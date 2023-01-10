Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
thecomeback.com
Tom Brady addresses shocking rumors about his future
At the end of the season, Tom Brady is set to become an unrestricted free agent. And naturally, this has led to a lot of speculation about his future with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the NFL in general. While there’s a chance Brady simply retires after the season, as he was expected to heading into the season, there have also been several reports linking him to other teams like the Miami Dolphins or the Las Vegas Raiders.
Report: Detroit Pistons in trade talks with Los Angeles Lakers
Though the Detroit Pistons don’t have the worst record in the NBA anymore, there is no question about it that they have had a rough season. Another team that has had a rough season is the Los Angeles Lakers, who are currently 19-23, despite having the great LeBron James on their roster. According to a report, the Pistons and Lakers have had trade discussions.
1 Detroit Lions player named to NFL All-Pro Second Team
The Detroit Lions have completed their 2022 regular season, and they ended up tripling their win total from a season ago as they finished with a 9-8 record. Now that the NFL regular season is in the books, the Associated Press has released their 2022 NFL All-Pro First and Second teams. As you are about to see, only one Lions player made the cut.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
Titans QB Joshua Dobbs raves about Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
In case you have not been paying attention, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have done an outstanding job turning around what was a toxic culture in Allen Park. Players are begging for the Lions to re-sign them, and other players, such as Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, have nothing but good things to say about Campbell and the Lions organization.
A Night to Remember: Detroit Lions drop 18-minute Mic’d up video from win over Packers
On Sunday Night Football, the Detroit Lions did not have a chance to make the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but they did have a chance to eliminate Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers from playoff contention. That is exactly what the Lions did as they battled through the entire game before eventually taking the lead and holding on for a 20-16 win at Lambeau Field. Now, the Lions have released a Mic’d up video so that you can re-live what happened this past Sunday night.
NFL Playoff Predictions: DSN gives you the Super Bowl LVII winner
The 2022 NFL regular season is a wrap and it is time for the NFL Playoffs to begin! On Saturday afternoon, Super Wild Card Weekend begins, as there will be games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to determine what the matchups will be for next week’s Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. With that being said, we figured we would turn to our special guest writer, William Drysdale, to give you his NFL Playoff Predictions.
Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams fined by NFL
Here we go again. On Sunday Night Football, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season rushing touchdown record when he scored a pair of TDs against the Green Bay Packers. After scoring his touchdowns, Williams celebrated as he always does with his hip-swiveling endzone dances. Well, now Williams has reportedly been fined again for his choice of celebration.
Jim Harbaugh professes his love for Michigan
For over a month, the rumors and speciation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been flowing like honey. The latest reports have suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers are all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Friday afternoon, Harbaugh once professed his love for the Wolverines.
Robby Fabbri’s comeback sparks two-game winning streak for Detroit Red Wings
Robby Fabbri’s return to the Detroit Red Wings has sparked a two-game winning streak and reinvigorated the team’s depth and energy. Fabbri had undergone his third major knee surgery and was out for the season’s first three months. His return has brought energy, competition, and depth to the Wings’ lines.
Detroit Lions thank Seattle Seahawks fanbase
Heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers were all alive for the final NFC wild-card spot. But, when the Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime during the late afternoon game, the Lions were officially eliminated from contention. That meant that if the Packers beat the Lions on Sunday Night Football, the Packers would get into the playoffs, while a Lions win would mean the Seahawks would get in.
Fans react to NFL officials screwing Detroit Lions
Earlier today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that NFL officiating is under scrutiny after they messed up multiple calls in the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game that ended up screwing the Detroit Lions out of a playoff berth. Schefter is reporting that multiple NFL head coaches and executives have come out and told ESPN that the NFL needs to “reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons.” He added that one source described the Seahawks vs. Rams “as the worst officiated game of the year.” Now, fans are reacting to this news.
New York Knicks at Detroit Pistons – Time, TV channel, game info
The Detroit Pistons will host the New York Knicks in an eight-game slate in the NBA on Sunday. The Pistons, who lead the league in losses with a 12-34 record, will be looking to keep the game close against the 24-19 Knicks, who currently sit in the Eastern Conference playoffs if the regular season were to end today.
Michigan LG Trevor Keegan announces HUGE news
It was quite the 2022 season for Trevor Keegan and the University of Michigan as they defeated Michigan State, and Ohio State, and won a second-consecutive Big Ten Championship by defeating Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis. Unfortunately, Keegan and the Wolverines did not have a good outing in the College Football Playoff, and they were defeated by TCU. Now, Keegan has announced some HUGE news for 2023.
