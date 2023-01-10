ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Man accused of threatening to burn down courthouse

Aaron Meier (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A man has been arrested on allegations of threatening to burn down an area courthouse. Fifty-two-year-old Aaron Meier of Ava has been charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Government offices closed; no mail service Monday

Governmental offices are closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no postal service. Many school districts — including Houston — also are closed. Some businesses also are not open, such as banks.
HOUSTON, MO
KOLR10 News

Missouri school superintendent charged with assault

TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A school official in Texas County has been charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, who is the superintendent of the Summersville School District in Texas County, was charged on Jan. 6, but the Summersville Police Department report was […]
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

School board extends Copley contract; handles personnel matters

The Houston board of education extended the contract of the district’s superintendent through the 2024-2025 school year during a meeting Tuesday. Members also handled personnel matters. Dr. Justin Copley is completing his first year as superintendent following his tenure as high school principal. The board accepted the resignations of...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Intercounty, Phelps County commissioners discuss industry project

The Phelps County Commission hosted Tony Floyd and Kristin Sullins of Intercounty Electric Cooperative on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss supporting the possible industrial development of the 785-acre Bahr property north of Rolla. Floyd said the industrial Site Development Grant Program of the Missouri Economic Development Department (from ARPA funds)...
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Search for missing Ava girl underway

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
AVA, MO
houstonherald.com

Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol

A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

STEVEN “STEVE” LYNN INGRAM

Steven (Steve) Lynn Ingram, age 65, son of Ada (Wallace) and Vernon Ingram, was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Salem, Mo. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, Mo. Steve married the love of his life, Carlene (Rogers) Ingram on March 16, 1991, at...
LICKING, MO
kjluradio.com

Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon

A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
BOURBON, MO
myozarksonline.com

Lebanon Man Placed On 24-Hold

A 25-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of felony assault in the 3rd-degree on a special victim, assault in the 4th-degree on a special victim, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated. Dylan L. Taylor was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail.
LEBANON, MO
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested for burglary

Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
kjluradio.com

One dead and one arrested following shooting incident near St. Robert

One man is dead and another arrested following a shooting just outside St. Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area.
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Man faces multiple charges after Texas County arrest

A Willow Springs man is charged with several offenses following an investigation in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Bufford O. Collins, 48, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while revoked, wearing no seat belt and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown

A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
LEBANON, MO
houstonherald.com

Two injured in Highway 32 accident

Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
PLATO, MO
KTLO

West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident

A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
WEST PLAINS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy