Friday NJ weather: Drying out and cooling down
Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?
No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
True Fact: New Jersey’s Biggest Ever Snowfall Happened in Cape May
Apparently the "Cape May Bubble" took a few days off back in 1899. If you never heard of the Cape May Bubble it's a possible (never scientifically proven) weather phenomenon that steers severe weather away from Cape May. (We could be talking about the City of Cape May or Cape May County - whatever theory you may subscribe to.)
Experts Say This Is The Absolute Best New Jersey Town To Move Into
We hear all the time that people are leaving New Jersey as quickly as they can and moving just about anywhere else. But experts say there is a town in New Jersey that's the best to move into. There are a thousand reasons to stay in New Jersey, but unfortunately,...
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey
If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State. I'm not sure there is anything...
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip
I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
This Little Beach Town Voted The Absolute Coolest In New Jersey
This, according to some experts is the coolest beach town along the Jersey Shore, but between you and I I'm not totally convinced!. Now, I think it goes without saying that most beach towns are cool in and of themselves. When you go to the beach you're escaping the hustle...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
Three Popular Things You Might Not Be Able to Find in a New Jersey Grocery Store in 2023
What? This is crazy because of the shortages of certain things, we might not be able to find these three popular things in a grocery store. It's crazy to think of all the prices of certain things that have really gone up since last year. There are three things that...
Can You Get a Ticket in New Jersey for Driving with Your High Beams On?
Every now and again, it becomes necessary to flick on your car's high beams while you're driving to better light your way. But what if you leave them on too long? Can you be pulled over and even ticketed for it in New Jersey?. One of my BIGGEST pet peeves...
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
7 summer camp fairs scheduled for NJ, to help parents choose best fit
Seven camp fairs are scheduled throughout New Jersey over the next several weeks. It's like a wedding expo. But instead of bridezillas looking for the best photographer and DJ, families look for the perfect summer fit for their kids. The events are free, and parents are encouraged to bring their...
Have you noticed the building boom in NJ?
There is a residential construction boom happening in New Jersey and all over the country. Last year in February, residential construction was up 22% nationally, which was the largest growth since 2006, according to Fortune. The country as a whole is at a 5.24 million unit housing shortage, according to...
Pretty Tasty! The Oldest Candy Distributor is Right Here in New Jersey
When you think of novelty candy, what types do you think of?. The iconic Pop Rocks, Ring Pops, Push Pops, etc. I think of my all-time favorites the wax with the juice inside, crazy how old they are and they still sell them. These are just some of the novelty...
Couple in Cape May County Claim That Saw a Mountain Lion in Their Yard
It's been 10 months since I first reported about New Jersey residents reportedly seeing cougars or mountain lions in the Garden State. That first story, in March of 2022, was about a woman in Galloway Township who claims she was walking her dog in her neighborhood when she came face to face with a cougar. It frightened both her and her dog.
Is Absolutely Delicious In-N-Out Burger Finally Coming to New Jersey?
Have you ever had a friend or family member travel west and rave about the burger chain In-N-Out?. If you've never had In-N-Out you may be wondering what all of the hype is about. In-N-Out was born in Los Angeles in 1975. Since then, the franchise has grown to hundreds...
Survey Says NJ LOVES Trader Joe’s; Can We Get 1 Near The Beach Now?
It's a statement that's sad but true. There are probably A LOT of awesome stores that we will never end up having here in Atlantic or Cape May Counties. I might even extend that out to Cumberland and Salem counties, too. You can't deny that the rest of the Garden...
New Jersey, Are You Ready For A Possible Federal Ban On Gas Stoves?
This is straight from our believe it or not department. A United States Consumer Product Safety Commissioner is actually talking out loud about the possibility of banning natural gas stoves in America. Commissioner Richard Trumka, Jr. told Bloomberg News yesterday that his agency is investigating the possible pollution that is...
New Jersey Celebrity’s Favorite Breakfast Sandwich is a Stomach Turner
At least for me... Ew, ew, ew, ew, ew. One of the biggest debates argued over in New Jersey is the infamous Pork Roll vs. Taylor Ham debate. If you are in a room filled with people from New Jersey talking about who knows what, try mentioning, "So, is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?"
Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched
New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
