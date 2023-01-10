ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Friday NJ weather: Drying out and cooling down

Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.
NEW JERSEY STATE
BOOM – Earthquake in North Jersey?

No one is quite sure what caused a big "boom" and the ground to shake in North Jersey this week. From Bergen to Sussex County, it was basically described as the same thing: A loud boom or bang followed by a rumble and the ground shaking. That would seem to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
This Amazing Little Town in New Jersey is the Perfect Day Trip

I love when I can share information that might help you enjoy life just a little bit better here in the Garden State. Just sharing tidbits of info for you to maybe go out and experience new things in New Jersey that are fun, exciting, and perfect for you and the family. This article is just one of those stories to help you find new adventures in Jersey.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
Have you noticed the building boom in NJ?

There is a residential construction boom happening in New Jersey and all over the country. Last year in February, residential construction was up 22% nationally, which was the largest growth since 2006, according to Fortune. The country as a whole is at a 5.24 million unit housing shortage, according to...
NEW JERSEY STATE
Free NJ naloxone on-demand program will soon be launched

New Jersey residents will soon be able to anonymously get the opioid antidote drug naloxone for free at many pharmacies across the Garden State. The initiative, announced Tuesday by Gov. Phil Murphy during his State of the State address, is part of an effort to combat the ongoing opioid crisis in New Jersey.
Northfield NJ
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

