SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a shots fired incident in the city early Saturday morning. Lt. Joel Kuzynski says they got a 911 call around 12:20am of shots fired in the Thai Cafe Parking lot on North 14th Street. By the time Police arrived, the two groups that had been fighting had both fled – but there was evidence that a handgun had been fired. Police say there were no injuries – but they’re still looking for the people who were involved. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO