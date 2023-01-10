ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Wiik, Fitzgerald selected to lead South Dakota GOP

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Republican Party’s Central Committee picked lawmakers John Wiik (R-Big Stone City) and Mary Fitzgerald (R-St. Onge) to lead the state’s party for at least the next two years. Both won handily against opponents who did not enter the race until this past...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

SD GOP leadership wants convention process significantly altered

PIERRE, S.D. - Major changes could be coming to the way that elections are ran and coordinated in South Dakota, particularly within the state’s Republican Party. A proposal by the South Dakota GOP’s Bylaw Committee would prevent the precinct people from voting at the state convention every four years, based on the argument that too many only want to vote at the convention, and are shirking on other responsibilities.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

US renames 5 places that used racist slur for a Native woman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - The U.S. Department of the Interior has renamed five places in California, North Dakota, Tennessee, and Texas that previously included a racist term for a Native American woman. Thursday’s changes come as part of a yearlong process in which the historically offensive word “squaw” has...
TEXAS STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Authorities searching for missing Clark County 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A mother in Clark County is searching for her 9-year-old daughter, and believes she may have been kidnapped. According to the mother, Brooklyn Ford went missing around 11:15 a.m. Friday after being picked up by a relative from school in Bradley, SD. She is 4′9″, 125 lbs, with strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.
BRADLEY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Dense fog advisory in effect, cloudy day ahead

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect across most of the region this morning. We’ll see the advisory last until 9 a.m. out west but will be under it until 10 a.m. in the southeastern part of the region. Make sure you slow down and give yourself extra time this morning. Watch out for slick spots, too!
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy