Girl Scout cookies are back in Arizona; new ‘Raspberry Rally’ flavor available for a limited time

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - First Alert Weather Day issued for Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. It’s the calm before the storm, so to speak, for Arizona as the state prepares for a winter storm to pass through beginning overnight. Temperature-wise this evening for the Valley will drop into the low 60s to upper 50s with mostly cloudy skies. There is a light chance of seeing some light drizzle, but the real chance for rain begins around midnight. This evening the snow will begin for the mountain areas of the state like Flagstaff, and according to models, Flagstaff could see up to a foot of snow during the beginning of the storm.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO