in Pierre was on the state of the Tribe address provided by Peter Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe. He says food insecurity and safety are top priorities. “Once our children are adequately fed and feel safe....
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
SD GOP leadership wants convention process significantly altered
PIERRE, S.D. - Major changes could be coming to the way that elections are ran and coordinated in South Dakota, particularly within the state’s Republican Party. A proposal by the South Dakota GOP’s Bylaw Committee would prevent the precinct people from voting at the state convention every four years, based on the argument that too many only want to vote at the convention, and are shirking on other responsibilities.
US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. Thursday’s changes come as part of a yearlong process in which the historically offensive word “squaw” has...
Teacher shortage worsens in South Dakota due to politics, low pay and lack of respect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (South Dakota News Watch) - Concern over the future of the teaching profession in South Dakota has led to more aggressive efforts by education officials to train and inspire a new generation of classroom leaders, with particular emphasis on elementary school classrooms. The push comes as kindergarten...
Man on parole for 2012 slaying of classmate in Pierre arrested in Clay County on weapons charges
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - 26-year-old Braiden Kit McCahren, who was released from Prison in August, 2020 is behind bars again after being arrested on Jan 6, 2023 on two counts of weapons possession after being convicted of a violent crime. McCahren was charged with second-degree murder for...
Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
Dense fog advisory in effect, cloudy day ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across most of the region this morning. We’ll see the advisory last until 9 a.m. out west but will be under it until 10 a.m. in the southeastern part of the region. Make sure you slow down and give yourself extra time this morning. Watch out for slick spots, too!
White River’s Joe Sayler wants to help his Tigers win another State “B” title
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The White River boys are ranked #1 again and our Athlete of the Week is a big reason why. The Tigers are looking to make it 18 straight appearances in the state tournament where they have won 5 titles. And as Zach Borg tells us, they are led by another generational player, much like Louie Krogman was.
