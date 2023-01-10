LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man in Lebanon was arrested after threatening a Dollar General employee with a knife he stole from the store, say police. 31-year-old Joshua Yates also stole a cell phone from the Dollar General, according to officers. Following the theft, an employee advanced towards Yates. The thief proceeded to threaten the victim with a knife.

