Alpaca Llama Extravaganza Jan. 21 at Farm Wisconsin
MANITOWOC, WI – Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center hosts its third annual Alpaca Llama Extravaganza on Saturday, January 21, 2023. This family-friendly event will allow guests to learn about and explore these two cousin species. In partnership with LondonDairy Alpaca Ranch and Black Frog Farm, this event allows guests the...
Lakeland U’s New ESports Coach is Sheboygan Native
Amahn Green may have big shoes to fill, but Sheboygan native Brett Sheldon appears to be the right fit as he takes over as Lakeland’s Head Coach of the Muskie’s ESports team. Green, the program’s inaugural head coach and Green Bay Packers Hall of Famer, has returned to...
Messy Winter Storm Poised to Dump Mix Over Large Area
It’s been about a month since we’ve had to deal with severe winter weather. Nature now appears ready to make up for at least some lost ground as a large storm passes through with a variety of precipitation…all of it wet. The National Weather Service has issued...
Wisconsin Farm Bureau to Host Leaders of the Land Food Processing Tour
MADISON – The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation invites farmers and agriculturists to attend the Leaders of the Land Food Processing Tour on February 10 at Bernatello’s Foods in Kaukauna and Feeding America in Little Chute. The purpose of the Leaders of the Land Food Processing Tour is to...
Arrests Made After Road Rage, Shots Fired in Sheboygan
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Four men were arrested Tuesday afternoon after reports of vehicles driving recklessly and shots being fired on Sheboygan’s north side. Police got the report shortly before 3pm. The incident happened at North 12th and Plath Court . Officers investigated and talked to witnesses who...
14th & Erie Intersection Repair Completion Now Expected by Monday January 23
Repairs to one of Sheboygan’s busiest intersections will take a little longer than initially projected according to a release from the City of Sheboygan Department of Public Works on Tuesday. It was hoped that work could wrap up by Wednesday the 18th, but the DPW now expects that it may take until Monday the 23rd for storm sewer and pavement repairs of the intersection of 14th and Erie Avenue to be completed. As always, repair schedules are subject to change due to the weather.
Fight Ends In Shots Fired On Sheboygan’s North Side
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WHBL) – Sheboygan Police are asking the public for help as they investigate a shots fired incident in the city early Saturday morning. Lt. Joel Kuzynski says they got a 911 call around 12:20am of shots fired in the Thai Cafe Parking lot on North 14th Street. By the time Police arrived, the two groups that had been fighting had both fled – but there was evidence that a handgun had been fired. Police say there were no injuries – but they’re still looking for the people who were involved. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department.
Lakeland University Details Use of $75K Veterans Affairs Grant
A Veterans Affairs Grant Program announced last week by Governor Evers included Lakeland University among its recipients, and today Lakeland announced its intentions for that grant money. Stephanie Hoskins, LU’s inaugural Herbert Kohler & Frank Jacobson Chair for Business and Entrepreneurship, said the grant will provide seed money for veteran...
Cover crops and reducing inputs to increase profit – David Brandt to share at Soil Health Expo
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Soil health has been a growing interest to many farmers in Dodge County for several years. Cover crops are nothing new to Dodge County Farmers for Healthy Soil Healthy Water (DCF). The group hosts a Soil Health Expo in Dodge County to encourage more participation in conservation in their county. This year, the expo will be from 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. on Feb. 8.
City Approves New Human Resources Director
The City of Sheboygan has a new Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations. That after the Common Council approved the appointment of Adam Westbrook to the post on Monday. Westbrook takes the seat vacated when former director Vicky Schneider stepped down from that post last June, having taken leave...
