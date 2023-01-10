Read full article on original website
Security officer killed in Williamson County crash Tuesday morning
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man who died in an early morning car crash on Tuesday was a security officer at a Midstate facility services company. The driver of a SUV hit the driver of a minivan who was later identified at 61-year-old Kevin Cunningham, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) preliminary report. Cunningham died from injuries sustained during the accident.
Man threatens Dollar General employee with stolen knife in Lebanon
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A man in Lebanon was arrested after threatening a Dollar General employee with a knife he stole from the store, say police. 31-year-old Joshua Yates also stole a cell phone from the Dollar General, according to officers. Following the theft, an employee advanced towards Yates. The thief proceeded to threaten the victim with a knife.
