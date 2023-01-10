ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WYTV.com

Man indicted in murder of East Liverpool man

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino announced that a man has been indicted in the 2021 shooting death of an East Liverpool man. According to a press release, Elvin “EJ” Tisdale of Newell, West Virginia, was indicted by a Columbiana County Grand Jury on charges that include aggravated murder, murder and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 20-year-old Brycen Douglas.
EAST LIVERPOOL, OH
WYTV.com

No charges brought against Struthers officers in fatal shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury has determined that there was no criminal wrongdoing on the part of two Struthers police officers involved in a fatal shooting last spring. James Sheets, 35, was killed following a chase that started in Struthers and ended on Youngstown’s lower...
STRUTHERS, OH
WKYC

3News Investigates: New Ohio law bans media access to records that revealed Jayland Walker’s bullet wounds

AKRON, Ohio — A little-known change to Ohio law could have lasting implications in the media’s ability to report on police shootings. The changes, contained in Senate Bill 288 and signed into law this month by Gov. Mike DeWine, strips away an exemption in Ohio’s public records laws that allows journalists to view preliminary autopsy reports and investigative notes.
AKRON, OH
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia county charges 19 people

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) Steven E. Dragisich, Hancock County Prosecuting Attorney, announces that the January 2023 Term of the Hancock County Grand Jury met this week and returned the following Indictments: Christopher Carlton Nixon – 3/24/1979, 331 Blossom Ave., Newell, WV 26050 –Delivery of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Methamphetamine; and Delivery of aSchedule II […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man found shot several times in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — A man was shot several times in McKees Rocks late Friday night. According to Allegheny County police, the shooting happened in the 300 block of Helen Street at around 11:34 p.m. Emergency crews found a man with several gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim...
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WTRF- 7News

Local Ohio man found with large amounts of cocaine says police

Officials say they have arrested a man that had large amounts of cocaine. Jefferson County Drug Task Force officials say they conducted a search warrant at Quincy Dudley’s, 51, residence and found about 165 grams of cocaine and various drug paraphernalia. Dudley is charged with two F5 counts of drug trafficking and one count of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WYTV.com

Wine-tasting event also showcases industry potentials in Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — People got the chance to try out 10 local wineries all in one place Saturday afternoon. The Winter Wine Affair at Stambaugh Auditorium showcased a growing Ohio industry. Dozens of people were listening to music and — of course — sipping wine. At...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
GreenBiz

A Black-led bikeshare company is charting a new course in Youngstown, Ohio

From protecting the planet to serving the public of entire cities with accessible and affordable transportation options, the missions of bikeshare services across the country and around the world are often broad. They’re intended to serve large swaths of a population, yet people of color, low-income folks and others from marginalized communities are often left out as services bend toward wealthier and whiter neighborhoods and urban centers.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Police investigate report of underweight baby

Warren Police and Trumbull County Children Services are investigating after medical experts reported finding an underweight infant. A social worker told police that a pediatrician sent a nearly 4-month-old baby boy to Akron Children’s Hospital in Boardman on Thursday. According to the police report, the child weighed 7 pounds...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

