After Winning the Jackpot, a Black Lady Sued a Bank for Refusing to Accept a CheckCeebla CuudLivonia, MI
A Picture Captured an Inexplicable Light Beam on Anniversary of the Death of St. Joseph Shrine's PastorTracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Men’s Hockey: No. 8 Ohio State earns split in weekend set with No. 6 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersAnn Arbor, MI
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes reveals mistake he will not make again
When you are talking about the biggest position battles heading into an NFL training camp, it is not very often that the battle for the No. 2 QB spot is at the top of the list. But that is exactly what happened with the Detroit Lions before the 2022 season, as David Blough and Tim Boyle went toe-to-toe right down until the clock struck midnight. And when the clock did strike midnight, GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell decided to roll with Blough as Jared Goff‘s backup.
1 Detroit Lions player named to NFL All-Pro Second Team
The Detroit Lions have completed their 2022 regular season, and they ended up tripling their win total from a season ago as they finished with a 9-8 record. Now that the NFL regular season is in the books, the Associated Press has released their 2022 NFL All-Pro First and Second teams. As you are about to see, only one Lions player made the cut.
Titans QB Joshua Dobbs raves about Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions
In case you have not been paying attention, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes have done an outstanding job turning around what was a toxic culture in Allen Park. Players are begging for the Lions to re-sign them, and other players, such as Tennessee Titans QB Joshua Dobbs, have nothing but good things to say about Campbell and the Lions organization.
Giants Co-Owner Steve Tisch Issues Statement Following Giants Playoff Win
Giants co-owner Steve Tisch makes a rare statement following the team's Wild Card playoff win at Minnesota.
Jim Harbaugh professes his love for Michigan
For over a month, the rumors and speciation surrounding Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh have been flowing like honey. The latest reports have suggested that the Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and Carolina Panthers are all interested in potentially making Harbaugh their next head coach. On Friday afternoon, Harbaugh once professed his love for the Wolverines.
Detroit Lions 2022 Report Card: Offense
The Detroit Lions ended the 2022 season with a 9-8 record falling just short of playoffs due to a tiebreaker. The Lions started off poorly at 1-6, but despite the poor record, the offense clicked from the start putting up some big numbers. There were a couple of hiccups along the way, but for the most part, the offense drove the Lions’ six-win improvement in 2022. The offense was among the league’s elite as they ranked fifth in points per game and fourth in yards. Let’s grade how each group performed in the breakout year.
Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams fined by NFL
Here we go again. On Sunday Night Football, Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders‘ single-season rushing touchdown record when he scored a pair of TDs against the Green Bay Packers. After scoring his touchdowns, Williams celebrated as he always does with his hip-swiveling endzone dances. Well, now Williams has reportedly been fined again for his choice of celebration.
Lakers News: Skip Bayless Praises LeBron James For Being The Greatest At This Skill
LBJ's number one critic lauds him for being great at this one thing.
NFL Playoff Predictions: DSN gives you the Super Bowl LVII winner
The 2022 NFL regular season is a wrap and it is time for the NFL Playoffs to begin! On Saturday afternoon, Super Wild Card Weekend begins, as there will be games on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday to determine what the matchups will be for next week’s Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs. With that being said, we figured we would turn to our special guest writer, William Drysdale, to give you his NFL Playoff Predictions.
Detroit Lions thank Seattle Seahawks fanbase
Heading into Week 18 of the 2022 NFL regular season, the Detroit Lions, Seattle Seahawks, and Green Bay Packers were all alive for the final NFC wild-card spot. But, when the Seahawks defeated the Los Angeles Rams in overtime during the late afternoon game, the Lions were officially eliminated from contention. That meant that if the Packers beat the Lions on Sunday Night Football, the Packers would get into the playoffs, while a Lions win would mean the Seahawks would get in.
Fans react to NFL officials screwing Detroit Lions
Earlier today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that NFL officiating is under scrutiny after they messed up multiple calls in the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams game that ended up screwing the Detroit Lions out of a playoff berth. Schefter is reporting that multiple NFL head coaches and executives have come out and told ESPN that the NFL needs to “reevaluate how it chooses and trains its officiating staff for future seasons.” He added that one source described the Seahawks vs. Rams “as the worst officiated game of the year.” Now, fans are reacting to this news.
DJ Chark is ‘adjusted to the cold’ wants to re-sign with Detroit Lions
Following the 2021 season, there was no question about it that the Detroit Lions had to add some talent at the wide receiver position. Sure, the Lions had Amon-Ra St. Brown, who had a great rookie season, but they needed a player who could stretch the field. That player ended up being DJ Chark, who the Lions signed to a 1-year, $10 million deal during the free agency period. Though Chark got off to a slow start and had to deal with some injuries, he ended up being a bright spot on the Lions’ offense.
