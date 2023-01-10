Read full article on original website
KTLO
Man accused of threatening to burn down courthouse
Aaron Meier (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A man has been arrested on allegations of threatening to burn down an area courthouse. Fifty-two-year-old Aaron Meier of Ava has been charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County...
houstonherald.com
Government offices closed; no mail service Monday
Governmental offices are closed Monday, Jan. 16, for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day. There will be no postal service. Many school districts — including Houston — also are closed. Some businesses also are not open, such as banks.
Missouri school superintendent charged with assault
TEXAS COUNTY, Mo. — A school official in Texas County has been charged with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old student. Rick Stark, 55, of Eunice, who is the superintendent of the Summersville School District in Texas County, was charged on Jan. 6, but the Summersville Police Department report was […]
houstonherald.com
School board extends Copley contract; handles personnel matters
The Houston board of education extended the contract of the district’s superintendent through the 2024-2025 school year during a meeting Tuesday. Members also handled personnel matters. Dr. Justin Copley is completing his first year as superintendent following his tenure as high school principal. The board accepted the resignations of...
KYTV
Prosecutors charge man wanted in deadly Pulaski County, Mo., shooting
ST. ROBERT, Mo. (KY3) - Pulaski County prosecutors filed a murder charge against a man wanted in a deadly shooting near St. Robert on Wednesday. Tyron Spence-Bey faces several charges, including murder, in the death of Robin Keppel. A judge set bond for Spence-Bey at $1 million. Deputies responded to...
houstonherald.com
Intercounty, Phelps County commissioners discuss industry project
The Phelps County Commission hosted Tony Floyd and Kristin Sullins of Intercounty Electric Cooperative on Thursday, Jan. 5, to discuss supporting the possible industrial development of the 785-acre Bahr property north of Rolla. Floyd said the industrial Site Development Grant Program of the Missouri Economic Development Department (from ARPA funds)...
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
houstonherald.com
Houston woman arrested on three warrants by state patrol
A Houston woman was arrested Tuesday on three warrants by the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Sheila M. Lentz, 52, was wanted on a felony Texas County warrant charging her with larceny stealing of an animal, as well as two misdemeanor Houston Police Department warrants. She is held in the Texas...
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
houstonherald.com
STEVEN “STEVE” LYNN INGRAM
Steven (Steve) Lynn Ingram, age 65, son of Ada (Wallace) and Vernon Ingram, was born Oct. 18, 1957, in Salem, Mo. He passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at Phelps Health Hospital in Rolla, Mo. Steve married the love of his life, Carlene (Rogers) Ingram on March 16, 1991, at...
kjluradio.com
Cuba woman seriously injured in crash just west of Bourbon
A Crawford County woman is seriously injured when she wrecks her pickup truck less than five miles from her hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Alicia Frohbieter, 43, of Cuba, was driving on Highway C, just west of Bourbon, on Thursday morning when she crossed the centerline, traveled off the road, struck an embankment, then overturned.
myozarksonline.com
Lebanon Man Placed On 24-Hold
A 25-year-old Lebanon man was taken into custody early this morning and is facing charges of felony assault in the 3rd-degree on a special victim, assault in the 4th-degree on a special victim, resisting arrest, and driving while intoxicated. Dylan L. Taylor was placed on a 24-hour hold in the Laclede County Jail.
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
kjluradio.com
One dead and one arrested following shooting incident near St. Robert
One man is dead and another arrested following a shooting just outside St. Robert. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department reports it was called to the 16000 block of Hobo Lane on Wednesday afternoon to investigate a report of a gunshot victim. Initial reports stated the male victim had been shot in the chest, and the suspect had fled the area.
KYTV
Occasional lane closures expected on I-44 near Marshfield, Mo. as crews begin bridge replacement projects
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Those traveling eastbound I-44 near Marshfield this week will expect occasional lane closures as crews replace bridges over the Niangua River and Sarah Branch in Webster County. According to MoDOT, crews will close one lane in each direction on I-44 over Sarah Branch, at Mile Marker...
houstonherald.com
Man faces multiple charges after Texas County arrest
A Willow Springs man is charged with several offenses following an investigation in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Bufford O. Collins, 48, is charged with felony possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine, felony resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while revoked, wearing no seat belt and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway.
kjluradio.com
Lebanon man seriously injured in crash about 15 miles south of his hometown
A Laclede County man suffers serious injuries when he wrecks his SUV just south of his hometown. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven McDowell, 42, of Lebanon, was driving on Highway TT Friday night when he lost control in a curve. The patrol says McDowell’s SUV then traveled off the road and struck a tree.
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KTLO
West Plains woman seriously injured in one vehicle accident
A West Plains woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon outside Grand Gulf State Park. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver, 58-year-old Steven Holt of West Plains, was traveling westbound on County Road 378 when he lost control on the gravel roadway, a 1/2 mile west of Grand Gulf State Park when he skidded off the left side of the road and overturned.
