Woman arrested on charges of vehicular assault with alcohol
A woman is in the Trumbull County Jail Saturday afternoon facing charges of aggravated vehicular assault and more.
Youngstown police officer hearing scheduled
An investigation was done by the Summit County Sheriff`s Office.
Family remembers slain Youngstown teen one year later
Landon Lockhart was found dead in a wooded area on the East Side of Youngstown.
Third teen suspect arrested in 14-year-old’s death in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A third suspect has been arrested in the death of a 14-year-old boy in Youngstown. Landon Lockhart went missing in November 2021. Nearly two months later, in January, his body was found in a field on the city’s East Side. Police are investigating his...
Akron man sentenced for shooting at kids playing basketball
An Akron man was sentenced to prison for shooting at two children as they played basketball in the street.
Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced that a man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of an East Liverpool man. According to a press release, Elvin “EJ” Tisdale of Newell, West Virginia, was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated murder, murder and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.
No charges brought against Struthers officers in fatal shooting
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring. James Sheets, 35, was killed following a chase that started in Struthers and ended on Youngstown’s lower...
Mahoning County indictments: Jan. 12, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
Police asking for information after shots fired in Poland Twp.
A local police department is asking the public for information after a shots fired incident.
3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds
AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
Suspect accused of breaking into coin machines at Masury, Mercer businesses
Brookfield Police have arrested a man suspected of stealing coins from vending and skill game machines in two counties. Omer Rotelli, 38, of Mercer, Pennsylvania was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Thursday on new charges of passing bad checks and receiving stolen property. Rotelli was already wanted for allegedly...
West Virginia county charges 19 people
HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
Police networking nabs suspect accused in multiple thefts
It took police just 10 minutes to nab a theft suspect from Mercer after his picture was posted on Facebook.
Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police
Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
Man fired multiple rounds at driver in neighborhood: Police
Police in Akron are searching for a suspect who opened fire in a neighborhood at another driver.
Report: Ohio man called 911 on police at Hollywood Gaming
Reports said that Riley cannot return to the casino.
Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — People got the chance to try out 10 local wineries all in one place Saturday afternoon. The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry. Dozens of people were listening to music and — of course — sipping wine. At...
A Black-led bikeshare company is charting a new course in Youngstown, Ohio
From protecting the planet to serving the public of entire cities with accessible and affordable transportation options, the missions of bikeshare services across the country and around the world are often broad. They’re intended to serve large swaths of a population, yet people of color, low-income folks and others from marginalized communities are often left out as services bend toward wealthier and whiter neighborhoods and urban centers.
Warren Police investigate report of underweight baby
Warren Police and Trumbull County Children Services are investigating after medical experts reported finding an underweight infant. A social worker told police that a pediatrician sent a nearly 4-month-old baby boy to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on Thursday. According to the police report, the child weighed 7 pounds...
